Blommer Chocolate Company and DouxMatok Expand Partnership with New Chocolate and Confectionery Coatings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Blommer Chocolate Company (USA), the largest cocoa processor and ingredient chocolate supplier in North America, and DouxMatok (Israel/USA), a food tech company spearheading sugar reduction, announced the launch of additional chocolate and confectionery products. Earlier this year, Blommer launched the innovative Discovery product line, empowered by DouxMatok’s award-winning sugar-based sugar reduction solution, Incredo® Sugar. The first products were chocolate-flavored chips and they have now expanded the product line to include additional coatings to support utilization in a broader range of food applications, including but not limited to panning, enrobing, and molding.

Providing sugar-reduced chocolate that delivers on taste, sweetness and nutrition has been a long-standing industry challenge, particularly while fulfilling increased consumer interest in short and understandable ingredient lists. Blommer is pushing the envelope again with this new line of milk, dark and white coatings, achieving up to 50% sugar reduction without using any high intensity sweeteners or sugar alcohols. The team of chocolate scientists at Blommer have designed various concepts to demonstrate that it is now a possibility to achieve over 40% sugar reduction in some of the beloved snack and bakery applications such as nut butter cups, bars and chocolate chip cookies.

“Global research continues to indicate that taste is the first consideration when consumers make food choices, but they have historically shied away from chocolate products with less added sugar due to negative taste perception,” said David Meggs, Chief Operating Officer at Blommer Chocolate Company. “We have tremendous opportunity at our fingertips to bring consumers back to this category who have avoided sugar-reduced products because they simply didn’t taste good enough.”

Blommer is excited to be first to market with this innovation and will continue to expand the Discovery product line to meet the rapidly changing consumer needs. This month, Blommer and DouxMatok will be in attendance at Sweets & Snacks Expo 2022 in Chicago. Blommer invites those interested to stop by booth #11956 at McCormick Place from Tuesday, May 24th to Thursday, May 26th, to taste the difference or reach out to parternships@douxmatok.com and marketing@blommer.com to learn more.

“We’re thrilled about the new opportunities that the expanded Discovery product line will open up for food brands,” said Kelly Thompson, DouxMatok’s SVP Head of North America. “Chocolate-covered snacks are beloved by consumers, and they shouldn’t have to compromise on taste or nutrition when they reach for their favorite treats.”

To learn more about DouxMatok and Incredo® Sugar, please visit douxmatok.com or incredosugar.com, or follow along on LinkedIn. For more information about Blommer Chocolate Company, please visit blommer.com. Organizations interested in working with DouxMatok and Blommer can reach out to partnerships@douxmatok.com and marketing@blommer.com to learn more about product development opportunities.

About Incredo® Sugar

Recognized as a special mention in the ‘Best Inventions of 2020’ by TIME, Incredo® Sugar is the flagship product of DouxMatok, a global food-tech company pioneering the development of efficient nutrition and flavor technologies and enabling tastier and healthier consumption of foods. Incredo® Sugar is a first-of-its-kind, sugar-based sugar reduction solution that improves the efficiency of sugar delivery to the sweet taste receptors and enhances the perception of sweetness enabling substantial sugar reduction without compromising taste, mouthfeel, or texture. Based on real cane sugar, this breakthrough, patented sugar reduction solution enables food manufacturers to develop delicious, better-for-you formulations that deliver great taste experiences and enhance nutritional values of sweet food products while reducing sugar. In April 2021, DouxMatok launched its first product, limited edition Incredo Spreads in two flavors via shop.incredosugar.com. For more information, please visit incredosugar.com, or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

About DouxMatok

DouxMatok is pioneering the development of efficient nutrition and flavor delivery technologies of food products. Patented through 24 granted patents, its sugar reduction solution, Incredo® Sugar, maximizes the efficiency of sugar delivery to the sweet taste receptors and enhances the perception of sweetness, enabling substantial sugar reduction without compromising taste, mouthfeel, or texture. Independent consumer and expert sensory panel tests have confirmed that, when using Incredo® Sugar, it is possible to reduce 30%-50% of the sugar levels in a wide range of food and snack products while retaining consumer preferences. For more information, please visit douxmatok.com, or follow along on LinkedIn.

About Blommer Chocolate Company

Blommer Chocolate Company is the largest cocoa processor and ingredient chocolate supplier in North America. The company provides comprehensive business solutions for domestic and international customers of all sizes in the confectionery, baking and dairy industries. Blommer’s core competencies are cocoa bean processing, chocolate manufacturing, commodity risk management, and product and process R&D. Founded in 1939, Blommer has become a leader in advancing sustainable cocoa farming, playing an active role in the World Cocoa Foundation while promoting sustainable farming practices through its privately managed programs all over the world. For more information, please visit blommer.com, or follow along on LinkedIn.