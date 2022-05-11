 USEReady Receives Growth Capital from Boston Based Abry Partners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USEReady, New York headquartered strategic data and analytics partner received growth capital from Boston based Abry Partners. Since its founding in 1989, Abry has focused on media, communications, business, and information services to become one of the most experienced private equity firms investing in North America and Europe.

“This is the first institutional round for USEReady, and SCALE is the mantra at USEReady. We have emerged as a strategic data and analytics partner with tools and capabilities to transform large enterprise DNA (Data and Analytics) and data culture. With practices built around Visual Analytics, Cloud Data, AI ML and Engineering Services, USEReady is a perfect partner to every modern CDO (Chief Data Officer). We have been able to grow over 55% in our order book and we felt the timing is right to bring on a reputed institutional partner, who understands scale. With this capital round, USEReady will be able to accelerate our plans of Practice Growth, Geography Expansion and Global delivery,” said Uday Hegde, CEO at USEReady.

“While we have built a culture of innovation, value focus, vertical expertise with technology depth and organic growth, the biggest differentiator is that we have built a community. Our customers don't treat us like a vendor, our employees are more than just employees, our tech partners are not just business partners. We are all part of the same data community. Today we welcome the Abry Partners team, Anders Bjork, Vidur Khatri and Christian Rodriguez to the USEReady community. Abry brings growth capital, wealth of knowledge and experience to help us grow to the next level,” said Lalit Bakshi, President, and COO at USEReady.

“Abry is very selective about the firms we invest in. Having a strong reputation of portfolio success means we must keep our investment criteria bar very high. USEReady caught our attention due to a highly differentiated offerings, strong culture with humility and customer centricity. USEReady’s customers love their people and employees love working here. Lalit and Uday have built an institution where the entire community roots for their success. Primarily serving customers in the banking, financial services, and insurance industries (BFSI), USEReady provides end-to-end solutions that help customers navigate complex challenges in Legacy Modernization, Data Monetization, Data Governance and Security along with migration from on-prem to Cloud. With our investment and industry expertise we want to help USEReady scale to the next level,” said Anders Bjork, Partner at Abry Partners.

USEReady was advised by Clearsight Advisors and Seward Kissel

About USEReady

USEReady is on their journey to Analytics 3.0 has emerged as strategic data and analytics partner with tools and capabilities to transform large enterprise DNA (Data and Analytics) and data culture. With practices built around Visual Analytics, Cloud Data, AI ML and Engineering Services, USEReady is a partner to every modern CDO (Chief Data Officer). USEReady has received several awards from the industry and technology vendors. USEReady has been recipient of Red herring 100, Inc 5000, Tableau Partner of the Year. USEReady was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Abry Partners

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $90 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5 billion of capital across its active funds. For more information on Abry, please visit www.abry.com.