SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. Acquires Self Storage Facility in Sacramento

LADERA RANCH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop” or the “Company"), a self-managed and fully-integrated self storage company, today announced the acquisition of a self storage facility in Sacramento, CA. This is SmartStop’s 30th owned or managed location in California and 168th in North America.

The facility is located at 3970 Pell Circle, Sacramento, CA, with visibility from I-80, and serves the communities of Oak Knoll, Johnson Heights, Strawberry Manor, Northpointe, Del Paso Heights and Village Green. The property’s 860 storage units encompass approximately 79,800 square feet and are 100% climate controlled. The facility also offers over 60 spaces for Boat and RV storage. Additionally, the property offers amenities including multiple drive-in loading areas, state-of-the-art security systems, keypad access and large truck accessibility.

“ This asset is located in a densely populated submarket within the Sacramento Metropolitan Area,” said Wayne Johnson, President & Chief Investment Officer of SmartStop. “ The facility is user friendly, composed entirely of first floor, climate controlled units. As our third asset in the Sacramento market, this high quality property is a great addition to the SmartStop portfolio.”

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop):

SmartStop is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 420 self storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self storage programs. As of May 10, 2022, SmartStop has an owned or managed portfolio of 168 properties in 22 states and Ontario, Canada and comprising approximately 114,700 units and 13.0 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 19 operating self storage properties in the Greater Toronto Area, which total approximately 16,200 units and 1.7 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.