AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Four Points Insurance Company Ltd.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to Four Points Insurance Company Ltd. (Four Points) (Langley, BC). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Four Points' balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Four Points is a newly formed subsidiary of The Mutual Fire Insurance Company of British Columbia (Mutual Fire) and operates as a property/casualty insurer across five provinces. Four Points will leverage Mutual Fire’s current relationships with its managing general agent partners to insure targeted business in small-to-medium enterprise and mid-market commercial risks. The ratings of Four Points also reflect a financial guarantee with Mutual Fire and the commonality in management, infrastructure, operational capabilities and systems between Four Points and Mutual Fire.

