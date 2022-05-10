a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA), a brand accelerator of direct-to-consumer (DTC) fashion brands for the next generation, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Results for the First Quarter

Net sales increased 115.6% to $148.3 million, compared to $68.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 or 23.6% 1 pro-forma adjusting for the acquisition of Culture Kings, which contributed $48.9 million to net sales during the quarter.

“I am very proud of our first quarter performance, which exceeded our expectations. Net sales grew 116%, or 24%1 on a pro-forma basis, reflecting the power and agility of our next-gen business model as well as the strength of our diverse portfolio of brands,” said Jill Ramsey, chief executive officer, a.k.a. Brands. “The U.S., which grew 54%1, made up the majority of our volume and was by far the fastest growing region. Our brands continued to execute next-gen merchandising and marketing strategies to drive greater awareness, which contributed to an outstanding 46% increase in active customers to over 3.8 million on a pro-forma basis. I am proud of our team and the strong results we delivered in the first quarter as we navigated through the continued impact of the global macro headwinds. Looking ahead, I am confident that we are well-positioned to deliver on our unique combination of strong growth and profitability for the quarters and years to come.”

Recent Business Highlights

Princess Polly strong momentum continued, reflecting consistent on-trend product offering and strong marketing execution through influencer, social media and emerging marketing platforms

Culture Kings returned to hosting in-store events; advanced growth strategies in the U.S. and on track to open flagship store in Las Vegas by year end

Petal and Pup was once again a.k.a.’s fastest growing brand in the U.S. during the quarter, further bolstering confidence in the a.k.a. scaling playbook

mnml delivered solid growth driven by strong sales in denim and bottoms and completed successful fulfillment center transition in April; on track to launch on Culture Kings in the second quarter

First Quarter Financial Details

Net sales increased 115.6% to $148.3 million, compared to $68.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 or 23.6% 1 pro-forma adjusting for the acquisition of Culture Kings, which contributed $48.9 million to net sales during the quarter. The increase was driven by a 100% increase in the number of orders processed and 6% growth in the average order value during the quarter. The increase in the number of orders was primarily driven by the inclusion of Culture Kings and mnml, as well as the growth of Princess Polly in the U.S.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter totaled $41.2 million compared to $38.8 million at the end of fiscal year 2021.

Outlook

For the full year fiscal 2022, the Company expects:

Net sales between $785 million and $805 million

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of between $90 million and $100 million

of between $90 million and $100 million Weighted average diluted share count of 128.8 million

Capital expenditures of approximately $18 million to $20 million

For the second quarter of 2022, the Company expects:

Net sales between $173 million and $177 million

Adjusted EBITDA of between $16 million and $17 million

Weighted average diluted share count of 128.7 million

The above outlook is based on several assumptions, including but not limited to, continued global supply chain challenges, air freight prices remaining elevated in 2022, and the FX rate moderating in the back half of the year. See “Forward-Looking Statements” for additional information.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the Company’s first quarter results is scheduled for May 10, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (877) 858-5495 or (201) 689-8853 for international callers. The conference call will also be webcast live at https://ir.aka-brands.com in the Events and Presentations section. A recording will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 for international callers, conference ID 13729559. An archive of the webcast will be available on a.k.a. Brands’ investor relations website.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating Metrics

In addition to results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), management utilizes certain non-GAAP performance measures such as net income, as adjusted, net income per share, as adjusted, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and pro forma net sales for purposes of evaluating ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP operating measures, when reviewed collectively with our GAAP financial information, provide useful supplemental information to investors in assessing our operating performance. See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands is a brand accelerator of direct-to-consumer fashion brands for the next generation. Each brand in the a.k.a. portfolio is customer-led, curates quality exclusive merchandise, creates authentic and inspiring social content and targets a distinct Gen Z and millennial audience. a.k.a. Brands leverages its next-generation retail platform to help each brand accelerate its growth, scale in new markets and enhance its profitability. Current brands in the a.k.a. Brands portfolio include Princess Polly, Culture Kings, mnml, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential related disruptions to our operations, customer demand, and our suppliers’ ability to meet our needs; our ability to anticipate rapidly-changing consumer preferences in the apparel, footwear and accessories industries; our ability to acquire new customers, retain existing customers, or maintain average order value levels; the effectiveness of our marketing and our level of customer traffic; merchandise return rates; our success in identifying brands to acquire, integrate and manage on our platform; our ability to expand into new markets; the global nature of our business; our use of social media platforms and influencer sponsorship initiatives, which could adversely affect our reputation or subject us to fines or other penalties; the inherent challenges in measuring certain of our key operating metrics, and the risk that real or perceived inaccuracies in such metrics may harm our reputation and negatively affect our business; the potential for requirements to collect additional sales taxes or to be subject to other tax liabilities that may increase the costs to our consumers; economic downturns and market conditions beyond our control; currency fluctuations; our ability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; fluctuations in wage rates and the price, availability and quality of raw materials and finished goods, which could increase costs; interruptions in or increased costs of shipping and distribution, which could affect our ability to deliver our products to the market; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, dated March 1, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. a.k.a. Brands does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

1 See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

2 The Company has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of its Adjusted EBITDA outlook to a GAAP net income outlook because it is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to project certain reconciling items. These items include, but are not limited to, future stock-based compensation expense, income taxes, interest expense and transaction costs. These items are inherently variable and uncertain and depend on various factors, some of which are outside of the Company’s control or ability to predict. See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

a.k.a. BRANDS HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net sales $ 148,319 $ 68,779 Cost of sales 64,123 28,191 Gross profit 84,196 40,588 Operating expenses: Selling 40,364 18,254 Marketing 15,705 6,224 General and administrative 24,778 13,430 Total operating expenses 80,847 37,908 Income from operations 3,349 2,680 Other expense, net: Interest expense (1,259 ) (104 ) Other expense 88 (19 ) Total other expense, net (1,171 ) (123 ) Income before income taxes 2,178 2,557 Provision for income tax (653 ) (767 ) Net income 1,525 1,790 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests — (318 ) Net income attributable to a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. $ 1,525 $ 1,472 Net income per share Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 128,647,836 69,931,635 Diluted 128,653,421 69,931,635

a.k.a. BRANDS HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,166 $ 38,832 Restricted cash 2,506 2,186 Accounts receivable 3,510 2,663 Inventory, net 120,598 115,783 Prepaid income taxes 6,525 4,059 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,705 20,809 Total current assets 197,010 184,332 Property and equipment, net 17,336 14,657 Operating lease right-of-use assets 42,490 26,415 Intangible assets, net 95,986 98,287 Goodwill 373,799 363,305 Other assets 1,006 850 Total assets $ 727,627 $ 687,846 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,295 $ 25,088 Accrued liabilities 46,711 53,375 Sales returns reserve 5,176 6,887 Deferred revenue 8,676 11,344 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,544 5,721 Current portion of long-term debt 5,600 5,600 Total current liabilities 90,002 108,015 Long-term debt 126,901 103,182 Operating lease liabilities 37,361 21,370 Other long-term liabilities 1,409 1,333 Deferred income taxes, net 3,630 2,920 Total liabilities 259,303 236,820 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 129 129 Additional paid-in capital 455,175 453,807 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,325 (11,080 ) Retained earnings 9,695 8,170 Total stockholders’ equity 468,324 451,026 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 727,627 $ 687,846

a.k.a. BRANDS HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,525 $ 1,790 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense 1,163 196 Amortization expense 4,054 2,390 Amortization of inventory fair value adjustment 707 — Amortization of debt issuance costs 164 — Non-cash operating lease expense 2,340 298 Equity-based compensation 1,368 523 Deferred income taxes, net (271 ) (1,944 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (808 ) (1,312 ) Inventory (3,132 ) 7,984 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,759 ) 721 Accounts payable (6,956 ) (2,840 ) Income taxes payable (2,127 ) (457 ) Accrued liabilities (4,937 ) 9,504 Returns reserve (1,788 ) 58 Deferred revenue (2,805 ) 2,372 Lease liabilities (1,641 ) (309 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (14,903 ) 18,974 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — (225,725 ) Cash paid from holdbacks associated with acquisitions (2,095 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (2,608 ) (297 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,703 ) (226,022 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of costs related to initial public offering (1,142 ) — Proceeds from line of credit, net of issuance costs 25,000 (996 ) Repayment of line of credit — (6,408 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance costs (121 ) 144,478 Repayment of debt (1,400 ) — Proceeds from issuance of units — 82,669 Net cash provided by financing activities 22,337 219,743 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (77 ) (326 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,654 12,369 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 41,018 27,099 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 43,672 $ 39,468 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,166 $ 37,390 Restricted cash 2,506 2,078 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 43,672 $ 39,468

a.k.a. BRANDS HOLDING CORP. KEY OPERATING AND FINANCIAL METRICS (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Gross margin 57 % 59 % Net income (in thousands) $ 1,525 $ 1,790 Net income margin 1 % 3 % Adjusted EBITDA1 (in thousands) $ 10,652 $ 8,326 Adjusted EBITDA1 margin 7 % 12 %

Key Operational Metrics and Regional Sales

Three Months Ended March 31, (metrics in millions, except AOV; sales in thousands) 2022 2021 Key Operational Metrics Active customers2 3.8 1.6 Active customers across a.k.a. Brands2,3 3.8 2.6 Average order value $ 83 $ 78 Average order value across a.k.a. Brands3 $ 83 $ 88 Number of orders 1.8 0.9 Number of orders across a.k.a. Brands3 1.8 1.4 Sales by Region (actual) U.S. $ 77,668 $ 42,830 Australia 51,895 19,015 Rest of world 18,756 6,934 Total $ 148,319 $ 68,779 Year-over-year growth 115.6 % Year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis4 121.0 %

1 See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

2 Trailing twelve months.

3 Metrics “across a.k.a. Brands” assume we owned Culture Kings for all periods presented.

4 In order to provide a framework for assessing the performance of our underlying business, excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations, we compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using a constant currency methodology wherein current and comparative prior period results for our operations reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars are converted into U.S. dollars at constant exchange rates (i.e., the rates in effect on December 31, 2021, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year) rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.

a.k.a. BRANDS HOLDING CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are key performance measures that management uses to assess our operating performance. Because adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes.

We also believe this information will be useful for investors to facilitate comparisons of our operating performance and better identify trends in our business. We expect adjusted EBITDA margin to increase over the long-term as we continue to scale our business and achieve greater leverage in our operating expenses.

We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude: interest and other expense; provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization expense; stock-based compensation expense; transaction costs; and one-time or non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules because it excludes certain amounts included in net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 is as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income $ 1,525 $ 1,790 Add: Other expense, net 1,171 123 Provision for income tax 653 767 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,217 2,566 Inventory step-up amortization expense 707 — Equity-based compensation expense 1,368 523 Transaction costs 11 2,557 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,652 $ 8,326 Net income margin 1.0 % 2.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.2 % 12.1 %

Net Income, As Adjusted and Net Income Per Share, As Adjusted

Net income, as adjusted and net income per share, as adjusted are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC’s rules because they exclude certain amounts included in net income and net income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP, the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that net income, as adjusted and net income per share, as adjusted are meaningful measures to share with investors because they better enable comparison of the performance with that of the comparable period. In addition, net income, as adjusted and net income per share, as adjusted afford investors a view of what management considers a.k.a.’s core earnings performance and the ability to make a more informed assessment of such core earnings performance with that of the prior year.

We have calculated net income, as adjusted and net income per share, as adjusted for the three months ended March 31, 2022 by adjusting net income and net income per share for the inventory step-up amortization expense resulting from the acquisition of mnml.

There were no adjustments to net income or net income per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021. A reconciliation of non-GAAP net income, as adjusted to net income, as well as the resulting calculation of net income per share, as adjusted for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are as follows:

Three Months

Ended March

31, 2022 Net income $ 1,525 Adjustments: Inventory step-up amortization expense 707 Tax effects of adjustments (212 ) Net income, as adjusted $ 2,020 Net income per share, as adjusted $ 0.02 Weighted-average shares, diluted 128,653,421

Pro Forma Net Sales

Pro forma net sales is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. A reconciliation of non-GAAP pro forma net sales to net sales, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, is as follows: