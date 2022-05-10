Trustmark Acquires FitReserve to Expand Existing Fitness Capabilities

LAKE FOREST, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National employee benefits provider Trustmark is pleased to announce the acquisition of FitReserve, a multi-studio fitness subscription that allows members to mix and match in-person, live stream, and on-demand workouts from the top studios and instructors. The acquisition will further enhance the comprehensive corporate fitness management solutions offered by Trustmark subsidiary HealthFitness.

“Today’s workforce has changed,” said Sean McManamy, Trustmark Senior Vice President and President, HealthFitness. “With more employees working from home or in a mix of in-office and virtual, companies are looking for fitness solutions that support that hybrid environment and offer a variety of convenient ways for their employees to care for their health and fitness.”

FitReserve co-founder Megan Smyth has joined Trustmark as Executive Director, Product Lead – Fitness Network Access and Experience. She will focus on continuing to increase the size and diversity of FitReserve’s gym and fitness studio network. “We’re excited about the opportunity to expand FitReserve’s capabilities and to be able to extend distribution directly to HealthFitness’ Fortune 500 clients and their nearly 5 million employees, under the Trustmark umbrella,” said Smyth. “We intend to quickly expand our fitness provider network nationally in order to meet our clients’ needs and interests.”

Tim Mertz, Executive Director, Partnerships & Strategic Execution, HealthFitness, added, “FitReserve serves those looking for variety and convenience in their fitness experience. In addition, the flexible scheduling platform helps studios attract new customers and fill empty class spaces to earn incremental revenue. The combined capabilities of HealthFitness and FitReserve will benefit our corporate clients as well as FitReserve’s studio, gym, and instructor partners.”

FitReserve gives members access to thousands of monthly classes from local studios, including yoga, barre, HIIT, Pilates and more, with savings of over 50 percent off studio drop-in prices, no initiation fees, and no blackout times. FitReserve members also get unlimited access to hundreds of pre-recorded workouts that can be taken anytime, anywhere, as well as exclusive discounts on leading nutrition, apparel, and wellness brands.

As part of Trustmark, FitReserve will grow both its direct-to-consumer membership base as well as offer business-to-business fitness network options that complement the broad wellness and fitness solutions from HealthFitness, including HealthFitness360, the company’s recently launched virtual platform.

About FitReserve

FitReserve is a multi-studio fitness membership that provides access to a curated selection of in-person, live stream, and on-demand classes from the premier fitness studios and instructors. FitReserve’s mission is to simplify your active life by delivering the best fitness experiences to inspire healthier, happier, and more active lives. With thousands of classes to choose from across all workout modalities, FitReserve provides endless variety, savings of up to 50 percent off retail, and the convenience of booking everything in one place, with one membership. For more information, visit https://www.fitreserve.com/.

About HealthFitness and Trustmark

HealthFitness, a Trustmark company, builds and manages comprehensive fitness solutions for leading companies and organizations. With a holistic approach that extends beyond fitness, HealthFitness is a proven leader in engaging and connecting people both on-site and online, to create a strong community of health. For more information on HealthFitness, visit www.healthfitness.com.

Trustmark, through its operating divisions and subsidiaries, offers specialized expertise in voluntary benefits, self-funded health plan design and administration, and the delivery of wellness, fitness, recreation, and injury prevention and treatment programs. Our commitment to building long-term, trusted relationships helps people and businesses thrive. Visit us at https://trustmarkbenefits.com.