HydraFacial, A BeautyHealth Company, Partners with JLo Beauty to Launch the Revolutionary HydraFacial x JLo Beauty Booster

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN), the breakthrough category creator at the intersection of traditional beauty and aesthetics, today announced a blockbuster new HydraFacial™ partnership with JLo Beauty.

The Hydrafacial™ x JLo Beauty Booster was inspired by the iconic “JLo Glow” and the results of the JLo Beauty hero product - That JLo Glow Serum – which is clinically tested to improve skin radiance, smoothness and hydration. The Hydrafacial™ x JLo Beauty Booster features a unique combination of potent ingredients including a tri-fermented essence, super antioxidants and niacinamide which will leave skin plump, healthy-looking and glowing like never before.

The secret behind the HydraFacial x JLo Beauty Booster is three unique ingredients that, when combined with other tried and true HydraFacial Booster ingredients, deliver unparalleled results:

Olive Leaf Extract: Used to help slow the appearance of aging by improving skin hydration

Fermented Adaptogens: Restore skin’s natural glow and diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles

Hygroplex HHG: This sugar-derived matrix ingredient helps restore the skin’s ability to retain moisture

“We’re thrilled to expand our portfolio of customized treatment solutions through our partnership with JLo Beauty,” said Andrew Stanleick, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Beauty Health Company. “Jennifer Lopez is a beauty and skincare pioneer, and HydraFacial is about elevating your skin health. Together, this HydraFacial x JLo Beauty Booster partnership takes your skincare routine to the next level. This treatment will leave you feeling confident and looking radiant in your own skin.”

“Everyone wants to glow like Jennifer Lopez and JLo Beauty makes that desire a reality. Now, we can deliver that signature JLo glow to consumers in a new and exciting way,” explains Lisa Sequino, Co-Founder and CEO of JLo Beauty & Lifestyle. “Through this partnership, we’re combining our proprietary blend of radiance-inducing ingredients with HydraFacial’s breakthrough treatment and skilled professionals. The HydraFacial x JLo Beauty Booster is a must for anyone looking for next-level hydration and glow.”

The HydraFacial x JLo Beauty Booster will be available in the US in September 2022 and can be added to all HydraFacial treatments to provide additional customization and targeted results for consumers looking for glowing, firm, hydrated skin.

Find a Hydrafacialist near you at https://hydrafacial.com/find-a-provider/

About JLo Beauty

Jennifer Lopez launched JLo Beauty in January 2021 to bring her iconic “JLo Glow” to her community. The company expanded to include Lifestyle in 2022. Rooted in “seriously sexy science,” JLo Beauty & Lifestyle continues to strive to make self-care more simple with potent, high performance, bio-active products and services that deliver transformative results for an inner and outer glow – at any age.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company is a global category-creating company focused on delivering beauty health experiences by reinventing our consumer’s relationship with their skin, their bodies and their self-confidence. Our flagship brand, HydraFacial, created the category of hydradermabrasion by using a patented Vortex-Fusion Delivery System to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. HydraFacial provides a non-invasive and approachable experience with a powerful community of a/estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging aesthetics to beauty to democratize and personalize skincare solutions across ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. HydraFacial is available in over 90 countries with an install base of 21,719 Delivery Systems providing millions of experiences to consumers each year. For more information, please visit www.beautyhealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside The Beauty Health Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include The Beauty Health Company’s ability to manage growth; The Beauty Health Company’s ability to execute its business plan; the timing of the launch of the HydraFacial x JLo Booster; the inability to realize the expected benefits from the launch of the HydraFacial x JLo Booster; potential litigation involving The Beauty Health Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that The Beauty Health Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business. The Beauty Health Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.