American Express Teams Up with Versapay to Create a More Efficient Accounts Receivable Experience for Suppliers and Buyers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Versapay, the Collaborative Accounts Receivable company, today announced a new agreement to provide suppliers who utilize the functionality of American Express virtual cards with access to Versapay’s world-class collaborative accounts receivable (AR) network of buyers and suppliers.

Through Versapay’s leading AR automation solution American Express is helping suppliers to increase efficiency, accelerate cash flow, and dramatically improve customer experiences in the invoice to cash cycle.

“Business buyers are increasingly turning to virtual cards to make faster, more efficient payments while giving them flexibility and better cash-flow management. Suppliers are benefiting from these faster payments; however, the increasing volume of these transactions is making automating the receivables even more essential,” said Colleen Taylor, President, Global Merchant Services – U.S. at American Express. “Our collaboration with Versapay will enable us to offer a fully automated acceptance experience and further support our supplier network while helping to improve the B2B payments process.”

The program also includes Versapay’s ePayment Delivery Service (ePDS), which eliminates email-based payment delivery and automates the processing and reconciling of virtual card payments. ePayment Delivery Service ingests, transforms, and delivers remittance data directly to suppliers. With available straight-through-processing, ePDS can fully automate virtual card acceptance.

Additionally, suppliers that are referred to Versapay’s AR Automation platform through American Express can take advantage of exclusive, preferred pricing for Versapay’s platform services. Versapay’s AR Automation platform is an end-to-end solution that streamlines and automates every part of the AR process, from invoicing to payment and cash reconciliation.

“We’re excited to partner with American Express to streamline and automate virtual card acceptance,” said Craig O’Neill Versapay. “Furthermore, through this program, companies automatically become part of Versapay’s Collaborative AR Network, making it easy for them to take advantage of our advanced AR automation technology that improves cash flow and drives efficiency.”

Suppliers interested in learning more should reach out to their dedicated American Express client manager for more information.

