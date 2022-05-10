Fine Wine Importer Demeine Estates Accelerates Portfolio Growth, Announces Exclusive Partnership with Burgundy’s La Chablisienne

NAPA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fine wine importer Demeine Estates is pleased to announce their import partnership with La Chablisienne of Burgundy. La Chablisienne is a cooperative winery established in 1923 and owned by a collection of 270 winegrowing families. As one of the most prominent producers in Chablis, the winery produces 25% of the wine made in the AOC and ranked second in Burgundy’s total revenue in 2021.

“Demeine Estates is thrilled to be the exclusive US importer for this community of family winegrowers,” said Scott Diaz, Demeine Estates Senior Vice President of Global Brand Strategy & Marketing. “La Chablisienne is the only winery in Chablis that produces serious wines from a mosaic of vineyard holdings while guaranteeing supply in a category with ongoing scarcity.”

La Chablisienne remains grower-owned, without the involvement of any financial institution. Today, the vineyard holdings total 1200 hectares, including 82% of Chablis Grand Cru Chateau Genouilles.

“The US market is very important for La Chablisienne as well as for Chablis. We wanted to partner with a very fine importer, full of energy, with a family-based instinct that would also understand wine production and history,” said Damien Leclerc, General Director and Olivier Masmondet, Export Director.

The vineyard team works with their growers throughout the year. Growers are rewarded for achieving top quality based on a 100-point classification system, and anything below a threshold of 95 threshold is declassified from La Chablisienne.

“La Chablisienne aligns with our philosophies because of their superior vineyard holdings which consistently create the best quality wines, and make them stand out in a prestigious region,” said Lawrence Wine Estates Managing Partner Carlton McCoy Jr.

The winery is known for its distinct style and long “elevage” approach with a focus on quality and expression. Harvest is delivered in the form of musts (unfermented juice), a particularity that has become the trademark of the house and allows for total control over the winemaking processes. Winemaker Vincent Bartement has been named International Wine Challenge best winemaker of the year three times. These elegant cuvées are known for their sense of purity and minerality, occasionally produced with a strategic use of oak.

From Chablis, Demeine Estates will be importing 9 premier crus, 2 grand crus, Chablis AOC, Petit Chablis, Aligoté, Sauvignon de Saint-Bris and Bourgogne Chardonnay of Chablis. From Côte de Nuits, they will be importing Gevrey-Chambertin and Morey-Saint-Denis Village, Bourgogne Pinot Noir.

About Demeine Estates

Demeine Estates is a family-owned importer and marketer of the world’s finest wines based in the heart of Napa Valley, California. A leader in luxury wines in the U.S., Demeine Estates sets the standard in exceptional marketing, fine wine sales, and distribution services. Founded by The Lawrence family and Carlton McCoy Jr., MS, and led by President Philana Bouvier, Demeine Estates curated portfolio also consists of both premium family-owned domestic and international producers who represent exceptional wines anchored by quality viticulture. www.demeineestates.com