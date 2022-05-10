Bello, Wellness Device Showing Body Status Instantly in Figures, Draws Attention of Health-conscious Consumers

Bello 2 and FITTO from Olive Healthcare of Korea are attracting the attention of global consumers. Bello 2 is a wellness electronic device which measures body fat and provides metabolic disease prevention and diet solutions. FITTO is for people who want to achieve their desired appearance. It subdivides muscles in each part of the body and measures muscle mass, quality, and grade.

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bello 2, a wellness electronic device using NIR (Near Infrared) Technology developed by Olive Healthcare Inc. of Korea, is attracting the attention of global health-conscious consumers since it has been introduced to the public at CES 2022 early this year.

It is quite difficult to find time to exercise for the modern busy person. Moreover, even if a difficult or high intensity workout has been started, most people do not last long. This is because the effects of exercise do not make an immediate appearance or physical change, so people tend to lose interest before they are able to notice any difference.

Amidst these obstacles to fitness, bello 2 is getting a major response online, such as successfully raising 527% of their target amount on the Indiegogo crowdfunding site in February.

Bello 2 is a palm-sized device weighing 3.4oz. It measures body fat and provides metabolic disease prevention and diet solutions through a mobile app service: 9 Block Therapy. The trendy and convenient design that won the iF design award 2020 has captured the hearts of people. Bello 2 offers a DEXA-scan-level of accuracy and uses NHANES data provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC, the largest health institution in the United States) to predict reliable indicators of body fat, visceral fat, and metabolic syndrome risk factors.

FITTO is another feature for people who want to achieve their desired appearance. Lighter than the bello 2, FITTO subdivides muscles in each part of the body and measures muscle mass, quality, and grade using NIR (Near Infrared) Technology. The 9 Block Therapy program for FITTO provides customized body shape settings and optimized recommendations according to the data measured. Nutritional programs and various exercise regimens are also available based on each user’s fitness goal. The small and handy FITTO can easily measure muscles before, after, or in the middle of a workout, so you can see how you are doing in real-time and be motivated through it.

Olive Healthcare is currently running the FITTO ambassador program and plans to collaborate with several fitness brands in the future. FITTO is to be launched in the D2C market in the second half of this year.

Sung-ho Han, the CEO of Olive Healthcare, has stated, “With the rapid advent of an aging society, it has become more important to enjoy a healthy and energetic life, not merely to live longer. Accordingly, we are also developing a model for remote health management specialized for the elderly.” He added, “Our goal is to be a leading company in the healthcare industry by developing services many people can manage their health without difficulty through continuous R&D.”

Bello 2 is now available for online purchase at shop.olivehc.com, Walmart, and Amazon, and is also planning expansion to offline channels.