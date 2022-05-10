Bobbie Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bobbie, the only Organic, European-style infant formula company in the U.S., has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list, winning in two categories: Prosperous and Thriving ($5MM - $50MM in gross revenue) and Micro (Employee size 10-49). The highly selective list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture.

Less than a year-and-a-half after launching, Bobbie’s inclusion in the list proves that it’s never too early to establish a best-in-class workplace culture. Bobbie is the first and only mom-founded and led infant formula company in the U.S.; 72% of the team are parents and over half have had a baby in the last two years. Bobbie’s fully remote culture (the team is spread across 19 states and four time zones) is uniquely positioned to support the modern working parent: a new type of environment where flexibility and compassion co-exist with efficiency and ambition.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees for the 2022 list. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“I’m so proud of the culture we’ve built at Bobbie – it’s genuinely supportive, transparent, empathetic, and celebratory of our employees and their full selves – and for most of us, that means being parents,” said Sarah Hardy, COO and Co-Founder of Bobbie. “We launched this company mid-pandemic – one of the hardest times in history to be a parent – with a small team of working moms remotely. I knew then what many had accepted as normal for parents in the workplace were not going to cut it, and we set out to pave the way for the future of work – redefining what the modern day support structure needs to look like for working parents. There’s always more to be done, but I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished in the past year-and-a-half and can’t wait to see how our culture continues to push the envelope and pave the way for others to follow.”

Bobbie’s inclusion on the Best Workplaces list and best-in-class benefits are proof that employee count and company age should have no bearing on building an exceptional employee experience. Some of Bobbie’s unique benefits include:

Bobbie recently announced its best-in-class parental leave policy, #TakeOurLeave, which offers birthing and non-birthing parents up to 12 months of leave to bond with their baby, and return to work on their own terms. Without a national paid leave policy in the U.S., Bobbie chose to open-source the policy, so other start-ups could follow suit.

Bobbie is replacing the one-dimensional view of parental leave with a holistic approach that considers the full two-year journey to becoming a parent; supports working parents before, during, and after baby arrives.

The Bobbie Balance Coordinator, available to all employees, is a full-time, in-house position dedicated to alleviating the invisible mental load that household or personal tasks can weigh on team members. 1-in-3 Bobbie employees have utilized the Balance Coordinator for everything from booking a bouncy house, to ordering groceries for delivery, to helping find a last minute nanny.

Bobbie supports all feeding journeys. All employees are offered a one-year Bobbie subscription for their babies. Bobbie also covers 100% of the cost to ship breast milk for employees when traveling for work.

Bobbie supports the flexibility of work-life balance with a 100% remote culture, unlimited time off, and Summer Fridays.

About Bobbie

Bobbie is an Organic Infant Formula company that exists to build a parenting culture of confidence, not comparison, where every parent is supported in the feeding choice that is right for them and their baby. Bobbie launched in 2021 as the only direct-to-consumer, subscription-based infant formula company in the US. Bobbie is mom-founded and led and supported by a “Medical Motherboard” consisting of 11 advisors including pediatricians, dietitians, lactation consultants, doulas, nurses, OB/GYNs, scientists, and professionals who contribute their expertise to building a next-generation formula company. Bobbie’s recipe is modeled after breast milk and designed to meet the most recent EU nutritional standards for critical ingredients like DHA and iron, while also complying with all FDA nutritional standards for infant formula. Bobbie is focused on providing a purposefully sourced, USDA Organic infant formula with Organic Valley milk from pasture raised cows. With a point of view that what you put in formula is just as important as what you leave out, Bobbie does not include commonplace ingredients like corn syrup, palm oil, or maltodextrin. As a modern and purposeful company, Bobbie has donated more than 400,000 bottles and has supported the feeding journey of 65 mastectomy moms. As community driven first, Bobbie launched Milk-Drunk, a site offering straightforward answers, support, and information – along with The Feeding Confessionals, an interactive virtual safe space for parents. Bobbie was founded in 2018, is based in San Francisco, and is venture backed. For more information on Bobbie, visit www.hibobbie.com, and follow Bobbie on Instagram @bobbie.

