Azumo Raises $30M in Funding to Fuel Growth of Next Generation LCD 2.0TM Display Technology

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azumo, a breakthrough display technology company, today announced that it has raised $30 million in new financing led by venture capital firm Anzu Partners with additional funding from SABIC Ventures, VectoIQ, Dipalo Ventures and Energy Foundry. This round of funding will accelerate Azumo’s international expansion, increase its manufacturing capabilities and help launch new products featuring its low power LCD 2.0TM technology.

As demand for eco-friendly solutions within electronics continues to grow, Azumo offers a sunlight-readable, reflective LCD 2.0 technology with up to 10x the energy savings compared to traditional, power-hungry backlit LCDs. Azumo’s technology is intrinsically eye safe, extremely thin, and is opening new applications for reflective LCDs across consumer, medical, industrial, and educational markets.

“Our LCD 2.0 technology removes the restrictions around how and where we can interact with our devices, and for how long, because it helps displays to sip a fraction of the power and utilize available surrounding light to conserve battery life,” said Mike Casper, CEO of Azumo. “This new financing will allow us to expand sales and applications engineering support globally, grow our international team and continue to deliver on the promises of LCD 2.0 across a variety of industries.”

“Azumo is ushering in a new category of display technology, allowing devices with reflective LCDs to work in indoor/outdoor environments, to last longer, and to fit into novel product form factors,” said John Ho, Partner at Anzu Partners. “Since our initial investment, Azumo has solidified its manufacturing and supply chain through a partnership with a leading, global electronics manufacturer, enabling global scale up capabilities and access to new markets.”

To learn more about Azumo, please visit https://www.azumotech.com/.

About Azumo

Azumo (formerly FLEx Lighting) is a breakthrough display technology company revolutionizing a $130 billion industry. It’s LCD 2.0™ reflective technology is the first in a generation of high-performance displays that improve user experience and battery life for end-users in consumer, medical, industrial, educational, and automotive markets. Azumo’s ultra-thin light transmission technology has 47 patents and enables 10 times the battery savings compared to traditional LCDs. It combines high video rate capability with superior readability in bright sunlight conditions to eliminate glare. With a range of 1″-17″ in size, Azumo displays can easily integrate into any device. For more information on Azumo, visit www.azumotech.com.