Ilhan Zengin, CEO of ShowHeroes Group, Tells Portada All About His Company’s Expansion in the Americas

ShowHeroes Group, Europe's leading independent provider of video solutions for digital publishers and advertisers, has a global presence employing more than 380 persons in 28 major cities throughout Europe, the Nordics, Latin America and the U.S. The company's mission is to provide marketers optimal video solutions for omnichannel marketing. In an exclusive interview, Ilhan Zengin, CEO of ShowHeroes Group, and Joseph Lospalluto, Country Manager U.S., tell Portada about their company's expansion in the Americas and their views on the future of video advertising and omnichannel marketing.

“We are expanding ShowHeroes’ products into one of the largest markets in the world. Advertisers need to substantially invest in video content and distribution and benefit from the strength of our studio and our targeting capabilities in order to reach consumers with relevant messages. That is our value proposition,” Zengin asserts. “Publishers and advertisers working with ShowHeroes can benefit from a whole new suite of capabilities, including a substantial video library to increase video views on top of our semantic targeting technology capabilities. since they work together with global tier 1 brands and major agencies.”

Semantic Targeting Technology

“We create new video inventory by leveraging our semantic targeting technology without a need for third party cookies. This way both publishers and advertisers will see incremental video views,” Zengin says.

ShowHeroes’ U.S. expansion already has an office in Miami which mostly caters to advertisers targeting the Hispanic market. “We think that the Hispanic and multicultural markets are very important as U.S. multicultural audiences are very desirable for brands who are looking to diversify their consumer base,” says Joseph Lospalluto, U.S. Country Manager based in New York City.

Lospalluto emphasizes that another unique value proposition of ShowHeroes lies in providing brand suitability. “We empower both publishers and advertisers to preselect the pieces of content that get delivered in order to ensure brand suitability,” Lospalluto says.

The Age of Video: CTV and Omnichannel Advertising

According to CEO Zengin, Linear TV is the latest piece of the media puzzle being digitalized, but the implications of the digitalization of linear TV advertising are very significant, broad and even go beyond the expansion of CTV. “It is ultimately about omnichannel marketing and advertising and an audience everywhere approach (mobile, desktop, digital out of home etc). This enables cross media measurement, very fast reporting and is a very different approach compared to the old school medium by medium approach,” Zengin asserts. “In this environment advertisers need a partner who understands omnichannel on the audience side but also provides the right creative and content depending on the device,” he adds.

