Millennium Health and the University of Cincinnati Conducting NIDA-Funded Research Regarding Precipitated Withdrawal During Buprenorphine Induction

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Millennium Health, an accredited specialty laboratory specializing in medication monitoring and drug testing, is collaborating with investigators from the University of Cincinnati (UC) to investigate precipitated withdrawal during buprenorphine induction.

“Despite the demonstrated efficacy of medications such as buprenorphine to treat the escalating problem of opioid use disorder (OUD), several barriers to implementation exist, including precipitated withdrawal, which involves the acute worsening of withdrawal symptoms, including abdominal cramps, vomiting, intense pain, and anxiety,” says LaTrice Montgomery, Ph.D., Research Associate Professor in the Addiction Sciences Division of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience at UC’s College of Medicine, and primary investigator. “It is important to identify barriers preventing the uptake of medications for OUD, including the rise of fentanyl and fentanyl analogues in the drug supply and their possible association with precipitated withdrawal in order to remove those barriers and improve outcomes for the millions suffering with OUD.”

Funded by a grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), this research aims to learn more about the extent, regional variation, and frequency of precipitated withdrawal during buprenorphine induction, and to identify factors that increase the likelihood of precipitated withdrawal. The results may inform future treatment approaches, including helping clinicians identify patient risk factors for precipitated withdrawal with buprenorphine induction.

“Millennium Health recognizes that challenges, including precipitated withdrawal, prevent individuals with OUD from seeking and taking lifesaving medication prescribed for OUD. We are eager to learn from the experiences and insight of clinicians prescribing buprenorphine who face these challenges daily,” added Eric Dawson, PharmD, Vice President, Clinical Affairs, Millennium Health, and co-investigator. “By matching urine drug test results at the county level with the aggregated clinician survey data, we hope to learn more about predictors of buprenorphine-induced precipitated withdrawal, especially as it pertains to fentanyl use.”

About UC

The University of Cincinnati, a public research institution, is ranked No. 4 in the nation for cooperative education and internships by U.S. News & World Report. The National Science Foundation places UC in the Top 40 among America’s public research universities, and UC is one of only 146 institutions classified as a Research 1 institution (very high research activity) by Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. U.S. News & World Report ranks UC in the Top Tier of America’s Best Colleges, and Reuters named UC among the world’s Top 100 most-innovative universities, one of only 46 in the U.S. Learn more at uc.edu.

About Millennium Health

Millennium Health is an accredited specialty laboratory providing medication monitoring via definitive urine and oral fluid drug tests to support improved clinical decision-making as part of treatment for millions of Americans with chronic pain, mental illness, substance use disorders, and other health conditions. Drug testing is used to obtain objective information about patients’ recent use of prescription medications and/or illicit drugs and helps monitor the effectiveness of treatment plans. We also conduct real-time tracking of emerging drug use trends to help researchers, public health officials, and policymakers address the significant increase in drug overdose deaths.