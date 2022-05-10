Lubrizol and Park Place Technologies Partner to Expand Collaboration With Intel® by Providing World-class Service, Maintenance and Monitoring for State-of-the-art Immersion Cooling Systems in Data Centers

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, data centers are largely cooled by inefficient and expensive air conditioners. Lubrizol’s immersion cooling ecosystem solution, using CompuZol™ Immersion fluids, addresses the limitations posed by air-cooled methods by delivering a turn-key, sustainable immersion-cooled solution that enables superior thermal management and increased infrastructure density. The solution helps protect customers’ enterprise infrastructure investments and provides greater assurance to future technologies than traditional air-cooled systems, all while helping customers reach their global sustainability goals.

Now, The Lubrizol Corporation and Park Place Technologies have announced that Park Place will become a certified partner of this ecosystem solution, leveraging its market-leading capabilities to provide on-demand service, maintenance and real-time monitoring capabilities to customers utilizing immersion-cooled solutions from Lubrizol. Park Place is an Intel® Data Center Solutions Premium Support Partner that brings global reach and scale together with Intel® certified testing and validation capabilities.

“Lubrizol’s immersion cooled ecosystem solution delivers advantages to today’s data center operators ranging from lower energy costs and higher computing densities to longer server life, all through a more sustainable solution than conventional air cooling,” said Matt Joyce, Vice President, Corporate Business Development for Lubrizol. “Our partnership with Park Place Technologies adds a world-class service, maintenance and monitoring capability to our sustainable offering."

“Park Place’s industry-leading global service, support, and preventative maintenance capabilities provide the optimal synergy with Lubrizol’s immersion cooled ecosystem solution, delivering a circular economy and sustainability-focused solution aimed at unlocking power densities of the future,” said Chris Adams, President and CEO of Park Place. “Our portfolio of third-party data center hardware maintenance, professional service, infrastructure managed services, network performance monitor and hardware sales, paired with Lubrizol’s novel turn-key solution using CompuZol™ immersion fluid, will deliver substantial value to our customers and end-users, enabling virtually seamless adoption of single-phase immersion cooling technologies with the support of world-class organizations.”

“Scaling innovative technologies such as liquid immersion cooling is critical to maximizing data center power efficiency as well as minimizing data center carbon footprint,” said Jennifer Huffstetler, VP and GM, Data Center Platform Strategy, Mobilization, Sustainability and Services at Intel. “We’re thrilled to see the partnership of Lubrizol and Park Place Technologies to scale the commercial deployment of CompuZol™ based liquid immersion cooling solutions. The combination of Park Place Technologies’ expertise in deploying Intel Xeon® processor-based solutions along with Lubrizol’s proven, validated, and environmentally friendly CompuZol™ liquids demonstrates the technology is ready for worldwide deployment.”

Lubrizol’s immersion cooled ecosystem solution begins with Lubrizol’s family of patented thermal management CompuZol™ immersion fluids, designed specifically for Data Center, Edge, and Far Edge applications. Through a multi-year collaboration with Intel, and partnerships with other industry leaders in the infrastructure, server design and manufacturing, and immersion tank industries – and now in maintenance and service through Park Place – this ecosystem solution brings together Immersion Cooling with new technology advancement for sustainability, and delivers a turn-key solution for customers looking to unlock higher computing power densities while reducing energy and water consumption and extending server life.

