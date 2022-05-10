Generational Equity Advises Directional Advertising Solutions in its Sale to JAL Equity

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Directional Advertising Solutions, Inc. (dba DAS Group) to JAL Equity. The acquisition closed November 30, 2021.

Located in Weston, Florida, DAS Group is a digital marketing firm specializing in local digital marketing programs for franchise organizations and national and regional multi-location brands.

The Company excels at employing first-class technology to deliver client goals, while never losing sight of the people who use it. As a certified Google Premier Partner and Yelp Partner, DAS Group is an expert at lead generation by utilizing interactive advertising, search engine marketing and local search engine placements, custom applications, web development, and online yellow pages.

DAS Group offers customized solutions to clients’ unique lead generation and marketing efforts and does not offer a "one-size-fits-all" solution. Clients have different needs and objectives that allow the Company to utilize the many options at its disposal to help achieve measurable results.

Located in Sarasota, Florida, JAL Equity (JAL) is an owner and operator of Direct Marketing Businesses. They are focused on acquiring small businesses and operating them profitably over the long term. They offer flexible acquisition solutions to sellers and partner with experienced executives to build great companies.

JAL typically focuses on acquiring companies in the following industries:

Commercial Printing

Sign Manufacturing & Installation

Screen Printing & Promotional Products

Direct Mail

Data Services

Lead Generation

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, and his team led Sr. Managing Director Mergers & Acquisitions, Terry Mackin, with the support of Vice President, M&A, Tristan Keeffe, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director Roger Dean established the initial relationship with DAS Group.

“The two partners were looking for different things from an exit strategy, one planning to retire and the other continuing to be involved in the business. JAL provided the perfect opportunity for both to realize their goals,” said Mackin.

