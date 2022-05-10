SPANX Unveils On-The-Go Collection with Silver Lining Technology; Finally, A Pair of White Pants You Can Underthink

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the summer season rapidly approaches, there is a seasonal closet staple that causes many to stop, stare and panic as they select their outfit for the day - white pants. When women wear white pants, they’re forced to overthink the decision all day long. Instead of feeling confident and focusing on what matters, they’re worrying about if someone can see their underwear, where they can and can’t sit – worrying about what others see instead of feeling powerful in their own skin and clothing. Today, SPANX is launching a new collection that hosts the first pair of white pants you can underthink. The On-The-Go Collection featuring Silver Lining Technology includes white pants and shorts developed over the course of seven years with an innovative interior that promises smoothing opacity despite the trickiest undergarments.

To showcase the new innovation, SPANX has partnered with long time brand fan, Ashley Graham, an iconic supermodel who embodies body confidence that inspires women around the world. In a first of its kind marketing stunt, Graham demonstrates the effectiveness of the Silver Lining Technology by posing nude in a billboard advertisement that can be seen in Los Angeles at Sunset Blvd. and N. Alta Vista Blvd. The nude photo, however, is hidden to passersby as Ashley is covered by fabric made of SPANX Silver Lining Technology, leaving her body completely hidden. The campaign short film can be viewed here.

SPANX invented the functional fashion category to solve wardrobe problems no other brand considers when designing for women. The functional fashion brand invented the Silver Lining Technology to ensure women can finally stop worrying if someone can see their underwear. The patent pending technology took over seven years to develop and is the first of its kind. The collection is available in 4" and 6" Shorts and Kick Flare and Ankle Slim Straight pants. In addition to the unrivaled opacity, all four styles feature a pull-on design, 4-way stretch for ultimate comfort, hidden tummy shaping technology and are machine washable, making them a closet staple to dress up or down. Plus, no more pocket show-through, unsightly seam lines, bulky buttons or zippers. With endless ways to maximize comfort and confidence, the On-The-Go Collection featuring Silver Lining Technology will finally be a pair of white pants you can underthink.

“Fashion paired with function is something only SPANX does because we always put the needs of the consumer first. Most people know us for inventing shapewear, but the majority of our business comes from apparel made with the same inventive spirit,” says Kim Jones, President, SPANX. “We are thrilled to partner with Ashley on this collection because she exudes confidence and ease, something we could all use more of. She’s a busy working mom of three young kids and doesn’t have time to worry about what she puts on every day. With this new collection, we are arming women with garments that require them to make fewer decisions, leaving them more time and energy to focus on what is most important to them.” "Like SPANX, I’ve always wanted to help empower women to feel good in their skin, but in today’s world, where there’s so much to overthink, I love having pants that not only look good, and are easy to wear, but make me feel good too,” says Graham. “Finally, one thing we can underthink!”

The Silver Lining collection starts at $98 and is now available at SPANX.com.

ABOUT SPANX, INC.

Founded by Sara Blakely in 2000, SPANX, Inc. is a dynamic women's brand that has revolutionized an industry and changed the way women around the world get dressed. Now a powerhouse lifestyle brand, SPANX offers both innerwear solutions and figure-flattering outerwear, constantly identifying and solving problems from a women’s point of view. With smarter, more comfortable, must-haves including activewear, apparel, denim, shapewear, swimwear, intimates, leggings, hosiery and more, SPANX elevates women through product and empowers them to look and feel their best. Further information is available at www.spanx.com. Follow SPANX on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @SPANX.