IRI and PIM Brands Strategic Partnership Drives Consistent Growth

Information Resources, Inc. (IRI®), a fast-growing global technology leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, and PIM Brands, Inc., a leading global snacks and confections maker, will continue to deepen their strategic partnership focused on driving success using insight from IRI's full suite of solutions.

IRI’s best-in-class, integrated, point-of-sale and consumer panel data has been more valuable than ever for small businesses in understanding changing retail and consumer outlook and empowering companies like PIM Brands to innovate and capitalize on growth opportunities. The strategic partnership between the two companies has helped PIM Brands become one of the leading companies driving growth in IRI's and Boston Consulting Group's Growth Leaders Study six times in the past 10 years.

“For small and midsized companies, it’s imperative to understand consumer decision-making and the ever-changing CPG landscape to be able to identify pockets of growth and breakthrough opportunities,” said Dan Sadler, principal, Client Insights, IRI. “We are pleased that PIM Brands has experienced consistent growth and is able to anticipate and solve marketplace challenges using IRI’s technology-driven data and analytics solutions.”

Recent market challenges, including inflation and supply chain issues, have made it critical for businesses to better understand what products are in demand, where their customers are shopping and how much they are buying. IRI’s innovative suite of consumer and shopper insights solutions provides PIM Brands with real-time data on brand performance insights, path-to-purchase decisions and more.

“Our long-term partnership with IRI has proven invaluable in understanding our business, our shoppers and our consumers,” said Josh Shapiro, chief marketing officer, PIM Brands. “Through both point-of-sale and panel data, as well as other types of custom work, we have identified actionable insights that help drive our business.”

IRI's Mid-Market Growth Practice provides a comprehensive portfolio of solutions specifically crafted for small and mid-sized brands.

About IRI’s Mid-Market Growth Practice

The Mid-Market Growth Practice of IRI provides high-tech and high-touch support for small to mid-sized manufacturers. Regardless of company size, IRI has a data solution that drives understanding and growth. Companies benefit from access to all the same tested and proven solutions offered to IRI global partners, enabling companies of all sizes to democratize data, streamline analytics and, ultimately, win in the marketplace.

About IRI

IRI unifies technology, analytics and data to reinvent how people and companies make decisions, take action and optimize performance. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated into an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI helps to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.

About PIM Brands, Inc.

PIM Brands, Inc. is the world’s largest maker of real fruit snacks and related products, and one of the world’s largest makers of chocolate and non-chocolate confections and treats. Currently ranked as #32 on Candy Industry Magazine’s “Global Top 100” confectionery companies in the world, and continuing to rapidly climb, PIM Brands, Inc. is also ranked by Crain’s Business as one of the New York Metro Area’s 100 largest privately owned companies, and by NJBIZ as one of the State’s 50 largest privately held employers. PIM Brands, Inc. has also been named as one of the fastest-growing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies in the U.S.A. by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) six times in the past decade.

Millions of times each day, consumers across the world enjoy PIM’s vast array of loved brands, including Welch’s® Fruit Snacks, Welch’s® Fruit ‘n Yogurt™ Snacks, Welch’s® Fruit Rolls, Welch’s® Juicefuls®, Sun-Maid® Chocolate Raisins, Toggi® Fine European Chocolate Wafers, Tuxedos® Chocolate Almonds, Original Gummi FunMix®, Sour Jacks® Sour Candies, Nuclear Sqworms® Sour Gummi Worms and many more.

PIM’s subsidiaries and affiliates include PIM Brands LLC, PIM Brands Canada, PIM Brands Mexico S DE RL DE CV, Grupo de Alimentación PIM Brands Iberica, SL, PIM Brands UK, Ltd, PIM Brands Hindustani Private Limited, PIM Brands Global, PIM Consumer Health LLC, Pharma In Motion LLC and Farmer’s Choice Food Brands.

For additional information, please visit www.pimbrands.com or contact ABMC at PimBrands@abmc-us.com.