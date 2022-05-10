CION Investments, Man Group, and iCapital Partner to Scale Alternative Investing Access

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CION Investments (CION), a leading manager and distributor of alternative investment solutions, and Man Group, a global active asset manager with $151.4 billion1 in AUM, announced today that they have partnered with iCapital2, the leading global fintech platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries.

CION and Man Group are teaming up to create unique, scalable, and accessible investment solutions offered through a joint venture partnership, CION Man Management (CMM). CMM pairs Man Group’s origination, operational, and asset management expertise and CION’s investment acumen, retail product management and distribution experience. The initial collaboration began with Man Global Private Markets (Man GPM), Man Group’s private markets business.

CMM will leverage iCapital’s customized technology, services platform, and diligence solutions for financial advisors and their high-net-worth clients seeking access to alternative strategies.

“Advisors are responding to the changing, more volatile economic landscape by incorporating alternatives in their client portfolios. Products that simplify access to institutional-caliber investments and managers are seeing increased demand,” said Michael A. Reisner, co-Chief Executive Officer, CION Man Management.

iCapital has transformed how wealth management, banking, and asset management industries facilitate access to private markets investments for their high-net-worth clients by providing intuitive, end-to-end technology and service solutions that digitize the subscription, administration, operational and reporting processes of alternative investing.

“We are pleased to support CION and Man Group in their venture to meet the needs of advisors for accessible alternative investments,” said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and CEO of iCapital. “As the industry continues to expand, tech-forward, scalable solutions will support increased appetite.”

ABOUT CION INVESTMENTS

CION Investments is a leading manager of alternative investment solutions designed to redefine the way individual investors can build their portfolios and help meet their long-term investment goals.

CION Investments currently sponsors CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION), a leading publicly listed business development company that currently manages approximately $1.8 billion in assets, and also sponsors, through CION Ares Management, CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund, a globally diversified interval fund that currently manages approximately $3.1 billion in assets. CION Investments has also partnered with the Man Group to create unique, scalable, and accessible investment solutions.

For more information, please visit www.cioninvestments.com.

ABOUT MAN GPM

Man Global Private Markets (Man GPM) is the private markets business of Man Group. Man GPM is focused on investing in real and corporate assets in differentiated markets with high barriers to entry. We have long-standing experience in residential real estate and private credit and seek to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns to clients globally.

Our specialist investment teams in the US and UK have deep local market expertise, with established track records in building and managing large-scale real estate and credit businesses. Operating from New York, Charlotte, North Carolina and London, Man GPM’s funds under management were $3.7 billion including committed capital at March 31, 2022, across commingled, separately managed accounts and joint venture structures. For more information, visit www.man.com/gpm.

ABOUT MAN GROUP

Man Group is a global, technology-empowered active investment management firm focused on delivering alpha and portfolio solutions for clients. Headquartered in London, the firm manages $151.4 billion* and operates across multiple offices globally.

Man Group invests across a diverse range of strategies and asset classes, with a mix of long only and alternative strategies run on a discretionary and quantitative basis, across liquid and private markets. The firm’s investment teams work within Man Group’s single operating platform, enabling them to invest with a high degree of empowerment while benefiting from the collaboration, strength and resources of the entire firm. Man Group’s platform is underpinned by advanced technology, supporting our investment teams at every stage of their process, including alpha generation, portfolio management, trade execution and risk management.

Man Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker EMG.LN and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index. Further information can be found at www.man.com.

* As of March 31, 2022. All investment management and advisory services are offered through the investment “engines” of Man AHL, Man Numeric, Man GLG, Man Solutions / FRM and Man GPM.