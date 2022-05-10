Final Bell Partners with SHERBINSKIS to Bring One of the World’s Most Revered Cannabis Brands to Canada

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Final Bell, a provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions for leading cannabis brands, and SHERBINSKIS, the cult favorite California-based cannabis company, have partnered to bring SHERBINSKIS products to new geographies, beginning with Canada. The first highly anticipated product launch, Orange Sherbs Live Resin All-in-One Vape, quickly sold out upon release in Ontario.

Final Bell is responsible for the end-to-end manufacturing, compliance, and go-to-market of SHERBINSKIS’ highly coveted cannabis products in the Canadian market. The brand’s legendary Gelato was deemed, “The World’s Most Sought-After Cannabis Strain” by streetwear and culture authority Highsnobiety.

“Final Bell’s industry expertise, multi-geographical end-to-end supply chain for hardware and packaging, and seed-to-sale compliance infrastructure will allow SHERBINSKIS to provide the same high-end customer experience in Canada that established their brand in California,” said Greg Boone, CEO of Final Bell Canada. “This partnership solidifies a long-standing relationship, born from a shared vision to provide a consistent, high-end cannabis brand experience that begins with incredible product.”

Credited with producing some of the most influential genetics in modern cannabis including Sunset Sherbert, Mochi, and Bacio Gelato, this partnership with Final Bell will expand the brand’s availability into new markets. This will mark the first time SHERBINSKIS products are available outside of California and Michigan, and its successful foray into Canada sets expectation of continued acceleration of sales.

“A key component to our continued success is ensuring we’re offering our discerning customers consistency and quality every time they interact with our brand,” said Mario Guzman, founder of SHERBINSKIS. “That obviously goes for our cannabis but also the hardware and packaging we put it in. Final Bell brings best-in-class industry know-how in extraction, manufacturing, logistics, and scalability to help carry our vision forward to a much wider audience of cannabis connoisseurs.”

Final Bell enables cannabis brands to seamlessly enter new categories and markets, allowing them to scale while eliminating key risks to expansion. By managing critical supply chain, logistics, and manufacturing, Final Bell allows brands to focus on what has made them successful, instead of what bogs them down. SHERBINSKIS will utilize Final Bell’s end-to-end solution to quickly bring its product to new audiences while maintaining the quality and experience their customers demand.

About Final Bell

Final Bell is enabling innovation at scale for the cannabis industry. Founded by experienced cannabis industry operators, Final Bell offers an owned, end-to-end supply chain solution that allows leading cannabis brands to outsource packaging, hardware, manufacturing, sales, and marketing, to quickly move new product ideas from concept to shelf across multiple geographies. With unparalleled, hands-on experience at all levels of the cannabis industry, deep roots in global manufacturing and CPG, and a focus on continuous improvement in all areas of its business, Final Bell helps leading brands – from craft producers to the largest multi-state operators – innovate, grow and continue disrupting the industry. For more information about Final Bell, visit finalbell.com.

About SHERBINSKIS

SHERBINSKIS is known worldwide as one of today's fastest-growing premium cannabis lifestyle brands, a cult-favorite founded by Mario Guzman, the renowned grower and creator of world-famous genetics, Sunset Sherbert, Gelato, and the Gelato lineage: Bacio, Acaiberry, Mochi, and Gello.

Originating from San Francisco, SHERBINSKIS is coveted for its uncompromising respect for the alchemy of the plant and culture of its people. The notoriety of SHERBINSKIS distinct strains has cultivated a devoted following of cannabis insiders, enthusiasts, and patrons around the world, wherein value for absolute quality, experience, and sustainability reign supreme.

Riding this global groundswell, SHERBINSKIS is expanding into select dispensaries across North America and Canada, offering a range of premium cannabis products, which includes flower, pre-rolls, a variety of concentrates, vape cartridges, smoking accessories, and lifestyle home goods.

The most loyal SHERBINSKIS consumers include many of today's greatest musicians, designers, and creators, in addition to cannabis connoisseurs around the world.