LPSFX Enters FX Options Using Stream Systems

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LPS Partners LLC, founded in 2013 as an idea-driven firm focusing on long-term value creation and solid relationship building, announced today that it has executed its first Inter-dealer FX Options trade through its subsidiary LPSFX. The announcement follows a culmination of a two-year commitment with its front-end trading system partner Stream System. Using the Stream Systems platform, LPSFX will be able to bring pricing and markets to dealers and banks in the very competitive inter-dealer options space. Customers will be able to enter prices and execute options contracts entirely on-screen in addition to LPSFX’s voice brokers.

LPS Partners and LPSFX Founding Member Tom Ryan stated, “This is a major step for LPSFX to use cutting edge technology to enter the International Marketplace. Mike Cammarata and his team have done a tremendous job getting this off the ground. We at LPS are very excited for the future”