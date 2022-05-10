Stellus Capital Management, LLC Provides Unitranche Financing in Support of SK Capital’s Acquisition of Florachem

HOUSTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellus Capital Management, LLC (“Stellus”), a leader in middle market direct lending, announced today that its affiliates acted as administrative agent and provided senior debt financing and an equity co-investment in support of SK Capital’s (“SK Capital”) acquisition of Florachem Holdings, LLC (“Florachem” or the “Company”).

Florachem is a leading manufacturer and supplier of natural plant-based ingredients, including citrus, pine, and specialty rosin resins. The Company’s high quality natural products help their global customer base improve product performance with sustainable, clean-label ingredients. Florachem partners with industry-leading customers across diverse end markets, including flavor and fragrance, personal care, industrial, and coatings and adhesives.

“We are pleased to partner with the Stellus team on this exciting opportunity and look forward to their continued support as Florachem grows. The Stellus team was thoughtful and constructive throughout the entire financing process,” said Jon Borell, Managing Director at SK Capital.

“We are excited and appreciative of the opportunity to invest again with SK Capital,” commented Adam Pollock, Managing Director at Stellus, adding, “Florachem represents a unique opportunity in the flavor & fragrance space, an industry segment in which SK Capital has long-standing success. We believe that Florachem is primed for growth given recent strategic facility investments, a well-respected management team, significant customer wins, and now, the breadth of SK Capital resources.”

About Stellus Capital Management

Stellus was founded in 2012 when it spun out of the Direct Capital Unit of the D. E. Shaw group. Stellus’ senior team, which helped create the Direct Capital Unit in 2004, has been investing together in the middle market for 18 years. Stellus focuses on a range of industries, including Business Services, Consumer & Retail, Healthcare, Industrials, and Media & Technology. Since 2004, the Stellus team has deployed over $8 billion into more than 350 middle market companies, developing a broad and deep expertise in this segment of the private investing market. Stellus currently has approximately $2.6 billion in assets under management, with offices in Houston, TX, the Washington, D.C. area, and Charlotte, NC. Learn more at www.stelluscapital.com.