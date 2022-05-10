Northern Trust Announces Alliance with Enfusion as Part of Whole Office Strategy

Marc Mallett, Global Head of Whole Office Strategy at Northern Trust, discusses the partnership with Enfusion to create a best-in-class ecosystem for the entire investment lifecycle that will serve mutually supported interfaces between the Enfusion platform and Northern Trust’s core asset servicing platforms.

Marc Mallett, Global Head of Whole Office Strategy at Northern Trust, discusses the partnership with Enfusion to create a best-in-class ecosystem for the entire investment lifecycle that will serve mutually supported interfaces between the Enfusion platform and Northern Trust’s core asset servicing platforms.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its continuing strategy to serve client needs across the entire investment lifecycle, Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has established a relationship with Enfusion, Inc. (“Enfusion”) (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-native investment management software and services, to provide portfolio management, order and execution management system (OEMS), and analytics capabilities to mutual clients.

Through this collaboration, Enfusion and Northern Trust offer asset manager, hedge fund and internally managed asset owner clients a fully integrated, end-to-end solution that can streamline workflows while leveraging each company’s strengths.

Enfusion’s innovative software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, which has operated cloud-natively since inception in 2006, delivers portfolio management, trade execution, order management, and risk management functionality from a single platform, removing key operational and technical barriers that asset managers and hedge funds face. The software components work from a single, unified dataset, keeping investment and accounting books of record (IBOR and ABOR) in sync throughout the trading day, so the front, middle and back offices all have access to the same information.

“Institutional investors are looking for holistic solutions that combine ease of use with best-of-breed optionality,” said Marc Mallett, Global Head of Whole Office Strategy at Northern Trust. “By integrating Northern Trust’s suite of services with the Enfusion platform, we can answer the growing demand for end-to-end, orchestrated ecosystems for the entire investment lifecycle.”

This alliance will enable mutually supported interfaces between the Enfusion platform and Northern Trust’s core asset servicing platforms, thus expediting implementations, improving data access, and, ultimately, increasing operational efficiency. Clients will also benefit from the expertise of dedicated service teams from both companies.

“Platforms like Enfusion and service providers like Northern Trust play a critical role in our clients’ operational infrastructures,” said Thomas Kim, CEO at Enfusion. “By building on each other’s strengths and creating a seamless workflow, our mutual clients will be able to more quickly and fully derive business benefits from both organizations.”

Building on the alliance, Enfusion has co-developed a certified, mutually supported interface with Northern Trust partner Equity Data Science, Inc. (EDS), which is in use by several joint clients. EDS offers a cloud-based platform that provides applications and decision-making tools to asset managers and hedge funds across the investment lifecycle, including idea generation, research management (RMS), portfolio construction, risk management and performance attribution. This collaboration demonstrates the power of the Northern Trust Whole Office strategy to look across the spectrum of client challenges and join forces with market-leading companies that can provide cutting-edge solutions.

Northern Trust Whole Office is an advanced open architecture, multi-asset class strategy serving diverse market participants including asset managers, asset owners, investors and third-party administrators. By integrating proprietary architecture with innovative partners, Northern Trust Whole Office facilitates client access to new technologies and capabilities across the spectrum of strategy and trading, operational, data and digital and analytics solutions.

About Enfusion

Enfusion's investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with 730+ investment managers from ten global offices spanning five continents.

About Equity Data Science

Equity Data Science (EDS) empowers fundamental investors to build, operate and sustain a modernized, repeatable investment process to drive continuous improvements that help support investment decisions. EDS accomplishes this by aggregating data sources and refining workflows to govern investment decisions. The EDS platform is a cloud-based, fully configurable, measurable and scalable platform with purpose-built analytics to support the entire investment lifecycle.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

