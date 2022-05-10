Lumitas Wealth Strategies Breaks from Wirehouse to Join Commonwealth

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing advisor-focused business solutions, announces the addition of Lumitas Wealth Strategies from Woodbury, Minnesota, to its network of independent financial advisors. Formerly with Wells Fargo Advisors, Dana Pollard, CFP®, and Justin Mishacoff, bring more than 40 years of combined experience in financial services and wealth management, with more than $380 million in assets under management.

Lumitas Wealth Strategies offers goals-based value planning for individuals, families, and executives. The team emphasizes the human aspect of money management. While they take a practical approach to financial planning and investment strategies, they believe that by learning what’s most important to clients, they gain the necessary insight to help them reach their financial goals. To learn more about the firm, visit www.lumitaswealth.com.

The team at Lumitas knew that going independent would allow them to focus on their clients and their clients’ needs while having the freedom to do it their way.

“Money is just a tool to help our clients get where they want to go,” said Pollard. “We’re here to inspire them while removing the emotional aspect of the decision-making process. Their well-being is our first consideration.”

Commonwealth’s ease of doing business and its commitment to the advisor experience played a critical role in the team’s decision to join the firm. And Commonwealth’s Virtual Transition Support provided guidance on breaking away, ensured a smooth client transition, and allowed them to quickly get their new business up and running.

“Going independent gives us more flexibility, more freedom, and more opportunities to serve our clients,” Pollard said. “We now have the boutique experience with direct access to the people we need. By partnering with Commonwealth and leveraging its integrated technology platform, we’ll be able to interact with our clients in a space that’s more comfortable and more convenient for them.”

“We’re well-equipped to support a team like this in making the leap to independence,” said Becca Hajjar, managing principal, chief business development officer at Commonwealth. “Their client-first approach and their passion for giving back align with our vision, and we’re thrilled to welcome Dana and Justin into the community.”

Hajjar added, “Our Virtual Transition Support provided the structure, guidance, and encouragement they needed for a seamless move, while our marketing and practice management teams are there to help them grow into the firm they have always envisioned. This team will thrive in the independent space, and we’re excited to support their evolution.”

Their commitment to clients goes beyond just planning. A percentage of all their revenue goes to charities their clients care deeply about.

“We’re here to improve the lives of others,” she said. “But that extends beyond our clients. We want to do what we can to make the whole community better as well.”

About Commonwealth Financial Network®

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides a suite of business solutions that empowers more than 2,000 independent financial advisors nationwide. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth “#1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, Eight Times in a Row.” Privately held since 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. Learn more about Commonwealth by visiting www.commonwealth.com.

Commonwealth received the highest score in the independent advisor segment of the J.D. Power 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 Financial Advisor Satisfaction Studies of customers’ satisfaction among financial advisors. Visit jdpower.com/awards.