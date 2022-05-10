Nylas and Market Leader Partner with the University of Portland to Foster the Next Generation of Software Developers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nylas, provider of communications APIs that drive workflow automation and frictionless digital experiences, has partnered with Market Leader, a pioneer in lead generation, custom websites, CRM, and marketing software for the real estate industry, along with the University of Portland and their Shiley School of Engineering for this year's Capstone Project, a year-long senior-project for University of Portland engineering majors.

With Nylas, students were tasked with building a “Bring Your Own Inbox” feature using the Nylas Email API. Working with the Market Leader team, University of Portland seniors built an email integration prototype into Market Leader’s CRM, which allows agents to use their existing corporate email inside of the CRM platform. Students were tasked with building this prototype from start to finish, meaning they were responsible for everything from project planning and management, to testing and shipping code, and everything in between.

“I am delighted to see the outcomes of this collaboration between Nylas, Market Leader, and the Shiley School of Engineering,” said Brian Fabien, Dean of the Shiley School of Engineering at the University of Portland. “Our partners are providing our students with a unique opportunity to apply their classroom instruction to the real world of advanced software development.”

As more companies aim to fully become digital-first, the demand for software developers and engineers has reached an all-time high. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, between 2020 and 2030, employment in software development is projected to increase by 22%. For recent graduates and entry-level applicants, the ability to point employers to real-world project-based work with industry-leading organizations such as Nylas and Market Leader can be key components of differentiation in a highly competitive job market.

“It is easy to see why the demand for software developers and engineers is so high as they are the ones tasked with transforming products, services, and experiences, as well as modernizing business processes and operations. Yet while demand for these individuals is high, so are the expectations,” said David Ting, SVP of Engineering and CISO, Nylas. “Through programs and partnerships like the one with Market Leader and the University of Portland, we’re able to work directly with the next wave of developers to arm them with the education and experience they need to immediately step into any organization and produce high-quality, high-value work.”

“The Computer Science students from University of Portland Shiley School of Engineering have impressed us from the very start,” said Melissa DeLong, VP of Product for Market Leader. “This is our third year working with them on their Capstone Program, and each year the teams have gone above and beyond in accomplishing their goals. The program allows us to not only generate business valuable features in our products but also to help launch students into the next step in their career which is both personally and professionally rewarding for everyone who participates.”

To learn more about Nylas, visit www.nylas.com, and visit www.nylas.com/company/jobs/ to see open positions by department, location, and more.

Learn more about Market Leader’s products, solutions, and careers by visiting www.marketleader.com.

About Nylas

Hundreds of thousands of developers around the world use Nylas to easily access communications data and put it to use quickly in order to inspire innovation, customer engagement, and digital transformation at scale. With Nylas, developers at innovative companies like Upwork, Wix, Freshworks, Lever, Dialpad, and Ceridian get universal access to rich communications data, intuitive APIs, open-source UX components, advanced AI/ML-based high volume ETL capabilities, and comprehensive security features to create meaningful and innovative products, workflows, and experiences for customers and employees.

Learn more at www.nylas.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Market Leader

A pioneer in lead generation, custom websites, CRM, and marketing software, Market Leader provides innovative cloud-based sales and marketing solutions for the real estate industry. Since 1999, Market Leader has helped hundreds of thousands of real estate professionals grow their businesses by delivering solutions that drive meaningful connections for agents, teams, brokerages, and franchises across the United States and Canada. Market Leader is part of the Constellation Real Estate Group, a portfolio within the Perseus division of Constellation Software, Inc. Visit https://marketleader.com to learn more.