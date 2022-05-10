BearingPoint receives 2022 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Sustainability category

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands & WALLDORF, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint today announced that it received a 2022 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Sustainability category, which recognizes its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 22 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback, and performance indicators.

“With the SAP Pinnacle Awards, we recognize top-performing partners who have excelled in helping customers become best-run businesses,” said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. “The winning partners have been chosen based on their commitment to customer value creation, exponential growth, and simplification. Together, we support our customers on their journey to becoming intelligent, sustainable enterprises.”

Sustainability as an integral component of business transformation services

The 2022 SAP Pinnacle Award in the Sustainability category recognizes BearingPoint for having made sustainability an integral component of its business transformation services and for being a front-runner to adopt SAP's growing portfolio of sustainability solutions. The award also recognizes BearingPoint for having a clear, measurable, and publicly committed path toward becoming a sustainable business itself.

“Winning the SAP Pinnacle Award for the second time in a row is an important achievement and a strong proof point for how we shape innovation and turn it into products together with industry customers and SAP,” said Donald Wachs, globally responsible for IP Assets on BearingPoint’s Management Committee. “I am very proud that we received the award this year in the Sustainability category. We collaborate with SAP to advance the design and development of de-carbonization and environmental footprint solutions to help customers reach carbon neutrality. Together with SAP, we measure and optimize the climate impact of products across the entire life cycle. Our 10 years plus proven industry experience in calculating and optimizing product and corporate CO2 footprints will help customers who use SAP technology to meet their de-carbonization targets. We at BearingPoint believe that together with SAP’s innovative solutions, depth in commercial processes, and market expertise we can move the economy forward on the path to carbon neutrality.”

BearingPoint’s long-standing history and collaboration with SAP helps customers worldwide to improve and reshape their businesses. Especially in the area of innovative software products, BearingPoint develops applications for SAP’s industry cloud portfolio, such as the equipment and tools management solution ETM.next for which BearingPoint was recognized with the SAP Pinnacle Award last year: https://www.bearingpoint.com/en/about-us/news-and-media/press-releases/bearingpoint-wins-2021-sap-pinnacle-award/

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation, and capacity to help customers achieve their goals. From more than 20,000 partners worldwide, only 17 partners in 2022 were chosen to receive an SAP Pinnacle Award.

For descriptions of the awards, visit: www.sap.com/pinnacle

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. The second unit provides IP-driven digital assets and managed services beyond SaaS. The third unit is designed to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.

BearingPoint’s clients include many of the world’s leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

