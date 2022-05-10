Bidgely at DistribuTECH 2022: Harnessing the Untapped Potential of AMI Analytics, EV Programs and Customer Satisfaction

Bidgely leadership team to illustrate the value of smart meter data and AI-powered analytics during DistribuTECH 2022 live sessions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely will join fellow energy industry thought leaders on stage at the upcoming annual DistribuTECH International conference in Dallas, Texas, held this May 23-25. Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta will discuss the cost-effective, scalable and intuitive ways utilities can leverage Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) data to inform new business decisions, reduce cost-to-serve and create stronger customer experiences. Bidgely’s head of innovation, Maria Kretzing, will explore how utilities can design intelligent, analytics-driven strategies for addressing today’s most pressing priorities, including electric vehicle (EV) adoption, demand-side management and customer engagement.

“Growing ubiquity of smart meters has unlocked a powerful ability to access previously unavailable insights, equipping utilities to make smarter business decisions, improve grid management and better serve customers,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “DistribuTECH 2022 promises to be an inspiring exploration of how AI and data-driven analytics are not only propelling utilities toward new levels of sophistication, but also driving meaningful change in energy consumption nationwide.”

Attendees at the event can hear from Bidgely and fellow industry leaders during the following sessions:

AI-Powered Customer Segmentation: Leveraging Data in Every Customer Interaction

Monday, May 23, 1:00-1:30pm CT

Bidgely’s Maria Kretzing and New Hampshire Electric Cooperative’s director of access and distributed resources, Dave Erickson, will explain the role of AI in creating sophisticated, customer-centric solutions that accommodate today’s demand for personalized consumer services. The session will also cover how data-driven business models can address customer segmentation and demand-side management challenges prevalent in the energy sector.

The Untapped Multi-Million Dollar Value of AMI Analytics: Why AI Matters Up, Down and Across the Utility

Tuesday, May 24, 10:00-10:30am CT

Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta and Portland General Electric’s senior vice president of advanced energy delivery, Larry Bekkedahl, will discuss the trends, best practices and proof points that illustrate the value of deriving appliance-specific insights from smart meter data. The session will also explore the compounding benefits of these AMI insights across multiple utility verticals, including marketing, customer service, grid management, distributed energy resources and more.

What to Expect When Expecting EVs: Designing an Intelligent, Analytics-Driven Strategy to Achieve Long Term Success

Tuesday, May 24, 2:30-3:00pm CT

Kretzing will re-take the stage, this time with Avangrid’s customer programs & products manager, Charles Spence, to address how utilities can best scale programs and services to align with the accelerated adoption of EVs in ways that maximize grid benefits, customer satisfaction and revenue. They will also discuss how utilities planning EV programs, infrastructure investments and customer offerings like rates and rebates can apply behind-the-meter intelligence to design a cost effective, flexible and scalable EV strategy.

To schedule a meeting with Bidgely at DistribuTECH 2022, visit bidgely.com/events/dtech. To explore more thought leadership content powered by Bidgely, visit bidgely.com/engage.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, whether it is smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs to TOU rate designs and tariffs; UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.