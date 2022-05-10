Project Service Launches CT Digital in Connecticut Service Plazas

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Project Service LLC has launched CT Digital (www.ctdigital.media), an exciting new digital experience awaiting visitors at Connecticut Service Plazas. The state-of-the-art media screen technology, high-speed Wi-Fi, and hyper-relevant content will captivate audiences in a new and dynamic way.

The new CT Digital experience includes the most extensive digital screen advertising network (Digital Out of Home - DOOH) reaching the Connecticut consumer. The system is fully programmatic, available on the Vistar Media platform, providing the utmost in advertiser flexibility.

CT Digital is utilizing a “full stack” solution from Vistar including a content management system (CMS), ad server, supply-side platform (SSP) and demand-side platform (DSP). By utilizing the Vistar platform, all CT Digital’s media assets are immediately available in the DOOH programmatic marketplace.

More than 18 million people visit the 23 Connecticut Service Plazas annually, covering the main arterial routes I-95, RT-15, and I-395. An overall $15 million is being invested into Plaza upgrades, enhancing both the services offered and dining choices, heightening the overall customer experience.

This $15 million investment includes $3 million for dedicated digital infrastructure. This digital investment includes gigabit fiber internet for every CT Plaza, blazingly fast consumer Wi-Fi and a high-impact network of large digital screens. This fully addressable screen network is strategically placed throughout each CT Plaza to deliver real-time information that is both immediate and relevant to the consumer.

The digital screen network engages audiences with localized travel & weather, focused on current conditions customized to their journey. Hence, they never miss what they need to know at the very moment they need it.

Visitors can also engage in up-to-the-minute international, regional, and hyper local sports, news and entertainment. Captivating imagery and content highlight Connecticut destinations, scores of activities, and must-see landmarks throughout the State.

For the first time, marketers can address Connecticut audiences via the state's most prominent digital screen network. Significant opportunities are available for local, regional, and international businesses to capture consumers through activations ranging from exclusive sponsorships to single spot placements in each CT Plaza.

QUOTES:

“Enhancing the travel experience for visitors and local guests is key to our mission. We are excited to add these state-of-the-art digital services to each Connecticut Service Plaza to meet the demands of our guests” said Michael Jones, Chief Executive Officer, Project Service

“Project Service through CT Digital is taking a new and exciting approach to addressable digital media. By putting the consumer first and taking an active role in how the digital network is utilized, Project Service are the next generation of infrastructure operator while redefining what it means to be a media owner” said Steve Ridley of CT Digital

ABOUT PROJECT SERVICE:

Project Service LLC is the authorized concession operator of the Connecticut Service Plazas, consisting of a portfolio of 23 service plazas located along the I-95, I-395, and Route 15 corridors in Connecticut and owned by the Connecticut Department of Transportation. Each service plaza offers fuel, convenience, and restaurants serving customers throughout the day. Project Service is held by Applegreen, IST3 Investment Foundation, and TD Asset Management.