SENS and ZincFive Bring Innovative Nickel-Zinc Battery Starter Solution to Industrial Generator Starting Market

PORTLAND, Ore. & LONGMONT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZincFive®, the world leader in nickel-zinc battery-based solutions for immediate power applications, and Stored Energy Systems (SENS), the leader in battery charging solutions for industrial gensets, announced a new generator starter solution featuring ZincFive’s transformational, safe, and sustainable nickel-zinc batteries.

Generators are essential for mission-critical backup applications. SENS has partnered with ZincFive to offer an innovative plug-and-play generator starter solution as a drop-in replacement option for existing field installations and new OEM generators. ZincFive’s safe and power-dense nickel-zinc battery offers unparalleled power delivery, a smaller footprint, higher reliability, lower cost, and significant sustainability advantages compared to other battery chemistries.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership with ZincFive,” said Olen Scott, Chief Revenue Officer for SENS. “SENS has been supplying battery chargers to the generator market for over 50 years, and we haven’t seen a battery that comes close to ZincFive’s in terms of the amount of starting power in such a small, lightweight, green, and robust package. ZincFive’s battery is fully recyclable, made wholly from non-toxic materials, and has a much lower carbon footprint than existing technologies, further supporting our customers in their own ESG initiatives. It comes as no surprise that the response from our customer community to a greener, entirely maintenance-free engine starting module that is backed up by a full 10-year replacement warranty has been extraordinary.”

“As we continue our rapid expansion into various high-power applications – such as data center UPS – engine starting is a natural fit for the defining attributes of our battery,” said Tim Hysell, Co-founder and CEO of ZincFive. “SENS is a trusted leader in this segment and has been a great partner throughout the product development and testing phases of our collaboration. We have no doubt that this partnership will make nickel-zinc the preferred battery technology for generator starting.”

About ZincFive, Inc.

ZincFive is the world leader in innovation and delivery of nickel-zinc batteries and power solutions. With more than 90 patents awarded, ZincFive technology harnesses The Power of Good Chemistry to propel the world forward. ZincFive technology leverages the safety and sustainability of nickel-zinc chemistry to provide high power density and performance to mission critical applications. ZincFive is a privately held company based in Tualatin, Oregon. For more information, visit www.zincfive.com.

ZincFive is a registered trademark and the ZincFive logo and The Power of Good Chemistry are trademarks of ZincFive, Inc.

About SENS

SENS is the market leader in non-stop DC power systems, mission-critical filtered chargers, and engine start chargers. SENS meticulous design and quality control delivers charger reliability as close to “bulletproof” as is technically possible. For SENS users these dual reliability advantages mean lowest risk of costly downtime. For more information, visit https://sens-usa.com.