Nuvve and Cenntro Announce Alliance to Accelerate Adoption of Commercial Electric Vehicles

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global cleantech company electrifying the planet at the intersection of energy and transportation through its intelligent energy platform, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading designer and manufacturer of electric light- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, announced an alliance today at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo, to offer an all-in-one electrification solution for commercial fleets. The alliance between these companies is designed to provide electric vehicle fleet solutions to shared and non-shared clients and reflects their strategy to onboard more EVs in an intelligent and cost-effective way to the electric grid.

" This alliance is designed to support fleets to seamlessly transition to electric by removing hurdles often associated with acquisition," said Peter Wang, chairman and CEO of Cenntro Electric Group. " The opportunity to align with Nuvve's charging and infrastructure solutions advances the integration of Cenntro products into our target EV markets."

As part of the alliance, Cenntro will begin to offer bundled Nuvve charging packages to commercial fleets with their U.S. product lineup, including the Class 4 LS 400. Additionally, Nuvve will begin to integrate Cenntro vehicles into its proprietary Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Hub platform concept, which combines intelligent charging with renewable energy integration solutions. In the future, Cenntro and Nuvve plan to work together towards a V2G solution with Nuvve’s DC fast chargers (DCFCs), which would allow Cenntro vehicles to charge and discharge energy, further stabilizing the electric grid.

“ By offering Nuvve charging solutions to fleets, Cenntro is able to be a one-stop shop for customers looking to electrify,” said Nick Casas, vice president of commercial sales at Nuvve. “ This alliance is crucial when building Nuvve hubs globally, giving fleets access to OEMs like Cenntro. We are well-known for our intelligent charging solutions for commercial fleets, and this is one of the ways we are helping customers electrify in a smart, easy way.”

This alliance is designed to help remove funding obstacles fleets face in building out their EV infrastructure. Nuvve’s Level 2 AC charging stations (PowerPorts) are affordable, helping to facilitate speed and ease of adoption of EVs. The Nuvve PowerPort provides fast, reliable, high-powered charging, perfect for commercial vehicles, and is controlled through Nuvve’s intelligent energy management software platform. Commercial fleets can offset electricity bills by optimizing charging rates and charge times to coincide with non-peak hours when utility rates are low. Fleet managers can use Nuvve’s FleetBox app to plan trips, set minimum charge levels, and trigger emergency charging when needed.

As announced in a press release about Nuvve’s collaboration with the Department of Energy, the intelligent electrification of vehicle fleets is being recognized as a critical component in order to maintain a healthy, more resilient electric grid as more EVs are introduced into the market, increasing power demand.

This alliance further emphasizes a growing cooperation between companies like Cenntro and Nuvve to make the addition of EVs more feasible for fleets and working towards V2G compatibility to accelerate the decarbonization of the grid and lower the cost of fleet operations.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) is leading the electrification of the planet, beginning with transportation, through its intelligent energy platform. Combining the world’s most advanced vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology and an ecosystem of electrification partners, Nuvve dynamically manages power among electric vehicle (EV) batteries and the grid to deliver new value to EV owners, accelerate the adoption of EVs, and support the world’s transition to clean energy. By transforming EVs into mobile energy storage assets and networking battery capacity to support shifting energy needs, Nuvve is making the grid more resilient, enhancing sustainable transportation, and supporting energy equity in an electrified world. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has successfully deployed V2G on five continents and offers turnkey electrification solutions for fleets of all types. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, California, and can be found online at nuvve.com.

Nuvve and associated logos are among the trademarks of Nuvve and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group (or “Cenntro”) (NASDAQ: CENN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles. Cenntro’s purpose-built ECVs are designed to serve a variety of organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications, and plans to lead the transformation in the automotive industry through scalable, decentralized production, and fully digitalized autonomous driving solutions empowered by the Cenntro iChassis. As of December 31, 2021, Cenntro has sold or put into service more than 3,700 vehicles in over 25 countries across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit Cenntro’s website at www.cenntroauto.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

