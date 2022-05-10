Regis Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

MINNEAPOLIS--()--Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, today reported results for the third fiscal quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2022 versus the prior year as noted below.

  • Total third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2022 revenue of $64.7 million and $212.8 million includes Royalty growth of 23.1% and 31.2%, respectively.
  • System-wide same-store sales increased 8.6%.
  • Reported G&A of $15.6 million and adjusted G&A of $14.7 million, represented a decline of $9.0 million and $8.3 million compared to the third quarter 2021, respectively.
  • The Franchise segment posted adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million compared to a loss of $7.0 million in third quarter 2021. Second consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA in the Franchise segment.
  • Third quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.3 million improved by $19.5 million compared to a loss of $19.8 million in the third quarter 2021.
  • For the nine months ended March 31, 2022 adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.6 million improved significantly from a loss of $56.0 million during the same period of the prior year.
  • Earnings webcast scheduled for 9am CST on May 10, 2022 and will be accompanied by a slide presentation.

"Our third quarter results improved year over year, but were below our expectations due to a slower sales recovery and the continued wind down of our legacy businesses," said Matt Doctor, Regis Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to be affected by labor issues and lower customer counts stemming from the pandemic, but remain encouraged because our results reflect a business that has not yet benefited from the action steps we have identified in tandem with our franchisees to improve our performance, including a single technology platform for our entire system, more robust stylist education and events for a stronger talent brand, and a refocus of our marketing efforts toward digital. We are confident that our fully franchised business model and the measures we have underway will lead to stronger profitability going forward."

 

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

Nine Months Ended

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated revenue

 

$

64,749

 

 

$

100,267

 

 

$

212,761

 

 

$

315,983

 

System-wide revenue (1)

 

 

290,977

 

 

 

269,951

 

 

 

911,626

 

 

 

791,577

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

System-wide same-store sales comps

 

 

8.6

%

 

 

(20.7

) %

 

 

17.8

%

 

 

(28.7

) %

Two-year system-wide same-store sales comps

 

 

(13.7

) %

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

(16.1

) %

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating loss

 

$

(25,444

)

 

$

(18,541

)

 

$

(32,372

)

 

$

(76,886

)

Net loss

 

 

(27,918

)

 

 

(10,847

)

 

 

(43,224

)

 

 

(78,991

)

Diluted net loss per share

 

 

(0.61

)

 

 

(0.30

)

 

 

(1.01

)

 

 

(2.20

)

EBITDA (2)

 

 

(23,461

)

 

 

(3,564

)

 

 

(28,160

)

 

 

(42,532

)

as a percent of revenue

 

 

(36.2

) %

 

 

(3.6

) %

 

 

(13.2

) %

 

 

(13.5

) %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As adjusted (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss, as adjusted

 

$

(4,337

)

 

$

(25,340

)

 

$

(17,454

)

 

$

(79,172

)

Diluted net loss per share, as adjusted

 

 

(0.09

)

 

 

(0.70

)

 

 

(0.41

)

 

 

(2.20

)

EBITDA, as adjusted

 

 

(306

)

 

 

(19,812

)

 

 

(3,574

)

 

 

(55,981

)

as a percent of revenue

 

 

(0.5

) %

 

 

(19.8

) %

 

 

(1.7

) %

 

 

(17.7

) %

(1)

Represents total sales within the system.

(2)

See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, within the attached section titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

 

Total revenue in the quarter of $64.7 million decreased $35.5 million, or 35.4%, year-over-year, driven primarily by the Company exiting company-owned salons that generated significant revenue, but were loss making. Partially offsetting the decline in Company-owned revenue was an increase in royalty revenue due to higher franchise salon sales and an increase in franchise salon count.

Third quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.3 million improved $19.5 million, versus an adjusted EBITDA loss of $19.8 million in the same period last year. The improvement was driven by an increase in royalties; a decrease in general and administrative expense; and the Company exiting loss making company-owned salons over the last twelve months.

Regis reported a third quarter 2022 net loss of $27.9 million, or $0.61 loss per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $10.8 million, or $0.30 loss per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. Net loss included a goodwill impairment charge and increased inventory reserve totaling $22.4 million. Excluding discrete items, the Company reported a third quarter 2022 adjusted net loss of $4.3 million, or $0.09 loss per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $25.3 million, or $0.70 loss per diluted share, for the same period last year. The year-over-year improvement in adjusted net loss was driven primarily by improved sales leading to an increase in royalties; a decrease in general and administrative expense; and the Company exiting loss making company-owned salons.

Third Quarter Segment Results

Franchise

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

Increase

(Decrease)

 

Nine Months Ended

March 31,

 

Increase

(Decrease)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in millions) (1)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Royalties

 

$

15.8

 

 

$

12.8

 

 

$

3.0

 

 

$

48.5

 

 

$

37.0

 

 

$

11.5

 

Fees

 

 

3.4

 

 

 

5.1

 

 

 

(1.7

)

 

 

11.5

 

 

 

9.6

 

 

 

1.9

 

Product sales to franchisees

 

 

1.3

 

 

 

13.1

 

 

 

(11.8

)

 

 

11.7

 

 

 

41.1

 

 

 

(29.4

)

Advertising fund contributions

 

 

8.1

 

 

 

5.6

 

 

 

2.5

 

 

 

24.2

 

 

 

14.8

 

 

 

9.4

 

Franchise rental income

 

 

32.7

 

 

 

31.3

 

 

 

1.4

 

 

 

100.2

 

 

 

95.9

 

 

 

4.3

 

Total Franchise revenue

 

$

61.2

 

 

$

67.9

 

 

$

(6.7

)

 

$

196.2

 

 

$

198.3

 

 

$

(2.1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Franchise same-store sales comps

 

 

8.8

%

 

 

(19.3

) %

 

 

 

 

18.0

%

 

 

(27.6

) %

 

 

Franchise two-year same-store sales comps

 

 

(13.4

) %

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

(15.8

) %

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA, as adjusted

 

$

3.0

 

 

$

(7.0

)

 

$

10.0

 

 

$

4.4

 

 

$

(21.8

)

 

$

26.2

 

as a percent of revenue

 

 

4.8

%

 

 

(10.3

) %

 

 

 

 

2.2

%

 

 

(11.0

) %

 

 

as a percent of adjusted revenue (2)

 

 

14.5

%

 

 

(22.5

) %

 

 

 

 

6.1

%

 

 

(24.9

) %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Franchise salons

 

 

5,504

 

 

 

5,317

 

 

 

187

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

as a percent of total Franchise and Company-owned salons

 

 

97.9

%

 

 

86.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

 

Variances calculated on amounts shown in millions may result in rounding differences.

(2)

 

Adjusted revenue excludes non-margin revenue. See Non-GAAP reconciliation.

 

 

 

Third quarter Franchise revenue was $61.2 million, a $6.7 million, or 9.9% decrease compared to the prior year quarter. Royalties were $15.8 million, a $3.0 million increase versus the same period last year. The increase in royalties is due to higher franchise system sales and the increase in franchise salons. Product sales to franchisees of $1.3 million decreased $11.8 million, as expected. The decrease in product sales will continue as the company transitions out of its wholesale product sales business. Franchise adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million improved $10.0 million year-over-year primarily due to an increase in royalties and a decrease in general and administrative expense.

Company-Owned Salons

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

(Decrease)

Increase

 

Nine Months Ended

March 31,

 

(Decrease)

Increase

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in millions) (1)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Company-owned salon revenue

 

$

3.5

 

 

$

32.3

 

 

$

(28.8

)

 

$

16.6

 

 

$

117.6

 

 

$

(101.0

)

Company-owned same-store sales comps

 

 

(3.0

) %

 

 

(28.8

) %

 

 

 

 

4.4

%

 

 

(33.8

) %

 

 

Company-owned two-year same-store sales comps

 

 

(31.1

) %

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

(32.2

) %

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA, as adjusted

 

$

(3.3

)

 

$

(12.8

)

 

$

9.5

 

 

$

(8.0

)

 

$

(34.2

)

 

$

26.2

 

as a percent of revenue

 

 

(94.3

) %

 

 

(39.6

) %

 

 

 

 

(48.2

) %

 

 

(29.1

) %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Company-owned salons

 

 

117

 

 

 

826

 

 

 

(709

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

as a percent of total Franchise and Company-owned salons

 

 

2.1

%

 

 

13.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Variances calculated on amounts shown in millions may result in rounding differences.

 

Third quarter revenue for the Company-owned salon segment decreased $28.8 million, versus the prior year to $3.5 million. The year-over-year decline in revenue was expected and driven by a net 448 salons sold and converted to the Company's franchise portfolio over the past 12 months and the closure of a net 261 unprofitable salons over the past 12 months. Third quarter Company-owned salons adjusted EBITDA loss improved $9.5 million, versus the same period last year driven primarily by the elimination of EBITDA losses in the prior year period from the unprofitable salons now closed. The adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.3 million includes a $1.1 million inventory excess and obsolescence charge.

Non-GAAP reconciliations

For GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, please refer to the attached section titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliations." A complete reconciliation of reported earnings to adjusted earnings is included in this press release and is available on the Company’s website at www.regiscorp.com.

Earnings Webcast

Regis Corporation will host a conference call via webcast discussing third quarter results on May 10, 2022, at 9 a.m. Central time. Interested parties are invited to participate in the live webcast by registering for the event at www.regiscorp.com/investor-relations.html. The webcast will include a slide presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on our website at www.regiscorp.com/investor-relations.html.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is a leader in the beauty salon industry. As of March 31, 2022, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 5,697 locations worldwide. Regis’ franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.

This press release contains or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements in this document reflect management’s best judgment at the time they are made, but all such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements herein. Such forward-looking statements are often identified herein by use of words including, but not limited to, “may,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” and “plan.” In addition, the following factors could affect the Company's actual results and cause such results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. These factors include a potential material adverse impact on our business and results of operations as a result of the uncertain duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any adverse impact from Delta, Omicron and other variants; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our key suppliers; consumer shopping trends and changes in manufacturer distribution channels; changes in regulatory and statutory laws including increases in minimum wages; laws and regulations could require us to modify current business practices and incur increased costs; changes in economic conditions; changes in consumer tastes and fashion trends; the continued ability of the Company to implement its strategy, priorities and initiatives including the re-engineering of our corporate and field infrastructure; new merchandising strategy; our franchisees' ability to attract, train and retain talented stylists; financial performance of our franchisees; the ability to operate or sell the salons transferred back from TBG; our ability to manage cyber threats and protect the security of potentially sensitive information about our guests, employees, vendors or Company information; the ability of the Company to maintain a satisfactory relationship with Walmart; marketing efforts to drive traffic to our franchisees' salons; our ability to maintain and enhance the value of our brands; reliance on information technology systems; reliance on external vendors; the use of social media; failure to standardize operating processes across brands; exposure to uninsured or unidentified risks; Opensalon® Pro may not yield the intended results; compliance with credit facility covenants and access to the existing revolving credit facility; ability to re-finance our existing credit facility, including the ability to re-finance at a similar rate, and our ability to raise additional debt or equity capital; our capital investments in technology may not achieve appropriate returns; premature termination of agreements with our franchisees; financial performance of Empire Education Group; the continued ability of the Company to implement cost reduction initiatives and achieve expected cost savings; continued ability to compete in our business markets; reliance on our management team and other key personnel; the continued ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls over financial reporting; changes in tax exposure; the ability to use U.S. net operating loss carryforwards; potential litigation and other legal or regulatory proceedings could have an adverse effect on our business or other factors not listed above. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect future financial results is set forth under Item 1A on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, your attention is directed to any further disclosures made in our subsequent annual and periodic reports filed or furnished with the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Proxy Statements on Schedule 14A.

REGIS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

March 31,
2022

 

June 30,
2021

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

25,630

 

 

$

19,191

 

Receivables, net

 

 

15,443

 

 

 

27,372

 

Inventories

 

 

8,606

 

 

 

22,993

 

Other current assets

 

 

13,254

 

 

 

17,103

 

Total current assets

 

 

62,933

 

 

 

86,659

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

21,922

 

 

 

23,113

 

Goodwill

 

 

213,362

 

 

 

229,582

 

Other intangibles, net

 

 

3,420

 

 

 

3,761

 

Right of use asset

 

 

525,429

 

 

 

611,880

 

Other assets

 

 

35,712

 

 

 

41,388

 

Total assets

 

$

862,778

 

 

$

996,383

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

14,319

 

 

$

27,157

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

36,469

 

 

 

54,857

 

Short-term debt, net

 

 

193,814

 

 

 

 

Short-term lease liability

 

 

107,373

 

 

 

116,471

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

351,975

 

 

 

198,485

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net

 

 

 

 

 

186,911

 

Long-term lease liability

 

 

437,117

 

 

 

518,866

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

62,567

 

 

 

75,075

 

Total liabilities

 

 

851,659

 

 

 

979,337

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 45,505,055 and 35,795,844

common shares at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively

 

 

2,275

 

 

 

1,790

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

62,131

 

 

 

25,102

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

9,326

 

 

 

9,543

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(62,613

)

 

 

(19,389

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

11,119

 

 

 

17,046

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

862,778

 

 

$

996,383

 

REGIS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

For The Three And Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 And 2021

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

Nine Months Ended

March 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Royalties

 

$

15,799

 

 

$

12,835

 

 

$

48,526

 

 

$

36,989

 

Fees

 

 

3,364

 

 

 

5,120

 

 

 

11,496

 

 

 

9,600

 

Product sales to franchisees

 

 

1,293

 

 

 

13,079

 

 

 

11,729

 

 

 

41,057

 

Advertising fund contributions

 

 

8,078

 

 

 

5,580

 

 

 

24,213

 

 

 

14,804

 

Franchise rental income

 

 

32,666

 

 

 

31,317

 

 

 

100,200

 

 

 

95,885

 

Company-owned salon revenue

 

 

3,549

 

 

 

32,336

 

 

 

16,597

 

 

 

117,648

 

Total revenue

 

 

64,749

 

 

 

100,267

 

 

 

212,761

 

 

 

315,983

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product sales to franchisees

 

 

2,598

 

 

 

11,168

 

 

 

14,129

 

 

 

33,171

 

Inventory reserve (1)

 

 

6,420

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,420

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

 

15,569

 

 

 

24,582

 

 

 

53,342

 

 

 

77,419

 

Rent

 

 

1,246

 

 

 

8,001

 

 

 

6,137

 

 

 

34,128

 

Advertising fund expense

 

 

8,078

 

 

 

5,580

 

 

 

24,213

 

 

 

14,804

 

Franchise rent expense

 

 

32,666

 

 

 

31,317

 

 

 

100,200

 

 

 

95,885

 

Company-owned salon expense (2)

 

 

5,292

 

 

 

33,707

 

 

 

18,304

 

 

 

110,261

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

1,997

 

 

 

3,620

 

 

 

5,846

 

 

 

17,384

 

Long-lived asset impairment

 

 

327

 

 

 

833

 

 

 

542

 

 

 

9,817

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

16,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,000

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

90,193

 

 

 

118,808

 

 

 

245,133

 

 

 

392,869

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating loss

 

 

(25,444

)

 

 

(18,541

)

 

 

(32,372

)

 

 

(76,886

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (expense) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(3,403

)

 

 

(3,163

)

 

 

(10,158

)

 

 

(10,626

)

Loss from sale of salon assets to franchisees, net

 

 

(494

)

 

 

(4,575

)

 

 

(2,189

)

 

 

(8,463

)

Interest income and other, net

 

 

153

 

 

 

15,099

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

15,616

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations before income taxes

 

 

(29,188

)

 

 

(11,180

)

 

 

(44,706

)

 

 

(80,359

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax benefit

 

 

1,270

 

 

 

333

 

 

 

1,482

 

 

 

1,368

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(27,918

)

 

$

(10,847

)

 

$

(43,224

)

 

$

(78,991

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.61

)

 

$

(0.30

)

 

$

(1.01

)

 

$

(2.20

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

45,886

 

 

 

36,011

 

 

 

42,789

 

 

 

35,929

 

(1)

Includes charge in the third quarter associated with liquidation of distribution center inventory. Excludes reserves for inventory at salons.

(2)

Includes cost of service and product sold to guests in our Company-owned salons. Excludes general and administrative expense, rent and depreciation and amortization related to Company-owned salons.

 

REGIS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

For The Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 And 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

March 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(43,224

)

 

$

(78,991

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

4,944

 

 

 

13,968

 

Long-lived asset impairment

 

 

542

 

 

 

9,817

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(1,693

)

 

 

(806

)

Inventory reserve

 

 

9,007

 

 

 

6,875

 

Gain from disposal of distribution center assets

 

 

 

 

 

(14,878

)

Loss from sale of salon assets to franchisees, net

 

 

2,189

 

 

 

8,463

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

16,000

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

854

 

 

 

1,792

 

Amortization of debt discount and financing costs

 

 

1,379

 

 

 

1,313

 

Other non-cash items affecting earnings

 

 

419

 

 

 

183

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of asset sales

 

 

(24,770

)

 

 

(27,743

)

 

 

 

(34,353

)

 

 

(80,007

)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(4,258

)

 

 

(9,609

)

Proceeds from sale of assets to franchisees

 

 

 

 

 

7,743

 

Costs associated with sale of salon assets to franchisees

 

 

 

 

 

(242

)

Proceeds from company-owned life insurance policies

 

 

 

 

 

1,200

 

 

 

 

(4,258

)

 

 

(908

)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Borrowings on revolving credit facility

 

 

10,000

 

 

 

 

Repayments of revolving credit facility

 

 

(3,096

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of offering costs

 

 

37,185

 

 

 

 

Taxes paid for shares withheld

 

 

(844

)

 

 

(316

)

Minority interest buyout

 

 

 

 

 

(562

)

Distribution center lease payments

 

 

 

 

 

(724

)

 

 

 

43,245

 

 

 

(1,602

)

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(88

)

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

 

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

4,546

 

 

 

(82,511

)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

 

 

29,152

 

 

 

122,880

 

End of period

 

$

33,698

 

 

$

40,369

 

REGIS CORPORATION

Same-Store Sales

 

SYSTEM-WIDE SAME-STORE SALES (1):

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2021

 

 

Service

 

Retail

 

Total

 

Service

 

Retail

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SmartStyle

 

2.1

%

 

(17.4

) %

 

(2.5

) %

 

(19.4

) %

 

(20.3

) %

 

(19.6

) %

Supercuts

 

19.6

 

 

(10.1

)

 

17.8

 

 

(22.5

)

 

(18.8

)

 

(22.3

)

Portfolio Brands

 

5.5

 

 

(9.3

)

 

4.0

 

 

(17.7

)

 

(19.0

)

 

(17.9

)

Total

 

11.6

%

 

(13.7

) %

 

8.6

%

 

(20.9

) %

 

(19.4

) %

 

(20.7

) %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

March 31, 2022

 

March 31, 2021

 

 

Service

 

Retail

 

Total

 

Service

 

Retail

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SmartStyle

 

14.3

%

 

(8.0

) %

 

8.8

%

 

(28.9

) %

 

(28.0

) %

 

(28.7

) %

Supercuts

 

28.0

 

 

(3.3

)

 

26.0

 

 

(30.2

)

 

(25.2

)

 

(29.9

)

Portfolio Brands

 

15.3

 

 

(2.8

)

 

13.2

 

 

(27.3

)

 

(20.9

)

 

(26.6

)

Total

 

21.1

%

 

(5.6

) %

 

17.8

%

 

(29.2

) %

 

(25.2

) %

 

(28.7

) %

(1)

System-wide same-store sales in fiscal year 2022 are calculated as the change in sales for locations that were open on a specific day of the week during the current period and the corresponding prior period. System-wide same-store sales in fiscal year 2021 are calculated as the total change in sales for system-wide franchise and company-owned locations open for more than one year that were open on a specific day of the week during the current period and the corresponding prior period. Quarterly and year-to-date system-wide same-store sales are the sum of the system-wide same-store sales computed on a daily basis. Franchise salons that do not report daily sales are excluded from same-store sales. System-wide same-store sales are calculated in local currencies to remove foreign currency fluctuations from the calculation.

 

REGIS CORPORATION

System-Wide Location Counts

 

 

 

March 31,
2022

 

June 30,
2021

 

 

 

 

 

FRANCHISE SALONS:

 

 

 

 

SmartStyle/Cost Cutters in Walmart Stores

 

1,667

 

 

1,666

 

Supercuts

 

2,316

 

 

2,386

 

Portfolio Brands

 

1,378

 

 

1,357

 

Total North American salons

 

5,361

 

 

5,409

 

Total International Salons (1)

 

143

 

 

154

 

Total Franchise Salons

 

5,504

 

 

5,563

 

as a percent of total Franchise and Company-owned salons

 

97.9

%

 

95.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

COMPANY-OWNED SALONS:

 

 

 

 

SmartStyle/Cost Cutters in Walmart Stores

 

52

 

 

91

 

Supercuts

 

19

 

 

35

 

Portfolio Brands

 

46

 

 

150

 

Total Company-owned salons

 

117

 

 

276

 

as a percent of total Franchise and Company-owned salons

 

2.1

%

 

4.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

OWNERSHIP INTEREST LOCATIONS:

 

 

 

 

Equity ownership interest locations

 

76

 

 

78

 

 

 

 

 

 

Grand Total, System-wide

 

5,697

 

 

5,917

 

(1)

 

Canadian and Puerto Rican salons are included in the North American salon totals.

 

Non-GAAP Reconciliations:

We believe our presentation of non-GAAP operating loss, net loss, net loss per diluted share, and other non-GAAP financial measures provides meaningful insight into our ongoing operating performance and an alternative perspective of our results of operations. Presentation of the non-GAAP measures allows investors to review our core ongoing operating performance from the same perspective as management and the Board of Directors. These non-GAAP financial measures provide investors an enhanced understanding of our operations, facilitate investors’ analyses and comparisons of our current and past results of operations and provide insight into the prospects of our future performance. We also believe the non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because they provide supplemental information that research analysts frequently use to analyze financial performance.

The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP results should not be regarded as a substitute for corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, but instead should be utilized as a supplemental measure of operating performance in evaluating our business. Non-GAAP measures do have limitations as they do not reflect certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be viewed in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Non-GAAP reconciling items for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021:

The following information is provided to give qualitative and quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Items impacting comparability are not defined terms within U.S. GAAP. Therefore, our non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We determine the items to consider as "items impacting comparability" based on how management views our business, makes financial, operating and planning decisions and evaluates the Company's ongoing performance. The following items have been excluded from our non-GAAP results:

  • Inventory reserve
  • CEO transition
  • Distribution center wind down fees ("Distribution center fees")
  • Professional fees and settlements
  • Severance
  • Benefit from lease liability decrease in excess of previously impaired ROUA ("Lease liability benefit")
  • Lease termination fees
  • Real estate fees
  • Asset retirement obligation
  • Long-lived asset impairment
  • Goodwill impairment
  • Gain on distribution centers
  • Non-recurring, non-operating income

REGIS CORPORATION

Reconciliation Of Selected U.S. GAAP To Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP operating loss and U.S. GAAP net loss to equivalent non-GAAP measures

 

 

 

 

Three Months

Ended

March 31,

 

Nine Months

Ended

March 31,

 

 

U.S. GAAP financial line item

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. GAAP revenue

 

 

 

$

64,749

 

 

$

100,267

 

 

$

212,761

 

 

$

315,983

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. GAAP operating loss

 

 

 

$

(25,444

)

 

$

(18,541

)

 

$

(32,372

)

 

$

(76,886

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating expense adjustments (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inventory reserve

 

Inventory reserve

 

 

6,420

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,420

 

 

 

 

CEO transition

 

General and administrative

 

 

50

 

 

 

300

 

 

 

(466

)

 

 

(994

)

Distribution center fees

 

General and administrative

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

285

 

 

 

 

Professional fees and settlements

 

General and administrative

 

 

713

 

 

 

480

 

 

 

1,873

 

 

 

3,422

 

Severance

 

General and administrative

 

 

104

 

 

 

848

 

 

 

2,015

 

 

 

3,239

 

Lease liability benefit

 

Rent

 

 

(357

)

 

 

(3,009

)

 

 

(3,284

)

 

 

(11,295

)

Lease termination fees

 

Rent

 

 

225

 

 

 

(147

)

 

 

1,803

 

 

 

6,523

 

Real estate fees

 

Rent

 

 

 

 

 

158

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

534

 

Asset retirement obligation

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

337

 

 

 

774

 

 

 

902

 

 

 

3,447

 

Long-lived asset impairment

 

Long-lived asset impairment

 

 

327

 

 

 

833

 

 

 

542

 

 

 

9,817

 

Goodwill impairment

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

16,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,000

 

 

 

 

Total non-GAAP operating expense adjustments

 

 

 

 

23,819

 

 

 

237

 

 

 

26,130

 

 

 

14,693

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating loss (1)

 

 

 

$

(1,625

)

 

$

(18,304

)

 

$

(6,242

)

 

$

(62,193

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. GAAP net loss

 

 

 

$

(27,918

)

 

$

(10,847

)

 

$

(43,224

)

 

$

(78,991

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net loss adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating expense adjustments

 

 

 

 

23,819

 

 

 

237

 

 

 

26,130

 

 

 

14,693

 

Gain on distribution centers

 

Interest income and other, net

 

 

 

 

 

(14,878

)

 

 

 

 

 

(14,878

)

Non-recurring, non-operating income

 

Interest income and other, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(100

)

 

 

 

Income tax impact on Non-GAAP adjustments (2)

 

Income taxes

 

 

(238

)

 

 

148

 

 

 

(260

)

 

 

4

 

Total non-GAAP net loss adjustments

 

 

 

 

23,581

 

 

 

(14,493

)

 

 

25,770

 

 

 

(181

)

Non-GAAP net loss

 

 

 

$

(4,337

)

 

$

(25,340

)

 

$

(17,454

)

 

$

(79,172

)

(1)

 

Adjusted operating margins for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were (2.5)% and (18.3)%, and were (2.9)% and (19.7)% for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and are calculated as non-GAAP operating loss divided by U.S. GAAP revenue for each respective period.

(2)

Based on projected statutory effective tax rate analyses, the non-GAAP tax provision was calculated to be approximately 1% for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 for all non-GAAP operating expense adjustments.

 

REGIS CORPORATION

Reconciliation Of Selected U.S. GAAP To Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net loss per diluted share to non-GAAP net loss per diluted share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

Nine Months Ended

March 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. GAAP net loss per diluted share

 

$

(0.608

)

 

$

(0.301

)

 

$

(1.010

)

 

$

(2.199

)

Inventory reserve (1)

 

 

0.139

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.147

 

 

 

 

CEO Transition (1)

 

 

0.001

 

 

 

0.008

 

 

 

(0.011

)

 

 

(0.027

)

Distribution center fees (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.007

 

 

 

 

Professional fees and settlements (1)

 

 

0.015

 

 

 

0.014

 

 

 

0.043

 

 

 

0.094

 

Severance (1)

 

 

0.002

 

 

 

0.023

 

 

 

0.047

 

 

 

0.089

 

Lease liability benefit (1)

 

 

(0.008

)

 

 

(0.083

)

 

 

(0.076

)

 

 

(0.311

)

Lease termination fees (1)

 

 

0.005

 

 

 

(0.004

)

 

 

0.042

 

 

 

0.180

 

Real estate fees (1)

 

 

 

 

 

0.004

 

 

 

0.001

 

 

 

0.015

 

Asset retirement obligation (1)

 

 

0.007

 

 

 

0.021

 

 

 

0.021

 

 

 

0.095

 

Long-lived asset impairment (1)

 

 

0.007

 

 

 

0.023

 

 

 

0.013

 

 

 

0.270

 

Goodwill impairment (1)

 

 

0.345

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.370

 

 

 

 

Gain on distribution centers (1)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.409

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.410

)

Non-recurring, non-operating income (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.002

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share (2)

 

$

(0.095

)

 

$

(0.704

)

 

$

(0.408

)

 

$

(2.204

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. GAAP Weighted average shares - basic and diluted

 

 

45,886

 

 

 

36,011

 

 

 

42,789

 

 

 

35,929

 

Non-GAAP Weighted average shares - diluted

 

 

45,886

 

 

 

36,011

 

 

 

42,789

 

 

 

35,929

 

(1)

Based on projected statutory effective tax rate analyses, the non-GAAP tax provision was calculated to be approximately 1% for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 for all non-GAAP operating expense adjustments.

(2)

Total is a recalculation; line items calculated individually may not sum to total due to rounding.

 

REGIS CORPORATION
Reconciliation Of Reported U.S. GAAP Net Loss To Adjusted EBITDA, A Non-GAAP Financial Measure
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents U.S. GAAP net loss for the respective period excluding interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA, as EBITDA excluding identified items impacting comparability for each respective period. For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, the items impacting comparability consisted of the items identified in the non-GAAP reconciling items for the respective periods. The impacts of the income tax provision adjustments associated with the above items are already included in the U.S. GAAP reported net loss to EBITDA reconciliation, therefore there is no adjustment needed for the reconciliation from EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA.

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

 

 

Franchise

 

Company-owned

 

Consolidated (1)(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated reported net loss, as reported (U.S. GAAP)

 

$

(17,791

)

 

$

(3,707

)

 

$

(27,918

)

Interest expense, as reported

 

 

3,403

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,403

 

Income taxes, as reported

 

 

(1,270

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,270

)

Depreciation and amortization, as reported

 

 

1,592

 

 

 

405

 

 

 

1,997

 

Long-lived asset impairment, as reported

 

 

322

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

327

 

EBITDA (as defined above)

 

$

(13,744

)

 

$

(3,297

)

 

$

(23,461

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inventory reserve, as reported (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,420

 

CEO transition

 

 

50

 

 

 

 

 

 

50

 

Professional fees and settlements

 

 

713

 

 

 

 

 

 

713

 

Severance

 

 

33

 

 

 

71

 

 

 

104

 

Lease liability benefit

 

 

(99

)

 

 

(258

)

 

 

(357

)

Lease termination fees

 

 

6

 

 

 

219

 

 

 

225

 

Goodwill impairment, as reported

 

 

16,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,000

 

Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measure

 

$

2,959

 

 

$

(3,265

)

 

$

(306

)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

 

 

Franchise

 

Company-owned

 

Consolidated (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated reported net income (loss), as reported (U.S. GAAP)

 

$

1,776

 

 

$

(12,623

)

 

$

(10,847

)

Interest expense, as reported

 

 

3,163

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,163

 

Income taxes, as reported

 

 

(333

)

 

 

 

 

 

(333

)

Depreciation and amortization, as reported

 

 

1,933

 

 

 

1,687

 

 

 

3,620

 

Long-lived asset impairment, as reported

 

 

22

 

 

 

811

 

 

 

833

 

EBITDA (as defined above)

 

$

6,561

 

 

$

(10,125

)

 

$

(3,564

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CEO transition

 

 

300

 

 

 

 

 

 

300

 

Professional fees and settlements

 

 

480

 

 

 

 

 

 

480

 

Severance

 

 

848

 

 

 

 

 

 

848

 

Lease liability benefit

 

 

(308

)

 

 

(2,701

)

 

 

(3,009

)

Lease termination fees

 

 

 

 

 

(147

)

 

 

(147

)

Real estate fees

 

 

 

 

 

158

 

 

 

158

 

Gain on distribution centers

 

 

(14,878

)

 

 

 

 

 

(14,878

)

Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measure

 

$

(6,997

)

 

$

(12,815

)

 

$

(19,812

)

(1)

Consolidated EBITDA margins for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were (36.2)% and (3.6)%, respectively, and are calculated as EBITDA (as defined above) divided by U.S. GAAP revenue for each respective period. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA margins for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were (0.5)% and (19.8)%, respectively, and are calculated as adjusted EBITDA (as defined above) divided by U.S. GAAP revenue for each respective period.

(2)

This charge, primarily related to reserving for personal protective equipment acquired as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, relates to the wind down of our distribution centers and is reviewed separately from the segment results by the chief operating decision maker. Consolidated results will not cross foot as the inventory reserve is not part of the Company's segments.

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022

 

 

Franchise

 

Company-owned

 

Consolidated (1)(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated reported net loss, as reported (U.S. GAAP)

 

$

(28,856

)

 

$

(7,948

)

 

$

(43,224

)

Interest expense, as reported

 

 

10,158

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,158

 

Income taxes, as reported

 

 

(1,482

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,482

)

Depreciation and amortization, as reported

 

 

4,718

 

 

 

1,128

 

 

 

5,846

 

Long-lived asset impairment, as reported

 

 

450

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

542

 

EBITDA (as defined above)

 

$

(15,012

)

 

$

(6,728

)

 

$

(28,160

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inventory reserve, as reported (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,420

 

CEO transition

 

 

(466

)

 

 

 

 

 

(466

)

Distribution center fees

 

 

285

 

 

 

 

 

 

285

 

Professional fees and settlements

 

 

1,873

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,873

 

Severance

 

 

1,944

 

 

 

71

 

 

 

2,015

 

Lease liability benefit

 

 

(248

)

 

 

(3,036

)

 

 

(3,284

)

Lease termination fees

 

 

100

 

 

 

1,703

 

 

 

1,803

 

Real estate fees

 

 

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

40

 

Goodwill impairment, as reported

 

 

16,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,000

 

Non-recurring, non-operating income

 

 

(100

)

 

 

 

 

 

(100

)

Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measure

 

$

4,376

 

 

$

(7,950

)

 

$

(3,574

)

 

 

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021

 

 

Franchise

 

Company-owned

 

Consolidated (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated reported net loss, as reported (U.S. GAAP)

 

$

(28,252

)

 

$

(50,739

)

 

$

(78,991

)

Interest expense, as reported

 

 

10,626

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,626

 

Income taxes, as reported

 

 

(1,368

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,368

)

Depreciation and amortization, as reported

 

 

6,304

 

 

 

11,080

 

 

 

17,384

 

Long-lived asset impairment, as reported

 

 

726

 

 

 

9,091

 

 

 

9,817

 

EBITDA (as defined above)

 

$

(11,964

)

 

$

(30,568

)

 

$

(42,532

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CEO transition

 

 

(994

)

 

 

 

 

 

(994

)

Professional fees and settlements

 

 

3,422

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,422

 

Severance

 

 

3,239

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,239

 

Lease liability benefit

 

 

(606

)

 

 

(10,689

)

 

 

(11,295

)

Lease termination fees

 

 

 

 

 

6,523

 

 

 

6,523

 

Real estate fees

 

 

 

 

 

534

 

 

 

534

 

Gain on distribution centers

 

 

(14,878

)

 

 

 

 

 

(14,878

)

Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measure

 

$

(21,781

)

 

$

(34,200

)

 

$

(55,981

)

(1)

Consolidated EBITDA margins for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were (13.2)% and (13.5)%, respectively, and are calculated as EBITDA (as defined above) divided by U.S. GAAP revenue for each respective period. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA margins for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were (1.7)% and (17.7)%, respectively, and are calculated as adjusted EBITDA (as defined above) divided by U.S. GAAP revenue for each respective period.

(2)

This charge, primarily related to reserving for personal protective equipment acquired as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, relates to the wind down of our distribution centers and is reviewed separately from the segment results by the chief operating decision maker. Consolidated results will not cross foot as the inventory reserve is not part of the Company's segments.

 

REGIS CORPORATION

Reconciliation Of Reported Franchise EBITDA As A Percent Of U.S. GAAP Revenue

To EBITDA As A Percent Of Adjusted Revenue

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

As adjusted EBITDA

 

$

2,959

 

 

$

(6,997

)

U.S. GAAP revenue

 

 

61,200

 

 

 

67,931

 

As adjusted EBITDA as a % of U.S. GAAP revenue (1)

 

 

4.8

%

 

 

(10.3

) %

Non-margin revenue adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Franchise rental income

 

$

(32,666

)

 

$

(31,317

)

Advertising fund contributions

 

 

(8,078

)

 

 

(5,580

)

Adjusted revenue

 

$

20,456

 

 

$

31,034

 

As adjusted EBITDA as a percent of adjusted revenue (1)

 

 

14.5

%

 

 

(22.5

) %

 

Nine Months Ended March 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

As adjusted EBITDA

 

$

4,376

 

 

$

(21,781

)

U.S. GAAP revenue

 

 

196,164

 

 

 

198,335

 

As adjusted EBITDA as a % of U.S. GAAP revenue (1)

 

 

2.2

%

 

 

(11.0

) %

Non-margin revenue adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Franchise rental income

 

$

(100,200

)

 

$

(95,885

)

Advertising fund contributions

 

 

(24,213

)

 

 

(14,804

)

Adjusted revenue

 

$

71,751

 

 

$

87,646

 

As adjusted EBITDA as a percent of adjusted revenue (1)

 

 

6.1

%

 

 

(24.9

) %

(1)

Total is a recalculation; line items calculated individually may not sum to total due to rounding.

 

 

