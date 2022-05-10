Regis Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, today reported results for the third fiscal quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2022 versus the prior year as noted below.

Total third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2022 revenue of $64.7 million and $212.8 million includes Royalty growth of 23.1% and 31.2%, respectively.

System-wide same-store sales increased 8.6%.

Reported G&A of $15.6 million and adjusted G&A of $14.7 million, represented a decline of $9.0 million and $8.3 million compared to the third quarter 2021, respectively.

The Franchise segment posted adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million compared to a loss of $7.0 million in third quarter 2021. Second consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA in the Franchise segment.

Third quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.3 million improved by $19.5 million compared to a loss of $19.8 million in the third quarter 2021.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2022 adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.6 million improved significantly from a loss of $56.0 million during the same period of the prior year.

Earnings webcast scheduled for 9am CST on May 10, 2022 and will be accompanied by a slide presentation.

"Our third quarter results improved year over year, but were below our expectations due to a slower sales recovery and the continued wind down of our legacy businesses," said Matt Doctor, Regis Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to be affected by labor issues and lower customer counts stemming from the pandemic, but remain encouraged because our results reflect a business that has not yet benefited from the action steps we have identified in tandem with our franchisees to improve our performance, including a single technology platform for our entire system, more robust stylist education and events for a stronger talent brand, and a refocus of our marketing efforts toward digital. We are confident that our fully franchised business model and the measures we have underway will lead to stronger profitability going forward."

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Consolidated revenue $ 64,749 $ 100,267 $ 212,761 $ 315,983 System-wide revenue (1) 290,977 269,951 911,626 791,577 System-wide same-store sales comps 8.6 % (20.7 ) % 17.8 % (28.7 ) % Two-year system-wide same-store sales comps (13.7 ) % N/A (16.1 ) % N/A Operating loss $ (25,444 ) $ (18,541 ) $ (32,372 ) $ (76,886 ) Net loss (27,918 ) (10,847 ) (43,224 ) (78,991 ) Diluted net loss per share (0.61 ) (0.30 ) (1.01 ) (2.20 ) EBITDA (2) (23,461 ) (3,564 ) (28,160 ) (42,532 ) as a percent of revenue (36.2 ) % (3.6 ) % (13.2 ) % (13.5 ) % As adjusted (2) Net loss, as adjusted $ (4,337 ) $ (25,340 ) $ (17,454 ) $ (79,172 ) Diluted net loss per share, as adjusted (0.09 ) (0.70 ) (0.41 ) (2.20 ) EBITDA, as adjusted (306 ) (19,812 ) (3,574 ) (55,981 ) as a percent of revenue (0.5 ) % (19.8 ) % (1.7 ) % (17.7 ) %

(1) Represents total sales within the system. (2) See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, within the attached section titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

Total revenue in the quarter of $64.7 million decreased $35.5 million, or 35.4%, year-over-year, driven primarily by the Company exiting company-owned salons that generated significant revenue, but were loss making. Partially offsetting the decline in Company-owned revenue was an increase in royalty revenue due to higher franchise salon sales and an increase in franchise salon count.

Third quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.3 million improved $19.5 million, versus an adjusted EBITDA loss of $19.8 million in the same period last year. The improvement was driven by an increase in royalties; a decrease in general and administrative expense; and the Company exiting loss making company-owned salons over the last twelve months.

Regis reported a third quarter 2022 net loss of $27.9 million, or $0.61 loss per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $10.8 million, or $0.30 loss per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. Net loss included a goodwill impairment charge and increased inventory reserve totaling $22.4 million. Excluding discrete items, the Company reported a third quarter 2022 adjusted net loss of $4.3 million, or $0.09 loss per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $25.3 million, or $0.70 loss per diluted share, for the same period last year. The year-over-year improvement in adjusted net loss was driven primarily by improved sales leading to an increase in royalties; a decrease in general and administrative expense; and the Company exiting loss making company-owned salons.

Third Quarter Segment Results Franchise Three Months Ended March 31, Increase (Decrease) Nine Months Ended March 31, Increase (Decrease) (Dollars in millions) (1) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Royalties $ 15.8 $ 12.8 $ 3.0 $ 48.5 $ 37.0 $ 11.5 Fees 3.4 5.1 (1.7 ) 11.5 9.6 1.9 Product sales to franchisees 1.3 13.1 (11.8 ) 11.7 41.1 (29.4 ) Advertising fund contributions 8.1 5.6 2.5 24.2 14.8 9.4 Franchise rental income 32.7 31.3 1.4 100.2 95.9 4.3 Total Franchise revenue $ 61.2 $ 67.9 $ (6.7 ) $ 196.2 $ 198.3 $ (2.1 ) Franchise same-store sales comps 8.8 % (19.3 ) % 18.0 % (27.6 ) % Franchise two-year same-store sales comps (13.4 ) % N/A (15.8 ) % N/A EBITDA, as adjusted $ 3.0 $ (7.0 ) $ 10.0 $ 4.4 $ (21.8 ) $ 26.2 as a percent of revenue 4.8 % (10.3 ) % 2.2 % (11.0 ) % as a percent of adjusted revenue (2) 14.5 % (22.5 ) % 6.1 % (24.9 ) % Total Franchise salons 5,504 5,317 187 as a percent of total Franchise and Company-owned salons 97.9 % 86.6 %

(1) Variances calculated on amounts shown in millions may result in rounding differences. (2) Adjusted revenue excludes non-margin revenue. See Non-GAAP reconciliation.

Third quarter Franchise revenue was $61.2 million, a $6.7 million, or 9.9% decrease compared to the prior year quarter. Royalties were $15.8 million, a $3.0 million increase versus the same period last year. The increase in royalties is due to higher franchise system sales and the increase in franchise salons. Product sales to franchisees of $1.3 million decreased $11.8 million, as expected. The decrease in product sales will continue as the company transitions out of its wholesale product sales business. Franchise adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million improved $10.0 million year-over-year primarily due to an increase in royalties and a decrease in general and administrative expense.

Company-Owned Salons Three Months Ended March 31, (Decrease) Increase Nine Months Ended March 31, (Decrease) Increase (Dollars in millions) (1) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total Company-owned salon revenue $ 3.5 $ 32.3 $ (28.8 ) $ 16.6 $ 117.6 $ (101.0 ) Company-owned same-store sales comps (3.0 ) % (28.8 ) % 4.4 % (33.8 ) % Company-owned two-year same-store sales comps (31.1 ) % N/A (32.2 ) % N/A EBITDA, as adjusted $ (3.3 ) $ (12.8 ) $ 9.5 $ (8.0 ) $ (34.2 ) $ 26.2 as a percent of revenue (94.3 ) % (39.6 ) % (48.2 ) % (29.1 ) % Total Company-owned salons 117 826 (709 ) as a percent of total Franchise and Company-owned salons 2.1 % 13.4 %

(1) Variances calculated on amounts shown in millions may result in rounding differences.

Third quarter revenue for the Company-owned salon segment decreased $28.8 million, versus the prior year to $3.5 million. The year-over-year decline in revenue was expected and driven by a net 448 salons sold and converted to the Company's franchise portfolio over the past 12 months and the closure of a net 261 unprofitable salons over the past 12 months. Third quarter Company-owned salons adjusted EBITDA loss improved $9.5 million, versus the same period last year driven primarily by the elimination of EBITDA losses in the prior year period from the unprofitable salons now closed. The adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.3 million includes a $1.1 million inventory excess and obsolescence charge.

Non-GAAP reconciliations

For GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, please refer to the attached section titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliations." A complete reconciliation of reported earnings to adjusted earnings is included in this press release and is available on the Company’s website at www.regiscorp.com.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is a leader in the beauty salon industry. As of March 31, 2022, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 5,697 locations worldwide. Regis’ franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.

This press release contains or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements in this document reflect management’s best judgment at the time they are made, but all such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements herein. Such forward-looking statements are often identified herein by use of words including, but not limited to, “may,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” and “plan.” In addition, the following factors could affect the Company's actual results and cause such results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. These factors include a potential material adverse impact on our business and results of operations as a result of the uncertain duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any adverse impact from Delta, Omicron and other variants; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our key suppliers; consumer shopping trends and changes in manufacturer distribution channels; changes in regulatory and statutory laws including increases in minimum wages; laws and regulations could require us to modify current business practices and incur increased costs; changes in economic conditions; changes in consumer tastes and fashion trends; the continued ability of the Company to implement its strategy, priorities and initiatives including the re-engineering of our corporate and field infrastructure; new merchandising strategy; our franchisees' ability to attract, train and retain talented stylists; financial performance of our franchisees; the ability to operate or sell the salons transferred back from TBG; our ability to manage cyber threats and protect the security of potentially sensitive information about our guests, employees, vendors or Company information; the ability of the Company to maintain a satisfactory relationship with Walmart; marketing efforts to drive traffic to our franchisees' salons; our ability to maintain and enhance the value of our brands; reliance on information technology systems; reliance on external vendors; the use of social media; failure to standardize operating processes across brands; exposure to uninsured or unidentified risks; Opensalon® Pro may not yield the intended results; compliance with credit facility covenants and access to the existing revolving credit facility; ability to re-finance our existing credit facility, including the ability to re-finance at a similar rate, and our ability to raise additional debt or equity capital; our capital investments in technology may not achieve appropriate returns; premature termination of agreements with our franchisees; financial performance of Empire Education Group; the continued ability of the Company to implement cost reduction initiatives and achieve expected cost savings; continued ability to compete in our business markets; reliance on our management team and other key personnel; the continued ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls over financial reporting; changes in tax exposure; the ability to use U.S. net operating loss carryforwards; potential litigation and other legal or regulatory proceedings could have an adverse effect on our business or other factors not listed above. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect future financial results is set forth under Item 1A on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, your attention is directed to any further disclosures made in our subsequent annual and periodic reports filed or furnished with the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Proxy Statements on Schedule 14A.

REGIS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,630 $ 19,191 Receivables, net 15,443 27,372 Inventories 8,606 22,993 Other current assets 13,254 17,103 Total current assets 62,933 86,659 Property and equipment, net 21,922 23,113 Goodwill 213,362 229,582 Other intangibles, net 3,420 3,761 Right of use asset 525,429 611,880 Other assets 35,712 41,388 Total assets $ 862,778 $ 996,383 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,319 $ 27,157 Accrued expenses 36,469 54,857 Short-term debt, net 193,814 — Short-term lease liability 107,373 116,471 Total current liabilities 351,975 198,485 Long-term debt, net — 186,911 Long-term lease liability 437,117 518,866 Other non-current liabilities 62,567 75,075 Total liabilities 851,659 979,337 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 45,505,055 and 35,795,844 common shares at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively 2,275 1,790 Additional paid-in capital 62,131 25,102 Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,326 9,543 Accumulated deficit (62,613 ) (19,389 ) Total shareholders' equity 11,119 17,046 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 862,778 $ 996,383

REGIS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For The Three And Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 And 2021 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Royalties $ 15,799 $ 12,835 $ 48,526 $ 36,989 Fees 3,364 5,120 11,496 9,600 Product sales to franchisees 1,293 13,079 11,729 41,057 Advertising fund contributions 8,078 5,580 24,213 14,804 Franchise rental income 32,666 31,317 100,200 95,885 Company-owned salon revenue 3,549 32,336 16,597 117,648 Total revenue 64,749 100,267 212,761 315,983 Operating expenses: Cost of product sales to franchisees 2,598 11,168 14,129 33,171 Inventory reserve (1) 6,420 — 6,420 — General and administrative 15,569 24,582 53,342 77,419 Rent 1,246 8,001 6,137 34,128 Advertising fund expense 8,078 5,580 24,213 14,804 Franchise rent expense 32,666 31,317 100,200 95,885 Company-owned salon expense (2) 5,292 33,707 18,304 110,261 Depreciation and amortization 1,997 3,620 5,846 17,384 Long-lived asset impairment 327 833 542 9,817 Goodwill impairment 16,000 — 16,000 — Total operating expenses 90,193 118,808 245,133 392,869 Operating loss (25,444 ) (18,541 ) (32,372 ) (76,886 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (3,403 ) (3,163 ) (10,158 ) (10,626 ) Loss from sale of salon assets to franchisees, net (494 ) (4,575 ) (2,189 ) (8,463 ) Interest income and other, net 153 15,099 13 15,616 Loss from operations before income taxes (29,188 ) (11,180 ) (44,706 ) (80,359 ) Income tax benefit 1,270 333 1,482 1,368 Net loss $ (27,918 ) $ (10,847 ) $ (43,224 ) $ (78,991 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted: Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.61 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (1.01 ) $ (2.20 ) Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 45,886 36,011 42,789 35,929

(1) Includes charge in the third quarter associated with liquidation of distribution center inventory. Excludes reserves for inventory at salons. (2) Includes cost of service and product sold to guests in our Company-owned salons. Excludes general and administrative expense, rent and depreciation and amortization related to Company-owned salons.

REGIS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For The Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 And 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (43,224 ) $ (78,991 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,944 13,968 Long-lived asset impairment 542 9,817 Deferred income taxes (1,693 ) (806 ) Inventory reserve 9,007 6,875 Gain from disposal of distribution center assets — (14,878 ) Loss from sale of salon assets to franchisees, net 2,189 8,463 Goodwill impairment 16,000 — Stock-based compensation 854 1,792 Amortization of debt discount and financing costs 1,379 1,313 Other non-cash items affecting earnings 419 183 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of asset sales (24,770 ) (27,743 ) (34,353 ) (80,007 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (4,258 ) (9,609 ) Proceeds from sale of assets to franchisees — 7,743 Costs associated with sale of salon assets to franchisees — (242 ) Proceeds from company-owned life insurance policies — 1,200 (4,258 ) (908 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on revolving credit facility 10,000 — Repayments of revolving credit facility (3,096 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of offering costs 37,185 — Taxes paid for shares withheld (844 ) (316 ) Minority interest buyout — (562 ) Distribution center lease payments — (724 ) 43,245 (1,602 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (88 ) 6 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 4,546 (82,511 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of period 29,152 122,880 End of period $ 33,698 $ 40,369

REGIS CORPORATION Same-Store Sales SYSTEM-WIDE SAME-STORE SALES (1): Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Service Retail Total Service Retail Total SmartStyle 2.1 % (17.4 ) % (2.5 ) % (19.4 ) % (20.3 ) % (19.6 ) % Supercuts 19.6 (10.1 ) 17.8 (22.5 ) (18.8 ) (22.3 ) Portfolio Brands 5.5 (9.3 ) 4.0 (17.7 ) (19.0 ) (17.9 ) Total 11.6 % (13.7 ) % 8.6 % (20.9 ) % (19.4 ) % (20.7 ) % Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Service Retail Total Service Retail Total SmartStyle 14.3 % (8.0 ) % 8.8 % (28.9 ) % (28.0 ) % (28.7 ) % Supercuts 28.0 (3.3 ) 26.0 (30.2 ) (25.2 ) (29.9 ) Portfolio Brands 15.3 (2.8 ) 13.2 (27.3 ) (20.9 ) (26.6 ) Total 21.1 % (5.6 ) % 17.8 % (29.2 ) % (25.2 ) % (28.7 ) %

(1) System-wide same-store sales in fiscal year 2022 are calculated as the change in sales for locations that were open on a specific day of the week during the current period and the corresponding prior period. System-wide same-store sales in fiscal year 2021 are calculated as the total change in sales for system-wide franchise and company-owned locations open for more than one year that were open on a specific day of the week during the current period and the corresponding prior period. Quarterly and year-to-date system-wide same-store sales are the sum of the system-wide same-store sales computed on a daily basis. Franchise salons that do not report daily sales are excluded from same-store sales. System-wide same-store sales are calculated in local currencies to remove foreign currency fluctuations from the calculation.

REGIS CORPORATION System-Wide Location Counts March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 FRANCHISE SALONS: SmartStyle/Cost Cutters in Walmart Stores 1,667 1,666 Supercuts 2,316 2,386 Portfolio Brands 1,378 1,357 Total North American salons 5,361 5,409 Total International Salons (1) 143 154 Total Franchise Salons 5,504 5,563 as a percent of total Franchise and Company-owned salons 97.9 % 95.3 % COMPANY-OWNED SALONS: SmartStyle/Cost Cutters in Walmart Stores 52 91 Supercuts 19 35 Portfolio Brands 46 150 Total Company-owned salons 117 276 as a percent of total Franchise and Company-owned salons 2.1 % 4.7 % OWNERSHIP INTEREST LOCATIONS: Equity ownership interest locations 76 78 Grand Total, System-wide 5,697 5,917

(1) Canadian and Puerto Rican salons are included in the North American salon totals.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations:

We believe our presentation of non-GAAP operating loss, net loss, net loss per diluted share, and other non-GAAP financial measures provides meaningful insight into our ongoing operating performance and an alternative perspective of our results of operations. Presentation of the non-GAAP measures allows investors to review our core ongoing operating performance from the same perspective as management and the Board of Directors. These non-GAAP financial measures provide investors an enhanced understanding of our operations, facilitate investors’ analyses and comparisons of our current and past results of operations and provide insight into the prospects of our future performance. We also believe the non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because they provide supplemental information that research analysts frequently use to analyze financial performance.

The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP results should not be regarded as a substitute for corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, but instead should be utilized as a supplemental measure of operating performance in evaluating our business. Non-GAAP measures do have limitations as they do not reflect certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be viewed in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Non-GAAP reconciling items for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021:

The following information is provided to give qualitative and quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Items impacting comparability are not defined terms within U.S. GAAP. Therefore, our non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We determine the items to consider as "items impacting comparability" based on how management views our business, makes financial, operating and planning decisions and evaluates the Company's ongoing performance. The following items have been excluded from our non-GAAP results:

Inventory reserve

CEO transition

Distribution center wind down fees ("Distribution center fees")

Professional fees and settlements

Severance

Benefit from lease liability decrease in excess of previously impaired ROUA ("Lease liability benefit")

Lease termination fees

Real estate fees

Asset retirement obligation

Long-lived asset impairment

Goodwill impairment

Gain on distribution centers

Non-recurring, non-operating income

REGIS CORPORATION Reconciliation Of Selected U.S. GAAP To Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP operating loss and U.S. GAAP net loss to equivalent non-GAAP measures Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, U.S. GAAP financial line item 2022 2021 2022 2021 U.S. GAAP revenue $ 64,749 $ 100,267 $ 212,761 $ 315,983 U.S. GAAP operating loss $ (25,444 ) $ (18,541 ) $ (32,372 ) $ (76,886 ) Non-GAAP operating expense adjustments (1) Inventory reserve Inventory reserve 6,420 — 6,420 — CEO transition General and administrative 50 300 (466 ) (994 ) Distribution center fees General and administrative — — 285 — Professional fees and settlements General and administrative 713 480 1,873 3,422 Severance General and administrative 104 848 2,015 3,239 Lease liability benefit Rent (357 ) (3,009 ) (3,284 ) (11,295 ) Lease termination fees Rent 225 (147 ) 1,803 6,523 Real estate fees Rent — 158 40 534 Asset retirement obligation Depreciation and amortization 337 774 902 3,447 Long-lived asset impairment Long-lived asset impairment 327 833 542 9,817 Goodwill impairment Goodwill impairment 16,000 — 16,000 — Total non-GAAP operating expense adjustments 23,819 237 26,130 14,693 Non-GAAP operating loss (1) $ (1,625 ) $ (18,304 ) $ (6,242 ) $ (62,193 ) U.S. GAAP net loss $ (27,918 ) $ (10,847 ) $ (43,224 ) $ (78,991 ) Non-GAAP net loss adjustments: Non-GAAP operating expense adjustments 23,819 237 26,130 14,693 Gain on distribution centers Interest income and other, net — (14,878 ) — (14,878 ) Non-recurring, non-operating income Interest income and other, net — — (100 ) — Income tax impact on Non-GAAP adjustments (2) Income taxes (238 ) 148 (260 ) 4 Total non-GAAP net loss adjustments 23,581 (14,493 ) 25,770 (181 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (4,337 ) $ (25,340 ) $ (17,454 ) $ (79,172 )

(1) Adjusted operating margins for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were (2.5)% and (18.3)%, and were (2.9)% and (19.7)% for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and are calculated as non-GAAP operating loss divided by U.S. GAAP revenue for each respective period. (2) Based on projected statutory effective tax rate analyses, the non-GAAP tax provision was calculated to be approximately 1% for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 for all non-GAAP operating expense adjustments.

REGIS CORPORATION Reconciliation Of Selected U.S. GAAP To Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net loss per diluted share to non-GAAP net loss per diluted share Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 U.S. GAAP net loss per diluted share $ (0.608 ) $ (0.301 ) $ (1.010 ) $ (2.199 ) Inventory reserve (1) 0.139 — 0.147 — CEO Transition (1) 0.001 0.008 (0.011 ) (0.027 ) Distribution center fees (1) — — 0.007 — Professional fees and settlements (1) 0.015 0.014 0.043 0.094 Severance (1) 0.002 0.023 0.047 0.089 Lease liability benefit (1) (0.008 ) (0.083 ) (0.076 ) (0.311 ) Lease termination fees (1) 0.005 (0.004 ) 0.042 0.180 Real estate fees (1) — 0.004 0.001 0.015 Asset retirement obligation (1) 0.007 0.021 0.021 0.095 Long-lived asset impairment (1) 0.007 0.023 0.013 0.270 Goodwill impairment (1) 0.345 — 0.370 — Gain on distribution centers (1) — (0.409 ) — (0.410 ) Non-recurring, non-operating income (1) — — (0.002 ) — Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share (2) $ (0.095 ) $ (0.704 ) $ (0.408 ) $ (2.204 ) U.S. GAAP Weighted average shares - basic and diluted 45,886 36,011 42,789 35,929 Non-GAAP Weighted average shares - diluted 45,886 36,011 42,789 35,929

(1) Based on projected statutory effective tax rate analyses, the non-GAAP tax provision was calculated to be approximately 1% for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 for all non-GAAP operating expense adjustments. (2) Total is a recalculation; line items calculated individually may not sum to total due to rounding.

REGIS CORPORATION

Reconciliation Of Reported U.S. GAAP Net Loss To Adjusted EBITDA, A Non-GAAP Financial Measure

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents U.S. GAAP net loss for the respective period excluding interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA, as EBITDA excluding identified items impacting comparability for each respective period. For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, the items impacting comparability consisted of the items identified in the non-GAAP reconciling items for the respective periods. The impacts of the income tax provision adjustments associated with the above items are already included in the U.S. GAAP reported net loss to EBITDA reconciliation, therefore there is no adjustment needed for the reconciliation from EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Franchise Company-owned Consolidated (1)(2) Consolidated reported net loss, as reported (U.S. GAAP) $ (17,791 ) $ (3,707 ) $ (27,918 ) Interest expense, as reported 3,403 — 3,403 Income taxes, as reported (1,270 ) — (1,270 ) Depreciation and amortization, as reported 1,592 405 1,997 Long-lived asset impairment, as reported 322 5 327 EBITDA (as defined above) $ (13,744 ) $ (3,297 ) $ (23,461 ) Inventory reserve, as reported (2) — — 6,420 CEO transition 50 — 50 Professional fees and settlements 713 — 713 Severance 33 71 104 Lease liability benefit (99 ) (258 ) (357 ) Lease termination fees 6 219 225 Goodwill impairment, as reported 16,000 — 16,000 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measure $ 2,959 $ (3,265 ) $ (306 )

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Franchise Company-owned Consolidated (1) Consolidated reported net income (loss), as reported (U.S. GAAP) $ 1,776 $ (12,623 ) $ (10,847 ) Interest expense, as reported 3,163 — 3,163 Income taxes, as reported (333 ) — (333 ) Depreciation and amortization, as reported 1,933 1,687 3,620 Long-lived asset impairment, as reported 22 811 833 EBITDA (as defined above) $ 6,561 $ (10,125 ) $ (3,564 ) CEO transition 300 — 300 Professional fees and settlements 480 — 480 Severance 848 — 848 Lease liability benefit (308 ) (2,701 ) (3,009 ) Lease termination fees — (147 ) (147 ) Real estate fees — 158 158 Gain on distribution centers (14,878 ) — (14,878 ) Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measure $ (6,997 ) $ (12,815 ) $ (19,812 )

(1) Consolidated EBITDA margins for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were (36.2)% and (3.6)%, respectively, and are calculated as EBITDA (as defined above) divided by U.S. GAAP revenue for each respective period. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA margins for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were (0.5)% and (19.8)%, respectively, and are calculated as adjusted EBITDA (as defined above) divided by U.S. GAAP revenue for each respective period. (2) This charge, primarily related to reserving for personal protective equipment acquired as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, relates to the wind down of our distribution centers and is reviewed separately from the segment results by the chief operating decision maker. Consolidated results will not cross foot as the inventory reserve is not part of the Company's segments.

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 Franchise Company-owned Consolidated (1)(2) Consolidated reported net loss, as reported (U.S. GAAP) $ (28,856 ) $ (7,948 ) $ (43,224 ) Interest expense, as reported 10,158 — 10,158 Income taxes, as reported (1,482 ) — (1,482 ) Depreciation and amortization, as reported 4,718 1,128 5,846 Long-lived asset impairment, as reported 450 92 542 EBITDA (as defined above) $ (15,012 ) $ (6,728 ) $ (28,160 ) Inventory reserve, as reported (2) — — 6,420 CEO transition (466 ) — (466 ) Distribution center fees 285 — 285 Professional fees and settlements 1,873 — 1,873 Severance 1,944 71 2,015 Lease liability benefit (248 ) (3,036 ) (3,284 ) Lease termination fees 100 1,703 1,803 Real estate fees — 40 40 Goodwill impairment, as reported 16,000 — 16,000 Non-recurring, non-operating income (100 ) — (100 ) Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measure $ 4,376 $ (7,950 ) $ (3,574 )

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 Franchise Company-owned Consolidated (1) Consolidated reported net loss, as reported (U.S. GAAP) $ (28,252 ) $ (50,739 ) $ (78,991 ) Interest expense, as reported 10,626 — 10,626 Income taxes, as reported (1,368 ) — (1,368 ) Depreciation and amortization, as reported 6,304 11,080 17,384 Long-lived asset impairment, as reported 726 9,091 9,817 EBITDA (as defined above) $ (11,964 ) $ (30,568 ) $ (42,532 ) CEO transition (994 ) — (994 ) Professional fees and settlements 3,422 — 3,422 Severance 3,239 — 3,239 Lease liability benefit (606 ) (10,689 ) (11,295 ) Lease termination fees — 6,523 6,523 Real estate fees — 534 534 Gain on distribution centers (14,878 ) — (14,878 ) Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measure $ (21,781 ) $ (34,200 ) $ (55,981 )

(1) Consolidated EBITDA margins for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were (13.2)% and (13.5)%, respectively, and are calculated as EBITDA (as defined above) divided by U.S. GAAP revenue for each respective period. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA margins for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were (1.7)% and (17.7)%, respectively, and are calculated as adjusted EBITDA (as defined above) divided by U.S. GAAP revenue for each respective period. (2) This charge, primarily related to reserving for personal protective equipment acquired as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, relates to the wind down of our distribution centers and is reviewed separately from the segment results by the chief operating decision maker. Consolidated results will not cross foot as the inventory reserve is not part of the Company's segments.

REGIS CORPORATION Reconciliation Of Reported Franchise EBITDA As A Percent Of U.S. GAAP Revenue To EBITDA As A Percent Of Adjusted Revenue (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 As adjusted EBITDA $ 2,959 $ (6,997 ) U.S. GAAP revenue 61,200 67,931 As adjusted EBITDA as a % of U.S. GAAP revenue (1) 4.8 % (10.3 ) % Non-margin revenue adjustments: Franchise rental income $ (32,666 ) $ (31,317 ) Advertising fund contributions (8,078 ) (5,580 ) Adjusted revenue $ 20,456 $ 31,034 As adjusted EBITDA as a percent of adjusted revenue (1) 14.5 % (22.5 ) %

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 As adjusted EBITDA $ 4,376 $ (21,781 ) U.S. GAAP revenue 196,164 198,335 As adjusted EBITDA as a % of U.S. GAAP revenue (1) 2.2 % (11.0 ) % Non-margin revenue adjustments: Franchise rental income $ (100,200 ) $ (95,885 ) Advertising fund contributions (24,213 ) (14,804 ) Adjusted revenue $ 71,751 $ 87,646 As adjusted EBITDA as a percent of adjusted revenue (1) 6.1 % (24.9 ) %