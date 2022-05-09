Snappy Kraken Forms Exclusive Partnership with Carl Richards

ORMOND BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snappy Kraken, the MarTech innovator serving financial services professionals, today announced an exclusive license with Carl Richards, CFP®, creator of the New York Times’ “Sketch Guy” column, giving advisors access to some of his original art to use in their marketing campaigns.

Multiple studies have shown that people have a greater ability to remember and recall visual imagery rather than text alone. Pairing Richards’ iconic sketches with an advisor’s content will make their messages more memorable and impactful for clients and prospects, while setting them apart from other advisors who haven’t evolved beyond written communications.

“I’ve been an admirer of Carl’s work for quite some time; and knowing firsthand the power that visuals have to elevate the efficiency of an advisor’s marketing campaign, I’m thrilled that he will allow our advisors exclusively to benefit from his gifts and talents,” said Snappy Kraken Chief Executive Officer Robert Sofia.

The terms of the exclusive Behavior Gap Snappy Kraken partnership enable advisors to leverage Richards’ sketches in their marketing campaigns alongside quality, tailored copywriting that is fully customizable for $1,200 per year. The first 500 advisors to sign up to use Richards’ art via Snappy Kraken will pay only $500 per year.

“I’ve always enjoyed taking complex financial concepts and distilling them into something people can easily understand,” Richards said. “It’s rewarding to know that through this exclusive partnership with Snappy Kraken, financial advisors will be able to more clearly get their message across to their clients for better retention.”

In addition to having a weekly New York Times column since 2010, Richards has written The One-Page Financial Plan: A Simple Way to Be Smart About Your Money; and The Behavior Gap: Simple Ways to Stop Doing Dumb Things with Money.

This exclusive Behavior Gap Snappy Kraken partnership announcement came during Snappy Kraken’s inaugural Jolt! conference, which saw 450 attendees gather in Las Vegas to network and learn about marketing best practices. The week leading up to the conference, Snappy Kraken announced it acquired industry website builder and existing integration partner Advisor Websites – creating a holistic solution for websites, branding and digital marketing.

ABOUT SNAPPY KRAKEN

Snappy Kraken is an award-winning marketing technology firm that provides marketing automation, online advertising, and bold, unique marketing campaigns for the financial services industry. Data-informed decision making drives each marketing campaign; Snappy Kraken publicly releases an annual marketing research report highlighting the trends that they will use to better serve their members. Recognized by Benzinga in three categories in 2020 as well as by MarTech Breakthrough as best overall content marketing software three years in a row, it ranked number three on the 2020 Financial Planning Best Fintechs to Work For list. At the Wealth Management Awards In 2021, Snappy Kraken won the Social Media Leadership for Technology Providers award for its annual marketing research report, and the Marketing Automation for Technology Providers award for its trademark “Cold to Gold Framework.” Also in 2021, Snappy Kraken’s “Retiring in Uncertain Times” lead generation content won the silver Davey Creative award in the integrated campaign-marketing effectiveness category. Snappy Kraken demonstrates time and again that great content wins clients.

To learn more about Snappy Kraken's solutions for financial advisors, including white-labeled enterprise solutions, and to use the new and enhanced tools recently announced, visit www.SnappyKraken.com.