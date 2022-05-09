Alchimie Signs a Partnership With LG Channels to Strengthen Its Footprint in Europe on the AVOD and FAST Markets

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

ALCHIMIE (FR0014000JX7 – ALCHI – Eligible PEA-PME), an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, today announces the strengthening of its footprint in Europe in the AVOD and FAST1 markets following the signing of a partnership with LG Channels. LG Channels is a free, premium content streaming service to provide an enhanced viewing experience for LG smart TV customers. Alchimie Channels will be available on LG Smart TVs models running webOS 3.0.

In the same logic as its partnership with Samsung TV Plus, several million LG Smart TV users in Germany, the UK, France, Spain and Italy now have free access to 23 channels distributed by Alchimie.

Through this partnership, Alchimie consolidates its position in the promising AVOD and FAST markets.

The 23 channels are available on LG Channels, pre-installed on LG Smart TVs, and are tailored to local content. Addressing many themes, they include for example reports on current affairs with leading brands (Euronews), films and series to discover or rediscover (Movies Central by TVPlayer, Krime), exciting documentaries to explore our world (Explore by TVPlayer) or better understand our society (Humanity Documentaries), dreams and leisure to escape (Luxe TV, Surf World TV, L'Atelier des Chefs, Télézap, Motorsport TV).

Alchimie's platform, its distribution technology and its catalog of quality content allow LG Electronics to offer thematic content that is relevant to its users' expectations.

Pauline Grimaldi d’Esdra, CEO of Alchimie comments: « We are delighted to sign this partnership with LG Electronics and I thank them for their trust. Benefiting from LG's audience, Alchimie increases the visibility of its channels to the millions of European users. Moreover, this partnership strengthens us on the AVOD and FAST markets on which we wish to develop this year ».

***

General meeting: June 8, 2022.

About Alchimie

Alchimie is a channel factory: a unique video platform in partnership with talents and media to co-publish their own thematic channel. Alchimie has a content catalog established among 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). Alchimie partners with 110+ talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (The Big Issue, Army Stories, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, Scène de Crime, Point de Vue) which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK.

For more information: www.alchimie-finance.com / www.alchimie.com

1 AVOD: Ad-supported Video-On-Demand, ad-supported content on demand

FAST: Free Ad-supported Streaming TV, linear OTT channels financed by advertising