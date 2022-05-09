ScanSource Leaders Recognized as CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Nell Alverson, Courtney Cox, Stephanie Mays and Shannon Tomlinson to its Women of the Channel list for 2022. This esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Those named on this annual list come from all corners of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.

Nell Alverson

Alverson serves as Senior Director, Channel Marketing at ScanSource. She began her career in the channel in 1992 as a systems engineer installing POS solutions for retail end-user clients before joining ScanSource in 2005 as a Product Marketing Manager and later becoming Director of Supplier Business Services.

Courtney Cox

Cox serves as Director, Inside Sales at Intelisys, a ScanSource company, where she is responsible for building the inside sales program to engage and accelerate growth in high-potential partners. She began her career in the channel when she joined ScanSource in 2013.

Stephanie Mays

As Senior Director, Supplier Services at ScanSource, Mays is responsible for overall go-to-market strategy for one of the company’s largest and most strategic suppliers. Since joining ScanSource in 2007, Mays has held numerous roles overseeing business development, marketing, supply chain and services.

Shannon Tomlinson

Tomlinson serves as Senior Director of Marketing at ScanSource, where she is responsible for leading marketing operations, campaign management, creative and digital teams. Since joining ScanSource in 2015, she has served in various management and leadership roles.

“It is an honor to see our leaders recognized for the dedication, expertise, and influence they bring to our company and our partners by being selected to CRN’s Women of the Channel list,” said John Eldh, President of ScanSource. “I am proud to congratulate Nell, Courtney, Stephanie and Shannon on this prestigious recognition, and I am thankful for the value they bring to our team.”

By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for partners across hardware, software, connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables partners to deliver solutions for their customers to address changing end-user buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, software, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #655 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com