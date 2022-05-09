Built Allows Thousands of Sage 300 Customers to Simplify Invoicing and Payments with New Platform Integration

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Built Technologies (Built), the fastest growing construction finance platform in the U.S., today announced that it has integrated its project documentation and payment management solution with Sage, the leading accounting and enterprise resource planning (ERP) software in construction, allowing customers to modernize their payment processes and compliance tracking. Built will initially integrate with the industry-leading Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate (CRE) solution and follow with Sage 100 Contractor and Sage Intacct this year.

Integration of Built’s Lien Waiver Management and Built Pay into Sage 300 CRE will enable general contractors to:

Link project and compliance details and reduce risk

Simplify invoicing and further digitize payment processes for construction jobs

Accelerate turnaround time for invoices being submitted

Reduce time for draw requests being approved and contractors receiving payments

The Built integration with Sage’s invoice management process offers a construction-first payment solution that supports compliance documentation and payment tracking. Built enhances subcontractor compliance by tracking all documents related to paying an invoice and approving payments. Additionally, using Built’s eSignature solutions to create, track, and manage compliance documents enhances the Sage invoice management process for customers. Built leverages hh2 Cloud Services to pull data from Sage, for use in payments and compliance tracking.

“We built this extension for Sage users because it is a major presence in back offices across the construction industry,” said Chris Boyd, a product Vice President at Built. “Our modern payment solution is designed for construction, and this integration helps companies better leverage their existing technology investments. One of the best ways to keep the top subcontractors, suppliers and vendors for your jobs is by paying them on time with as little friction as possible, and this Built-Sage integration expedites that for builders. ”

“Our construction customers need a broad range of payment solutions to manage risks and accelerate the pace in which they complete jobs,” said Dennis Stejskal, Director of Construction and Real Estate at Sage. “Built helps our customers ensure they have visibility into all necessary documentation in order to make payments quickly and safely to their subcontractors and suppliers.”

With additional integrations planned for early this year with Sage 100 Contractor and Sage Intacct systems, customers can easily adopt multiple Sage business management software solutions with the support of Built’s construction finance platform, including Built Pay for the actual movement of money. Built also has integrations with Procore, QuickBooks Online and Quickbooks Desktop, with work underway to add additional ERP integrations to support the breadth of the construction industry.

To learn more about Built’s integration with Sage 300, attendees at the 2022 TUG National Users Conference this week are invited to meet with Built representatives at Booth 34, May 9 to 11.

About Built

Built is the leading provider of construction finance technology. Built connects commercial and consumer construction lenders, property developers, commercial general contractors, residential homebuilders, specialty contractors, title companies, and other critical industry vendors to improve the flow of capital through the construction ecosystem. By connecting all key stakeholders involved in the construction financing process in real-time, the Built platform helps mitigate risk, power faster draws and payments, ensure compliance, and inspire customer loyalty. Built is used by more than 170 of the leading U.S. & Canadian construction lenders and thousands of developers and contractors. For more information, visit www.getbuilt.com.