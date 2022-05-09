Electrical Training Alliance Selects Red Hat’s Managed Cloud Offerings to Optimize IT Architecture

BOSTON - RED HAT SUMMIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that electrical training ALLIANCE (ETA) has overhauled its IT infrastructure for the cloud with Red Hat OpenShift API Management, resulting in an upgraded training experience for electricians.

ETA is the leading publisher of education materials for the electrical industry. Founded as a joint training program between the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), ETA provides NGO support training, job boards, certifications, and more to electrical professionals. As the organization grew, it realized it needed to modernize its IT architecture using an API-first microservices development approach. Directly supporting over 230 training programs, ETA needed to create an online application that could track trainees’ progress, while rapidly adjusting and scaling with traffic.

With an existing interest in Red Hat OpenShift as a hybrid cloud application development platform, ETA engaged Red Hat Consulting to select and implement Red Hat OpenShift API Management, which is part of Red Hat’s portfolio of fully hosted and managed cloud offerings, to modernize its architecture. Red Hat OpenShift API Management supports teams that want to take an API-first approach to building microservices-based applications, resulting in simplified modernization of existing systems, increased developer productivity, and faster application delivery. Red Hat hosts, manages, and provides dedicated support for both OpenShift Dedicated and OpenShift API Management, making it a great fit for ETA, who wanted a hands-off approach to this migration. The Red Hat team oversees daily functions such as configuration, maintenance, and upgrades, so ETA can focus on development rather than managing a Kubernetes infrastructure.

As training systems and services are integrated into Red Hat OpenShift API Management and APIs are exposed, ETA has been able to provide a smoother experience for training centers and trainees with easy curriculum tracking, accessibility to services, and accelerated performance. Additionally, the upgrade has enabled simpler operational processes for internal personnel and training centers, resulting in the improved accuracy and organization of the electrical professional trainees’ data. With the influx of data, ETA has been able to improve its reporting capabilities, providing better insights to customize and improve training and educational materials.

Supporting Quotes

Ken Johnson, vice president and general manager, Application Services, Red Hat

“We’re beginning to see many companies interested in tapping into the benefits the cloud provides - with a wide range of cloud strategies. Faster delivery and deployment and increased developer productivity enables organizations like the electrical training ALLIANCE to focus its resources on customer needs and other business-critical decisions while relying on Red Hat’s expertise in managing and maintaining application infrastructure.”

Stephen Boyd, IT architect, electrical training ALLIANCE

“Partnering with Red Hat has revolutionized ETA’s ability to provide quality training and education management for the next generation of electricians and overhauled our digital transformation journey as a whole. As a small team, the support we receive through the managed service of Red Hat OpenShift API Management has allowed us to focus more on making positive contributions to the business and providing our customers with the best experience possible.”

Additional Resources

Connect with Red Hat

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.