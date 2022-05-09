RFG Advisory Turns to InvestorCOM to Meet Rollover Requirements

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InvestorCOM, a leading regulatory software provider to the wealth management industry, today announced that RFG Advisory, a hybrid RIA for independent advisors, will use InvestorCOM’s RolloverAnalyzer application to meet the SEC’s Regulation Best Interest (Reg BI) and the Department of Labor’s (DOL) PTE 2020-02 requirements.

On July 1, 2022, new DOL rollover guidelines will come into effect requiring financial professionals to disclose and document the rationale for rollover recommendations. When InvestorCOM polled 100 dealers earlier this year, 37 percent confirmed that the disclosure, documentation and retrospective review process was their biggest challenge to meet PTE 2020-02.

RFG Advisory’s network of independent advisors will leverage InvestorCOM RolloverAnalyzer to complete the rollover assessment process. This includes making a best interest rollover analysis, assessing plan costs, and digitally documenting and disclosing the reasons for the rollover.

“Investing in cutting-edge technology is one of the ways RFG supports our advisors’ needs now and well into the future,” said Shannon Spotswood, President, RFG Advisory. “Choosing InvestorCOM to meet our regulatory obligations for Reg BI and PTE 2020-02 was an easy decision. RolloverAnalyzer empowers our advisors to grow their business through pursuing rollover opportunities, while making compliant recommendations that are in the investor’s best interest.”

“We recognize that rollovers are one of the most important financial decisions an investor will make. Our technology is designed to meet some of the industries toughest regulatory requirements so firms can focus on what they do best – serving their clients,” said Parham Nasseri, VP of Regulatory Strategy at InvestorCOM. “We’re proud that RFG Advisory, one of the nation’s top RIA firms, selected InvestorCOM to meet their regulatory requirements for PTE 2020-02.”

