ServiceSource International, Inc. to be Acquired by Concentrix Corporation in All-Cash Transaction

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV), the customer journey experience company, today announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) services and technologies, will acquire ServiceSource in an all-cash transaction. ServiceSource stockholders will receive $1.50 per share in cash for each issued and outstanding share of common stock they own. The purchase price represents a 47% premium to ServiceSource’s unaffected closing stock price on May 6, 2022.

“ We are delighted to join forces with Concentrix and the opportunity it provides for us to execute on our strategy to drive client success by bringing the world’s greatest brands closer to their customers,” commented Gary B. Moore, ServiceSource’s chairman and chief executive officer. “ This transaction marks an important milestone in our 20-plus year history and is a testament to the dedication of our employees, the value of our differentiated solutions in the marketplace, and the opportunity to take the business to new heights with a partner that has shared values and culture. I am confident that our world-class employees will gain expanded career and professional growth opportunities as part of a much larger, industry-leading global organization, and I am equally confident that our clients will be even better served through the breadth, depth, and scope of our combined capabilities and scale. We look forward to a seamless transition and executing on a shared vision of the future of CX.”

John Harris, ServiceSource’s Lead Independent Director, said, “ The board of directors is pleased to have reached this agreement, which represents the culmination of a robust process and a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives with our outside legal and financial advisors. This transaction will provide certain and immediate value to our stockholders at a 47% premium.”

Transaction Timing and Approvals

Completion of the Merger is not subject to a financing condition and the transaction is expected to close in the second half of fiscal year 2022, subject to the approval of ServiceSource’s stockholders and customary closing conditions, including expiration or termination of the applicable waiting periods under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

About ServiceSource

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) is a global outsourced go-to-market services provider that accelerates B2B digital sales and customer success transformation. Our expert sales professionals, data-powered insights and proven methodologies scale and reimagine customer journey experiences (CJX®) into profitable business outcomes. Backed by more than 20 years of experience, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually, conducting commerce in 45 languages and 175 countries. To learn more about how we design, develop and manage CJX solutions that transform the agility, speed, efficiency and value of our clients’ growth initiatives, visit www.servicesource.com.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC), is a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, improving business performance for some of the world’s best brands including over 100 Fortune Global 500 clients and over 125 new economy clients. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients by reimagining everything CX through Strategy + Talent + Technology. Concentrix provides services to clients in our key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Visit www.concentrix.com to learn more.

