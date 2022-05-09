UMass Lowell Library Services to Live Stream Events with YuJa Enterprise Video Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of Massachusetts Lowell (UMass Lowell) has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform for its Library Services team, which will use the software to stream live campus events.

UMass Lowell conducted a successful pilot to determine that the Video Platform will help the library meet its goal of creating a library experience that is accessible, welcoming and distinctly focused on academic uses that are supportive and responsive to changing circumstances.

“UMass Lowell is committed to creating robust experiences, both virtual and physical. The YuJa Enterprise Video Platform will aid the library staff in this goal by providing a simple way to stream live events to students and guests, no matter where they are,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc.

The Enterprise Video Platform also integrates with Blackboard, the institution’s learning management system, and can serve as a repository for recorded content.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS LOWELL

UMass Lowell is a national research university committed to preparing students for work in the real world — solving real problems and helping real people — by providing an affordable, high-quality education. Located on a high-energy campus in the heart of a global community, the university offers more than 18,000 students bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in five colleges. UMass programs span and interconnect the disciplines of business, education, engineering, fine arts, health, humanities, sciences and social sciences.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, enterprise accessibility and data archiving. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.