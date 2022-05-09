Paysafe and Playtech Form Global Payments Partnership

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialised payments platform, today announces a new global partnership with Playtech (LSE: PTEC), the world’s leading gambling technology company. The new agreement represents the extension of an existing partnership between the two companies into the UK and Europe from the US, where Playtech offers Paysafe’s leading payment solutions to iGaming operator customers through its technology platform.

Through a single, global streamlined integration with Paysafe’s API, operators in the UK and Europe will now also be able to leverage Playtech’s iGaming PAM, Information Management Solution (IMS) platform to access a range of Paysafe’s payment solutions, starting with payment acquiring and card processing, with Paysafe’s digital wallet services set to follow. The integration helps to maximise consumer choice by providing players with all the ways they want to pay when betting online.

The partnership extension follows Paysafe and Playtech’s successful US integration with betPARX®. Paysafe has powered the gaming operator’s traditional and alternative payment solutions for its iGaming brand Play Gun Lake in Michigan since Q2 2021 and, from Q1 2022, for its betPARX iGaming and sportsbook app for both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Both founded in the late 1990s, Paysafe and Playtech bring together a combined 40+ years of industry experience and a deep understanding of iGaming regulation across audiences and markets. With a technology-focused heritage, the two companies are focused on driving new innovations which offer the ultimate player experience and are designed to support the growth of partner businesses.

Paulette Rowe, CEO of Integrated and Ecommerce Solutions at Paysafe, said: “Playtech is an exciting global gaming brand committed to offering its operators a frictionless payments experience. We’ve seen great success in the roll-out of our collaboration across multiple US state markets and are delighted to be extending this into the UK and Europe via the same, single technology integration. Bringing together our respective capabilities and deep expertise and understanding of the international iGaming, technology and payments industries represents an incredibly powerful combination, and I am looking forward to helping the Playtech team grow their business further in new European markets.”

Shimon Akad, Chief Operating Officer at Playtech, added: “Offering our iGaming partners market-leading technologies that deliver the most seamless and engaging experience to their customers is absolutely central to our strategy at Playtech. Payments plays an important role in delivering the ultimate player journey and requires an experienced team with expert knowledge, which is where Paysafe comes in as the ideal partner for us. We are extremely happy with the progress of our relationship in the US and are truly excited about what we can achieve together in the UK and Europe.”

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialised payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of US $120 billion in 2021, and approximately 3,500 employees located in 10+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Paysafe iGaming

Paysafe brings over two decades of specialized payments experience supporting the global iGaming and sports-betting sectors and provides operators with a comprehensive suite of traditional and alternative payment methods through a single, streamlined API integration. Paysafe is also a leader in digital and affiliate marketing technology and services for iGaming operators through its Income Access business unit.

Since the opening-up of the U.S. iGaming market in May 2018, Paysafe has consistently stated its ambitions to be the payments leader in the fast-growing sector, building on its leadership in Canada and Europe. As of May 9, 2022, the company supports 75% of operators in the country with payments or marketing solutions across 21 jurisdictions. In Canada, Paysafe also has a leading position and partners with the majority of regulated iLottery and gaming brands.

About Playtech

Founded in 1999 and premium listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech is a technology leader in the gambling and financial trading industries with over 7,000 employees across 24 countries.

Playtech is the gambling industry's leading technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content and platform technology across the industry’s most popular product verticals, including, casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo and poker. It is the pioneer of omni-channel gambling technology through its integrated platform technology, Playtech ONE. Playtech ONE delivers data driven marketing expertise, single wallet functionality, CRM and responsible gambling solutions across one single platform across product verticals and across retail and online.

Playtech partners with and invests in the leading brands in regulated and newly regulated markets to deliver its data driven gambling technology across the retail and online value chain. Playtech provides its technology on a B2B basis to the industry’s leading retail and online operators, land-based casino groups and government sponsored entities such as lotteries. Playtech directly owns and operates Snaitech, the leading sports betting and gaming company in online and retail in Italy.

Playtech also owns Finalto, a technology leader in the CFD and financial trading industry that operates both on a B2B and B2C basis. Finalto has been classified as a discontinued operation since 31 December 2020.

www.playtech.com