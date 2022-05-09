Get Your Fiesta On: SeatGeek Teams Up with the Fiesta Bowl as Its Official Ticketing Partner

NEW YORK & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SeatGeek, the technology platform transforming the live-event experience for fans, teams, and venues, today announced a multi-year partnership with the Fiesta Bowl. Grab your bolo tie and sunscreen because the party in the Grand Canyon State starts this New Year’s Eve, 2022. As the Fiesta Bowl’s Official Primary Ticketing Partner, fans will use SeatGeek’s mobile app to buy tickets and enter Fiesta Bowl games and this year's College Football Semifinal Playoff matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

“The Fiesta Bowl is known as a ‘Bowl of Firsts’ and for breaking new ground in all that we do. Moving forward with SeatGeek is yet another marker for us, as two innovative organizations come together with our fans reaping the benefits,” said Eddie Eixenberger, Fiesta Bowl Vice President of Ticketing & Merchandising. “SeatGeek is enabling the future of ticketing technology and they’ve proven that with their success interacting with the next generation of fans. This is exciting to work together to reinvent how we reach and serve Fiesta Bowl fans.”

SeatGeek will power Fiesta Bowl’s dynamic, easy-to-use ticketing system, helping their sales team manage their business efficiently and distribute inventory appropriately. Translation: SeatGeek will make it seamless for the Fiesta Bowl to get its customers their tickets when they want them, where they want them, and at the right price.

“To connect with a new generation of fans, you need to create an experience that keeps them engaged throughout the event process,” said Jeff Ianello, EVP of Client Partnerships at SeatGeek. “Our success is buoyed by the technology we create which makes a ticket mean so much more than just a ticket. It’s a big reason why premier events like Fiesta Bowl and hundreds of other clients love working with us. To us, it’s about building a strong partnership, not a transaction.”

The Fiesta Bowl becomes SeatGeek’s third college bowl game partner, alongside the Arizona Bowl and Cotton Bowl, as the company continues its success in signing new clients since expanding into primary ticketing. SeatGeek’s enterprise business powers over 200 partners across sports and entertainment including the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New Orleans Pelicans, and Jujamcyn Theaters’ five Broadway theaters in New York. SeatGeek also has league-wide agreements with the National Football League (NFL) and Major League Soccer (MLS), and it tickets over half of the English Premier League (EPL).

The 2022 Fiesta Bowl will be held on New Year’s Eve, December 31st. For more information about the event, visit www.fiestabowl.org.

ABOUT SEATGEEK

SeatGeek is on a mission to transform the live-event experience for fans, teams and venues. By combining a consumer marketplace with innovative primary ticketing box office technology, SeatGeek has become a global ticketing leader. SeatGeek delights fans through industry-first features including: Deal Score, its proprietary ticket rating technology; Rally, its event-day operating system; and SeatGeek Swaps, the first return policy offered by a major ticketer. In parallel, the platform’s open-ecosystem enterprise ticketing software empowers teams, venues and promoters to efficiently grow their businesses while delivering the superior experience that all fans deserve.

SeatGeek is proud to partner with some of the most recognized names in sports and live entertainment across the globe including the Dallas Cowboys, Brooklyn Nets and Liverpool F.C., as well as Major League Soccer (MLS), National Football League (NFL), half of the English Premier League (EPL) and multiple theaters across NYC’s Broadway and London’s West End. Curious? Visit www.seatgeek.com.

ABOUT THE FIESTA BOWL

Since 1971, the Fiesta Bowl is a world-class community organization that executes innovative experiences, drives economic growth and champions charitable causes, inspiring pride in all Arizonans during and outside of college football bowl season. As a nonprofit organization, it is driven by its vision for the importance of community outreach and service. Through the Fiesta Bowl, Guaranteed Rate Bowl and its year-round events, such as the Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe, corporate partnerships and numerous community events throughout the year, the organization provides charitable giving to enhance Arizona nonprofit organizations that serve communities through youth, sports and education. Learn more at www.FiestaBowl.org and @Fiesta_Bowl on Twitter.