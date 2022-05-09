Electronic Arts Partners with Middle-earth Enterprises on the Development of Upcoming Mobile Game The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth™

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, has partnered with Middle-earth Enterprises, a division of The Saul Zaentz Company, on the development of a new free-to-play* mobile game. The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is a Collectible Role-Playing Game (RPG) that brings the fantasy and adventure of The Lord of the Rings to existing fans and new audiences alike in a strategic, social-competitive experience. The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is the newest addition to EA’s expanding mobile portfolio as the company continues delivering exceptional experiences and top live services, reaching more players on more platforms around the world.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with The Saul Zaentz Company and Middle-earth Enterprises on the next generation of mobile role-playing games,” said Malachi Boyle, Vice President of Mobile RPG for Electronic Arts. “The team is filled with fans of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit and each day they bring their tremendous passion and talents together to deliver an authentic experience for players. The combination of high-fidelity graphics, cinematic animations, and stylized art immerses players in the fantasy of Middle-earth where they’ll go head-to-head with their favorite characters.”

“We are thrilled to be working with EA once again, this time to bring a mobile game solely inspired by Middle-earth as described in the literary works of J.R.R. Tolkien to its fans,” said Fredrica Drotos, Chief Brand & Licensing Officer for SZC’s Middle-earth Enterprises. “It’s an honor to work with the talented Capital Games team whose knowledge and love of the lore is palpable throughout.”

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth will feature immersive storytelling, turn-based combat, deep collection systems, and a wide roster of characters from across the vast universe of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Players battle through iconic stories from the world of Tolkien and take up the fight against the great evils of Middle-earth.

Electronic Arts has a celebrated relationship with the Tolkien universe having delivered PC and console titles based on The Lord of the Rings books and films. In active development by a veteran team of experts in the mobile RPG genre, Capital Games – The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth represents the first mobile game developed by EA inspired by storylines, locations, characters, and lore from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit literary works.

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is expected to enter limited regional beta testing this summer.

*Persistent internet connection required. Age restrictions apply. Includes in-game purchases (including random items).

