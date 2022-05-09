College Countdown to Host Webinar Explaining How California College Students Can Earn $10,000 for Service

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--College students in 48 colleges and universities in California will soon be given the opportunity to earn $10,000 toward their education for a year of service. The #CaliforniansForAll College Corps program launches this fall and Josh Fryday, California’s Chief Service Officer and head of California Volunteers in the Office of the Governor, will lead a free webinar for parents of California high school and college students about how they can participate. The webinar, hosted by ScholarShare 529’s College Countdown, will take place on Thursday, May 12 at 3 p.m. To register, click here.

According to an announcement by California Governor Gavin Newsom, the program will start in the fall 2022 semester with 6,500 students who will serve their communities part-time in areas of pressing need like K-12 education disparities, climate change and food insecurity. Students who complete a year of service will receive $10,000 while gaining valuable experience serving in their communities. The program will unite young Californians of all backgrounds in service, and also creates state-funded opportunities for AB 540 California Dream Act Students to serve their communities.

“#CaliforniansForAll College Corps was inspired by national service programs that have helped participants pay for education, like the GI bill,” said Fryday. “I am proud to partner with ScholarShare 529’s College Countdown to get the word out. For students who enroll now, they will no longer have to choose between their passion and a paycheck. This program will help them start their career path.”

“#CaliforniansForAll College Corps is an immense financial and learning opportunity for thousands of California students,” said Julio Martinez, Executive Director of the ScholarShare Investment Board. “We are grateful to the Legislature and the Governor for this investment. If your child is approaching their college years, we encourage you to join us for the webinar and learn more about how it works and how you can participate.”

Forty-eight total campuses representing University of California, California State University, community college and private university systems have been selected as program participants via a competitive grant application process. The full list of schools can be found at www.cacollegecorps.com.

The College Countdown website offers access to a variety of informative articles about the college admission process and other resources including how to best maximize a child’s college savings. To learn more, visit https://collegecountdown.scholarshare529.com/.

About the Presenter - Josh Fryday

Josh Fryday serves as California’s Chief Service Officer within the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom to lead service, volunteer and civic engagement efforts throughout California. As a member of the Governor’s Cabinet, Fryday led the COVID-19 Task Force to support food insecure communities and food banks across the state. Since appointed, California Volunteers has launched the nation’s first statewide Climate Action Corps, #CaliforniansForAll volunteer initiative, a statewide Neighbor-to-Neighbor campaign, the #CaliforniansForAll College Corps to help thousands of Californians who commit to serving for a year pay for college, and #CaliforniansForAll Youth Jobs Corps, a program to employ underserved youth across the state in critical issue areas.

About ScholarShare 529

ScholarShare 529 serves as California’s official college savings plan. Administered by the ScholarShare Investment Board, ScholarShare 529 provides families with a valuable tool that offers a diverse set of investment options, tax-deferred growth, and withdrawals free from state and federal taxes when used for qualified higher education expenses, such as tuition and fees, books, certain room and board costs, computer equipment, and other required supplies. To open a ScholarShare 529 account or get more information about the plan, visit www.ScholarShare529.com. For information about the ScholarShare Investment Board, visit www.treasurer.ca.gov/scholarshare, like ScholarShare 529 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/scholarshare529, and follow them on Twitter at @ScholarShare529.