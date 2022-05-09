Open Systems’ Co-innovation with Microsoft Exemplifies the Power of This Ecosystem to Transform Security

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Open Systems, the only managed detection and response provider with Mission Control, announced it was an initial Microsoft Design Partner invited to collaborate on the development of Microsoft Security Experts, an expansion of Microsoft’s existing portfolio and a new set of managed threat hunting and response security service offerings launched today.

Microsoft Security Experts is the latest set of Microsoft security offerings the Open Systems MDR+ service can extend and augment for the benefit of customers. Open Systems’ MDR+ platform empowers organizations to mitigate both threats and risks by leveraging the Microsoft security tool stack as a multi-cloud, multi-device control plane. The MDR+ approach is unique in that it combines deep Microsoft expertise with deep insights into customers’ assets, architecture, and operational workflows, including the constraints that often inhibit the operationalization of security. This localized perspective enables MDR+ to make tailored response decisions to minimize business disruption and effectively prioritize risk based on a customer’s unique environment. Customers who choose to use both Microsoft Security Experts and Open Systems MDR+ get the benefit of Microsoft’s standardized threat detection and alert triage augmented with 24x7 tailored protection and localized response delivered by MDR+.

“Today, security is everyone’s challenge regardless of industry, organization size or location. With the launch of Microsoft Security Experts, Microsoft is again showing the industry why it is such a dynamic leader in cybersecurity by expanding the reach of its services,” said Tom Corn, chief product officer, Open Systems. “As a longtime Microsoft partner, Open Systems has been committed to designing managed detection and response services that leverage the full suite of Microsoft security tools and infrastructure, and as a design partner, we’re excited to see the collaboration on co-innovating these new services that will be brought to market to help further extend the value of customers’ Microsoft investments.”

In addition to the value of the MDR+ platform, the company’s in-depth understanding of Microsoft security solutions makes Open Systems ideal for companies that need help adopting the core Microsoft security technologies required for using the Microsoft Security Experts services. To ensure optimal results, Open Systems can assist customers in properly tuning and configuring their Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint and other Microsoft security services included in the E5 Security suite.

“Open Systems has played an important role in helping shape the direction of Microsoft Security Experts, we look forward to helping to protect our mutual customers through integration with Open Systems’ industry-leading security managed detection and response services offering,” said Andrew Conway, vice president, Security Marketing, Microsoft.

Open Systems MDR+

Open Systems MDR+ with Mission Control is the only managed detection and response service that protects customers today and increases their security maturity for tomorrow. Built for Microsoft security customers, MDR+ combines certified experts, exemplary processes, and seamless technology to deliver tailored, 24x7 protection while reducing attack surfaces and MTTR. As a recipient of Microsoft’s coveted advanced threat protection and cloud security certifications, Open Systems MDR+ leverages a rich understanding of customers’ environments and empowers them to maximize their existing security investments.

