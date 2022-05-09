SecZetta and SailPoint Expand Identity Security Support for Large and Complex Populations of Non-Employees

FALL RIVER, Mass. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SecZetta, the leading provider of third-party identity management solutions, and SailPoint, the leader in identity security for the modern enterprise, today announced the integration of SecZetta Third-Party Identity Risk and the SailPoint Identity Security Platform, expanding SailPoint’s non-employee lifecycle management (NELM) capability. This integration will enable enterprises with complex third-party access requirements to easily and cost-effectively adopt an identity governance and administration solution.

Enterprise organizations increasingly provide network and data access to large and complex populations of non-employees; some may have considerable numbers of contingent workers, others operate in franchise or affiliate business models, while others rely on enormous supply chains. In a recent study conducted by Ponemon Institute, 44% of respondents indicated that their organization experienced a data breach caused by a third party within the last 12 months, and IBM’s 2021 Cost of a Data Breach Report indicates that the average total cost of a data breach as reported by respondents is USD 3.86 million to 4.24 million. Despite this and the fact that zero trust regulatory enforcement has been gaining momentum, the cost and operational burden for enterprise organizations to extend identity best practices used for employee access to non-employee populations has historically and continues to be significant.

The SecZetta and SailPoint combined solution enables enterprise organizations to:

Automate key identity processes around onboarding and offboarding with support for delegated administration;

Create a single, auditable identity authority for all third-party users that supports separation-of-duties policies and access certification;

Easily deploy in a multi-tenant SaaS architecture with rapid time to business value and be managed by a business analyst, with no identity expertise required; and

Eliminate the cost and difficulty barriers that traditionally have prohibited the utilization of security and operational efficiency best practices.

“This partnership between SecZetta and SailPoint will enable enterprise organizations to more effectively manage and secure what is oftentimes their largest and most risky set of identities in an easy-to-use and cost-efficient solution,” said Richard Bird, Chief Product Officer, SecZetta. “While organizations typically have well-established programs around their employee and consumer access, they have struggled with implementing best practices for all of their other identities. With SailPoint and SecZetta, they can now eliminate the cost and operational burdens that have prevented the adoption of identity best practices across all of their other identities.”

“This SailPoint-SecZetta integration gives organizations access to a cost-effective identity security solution that extends advanced governance controls to large and complex populations of third-party users deep into apps like ServiceNow, Workday, and Salesforce; receive AI-driven recommendations to help determine when it’s safe to grant access; and ultimately ensure that applications and data are secure by granting access to only the right employees, partners, and contractors,” said Ben Cody, Senior Vice President Product Management, SailPoint.

About SecZetta

SecZetta is the leading provider of third-party identity management solutions. Our solutions enable organizations to execute risk-based identity access and lifecycle strategies for diverse non-employee populations. Because the solution suite is purpose-built, it’s uniquely able to manage the complex relationships organizations have with non-employees in a single, easy-to-use application that simultaneously helps facilitate commercial initiatives, support regulatory compliance, and reduce third-party risk. For more information about SecZetta visit https://seczetta.com/.

