Reunited: $1 Billion Independent Firm, Ascent Wealth Partners, Rejoins Dynasty Financial Partners Network

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynasty Financial Partners announced today that independent firm Ascent Wealth Partners has rejoined the Dynasty Network. Ascent Wealth Partners has $1 billion in client assets.

Led by founding partners Brad Kowalczyk, Mark Moshier and Scott McCartney, Ascent Wealth Partners originally joined the Dynasty network in 2011. The firm has offices in New Hartford, Saratoga, and Elmira in New York.

Ascent has reengaged with Dynasty to utilize Dynasty’s Compliance, Outsourced Chief Finance Officer (OCFO), Marketing, Public Relations and Community pillars – all in an effort to continue the level of customized wealth management services they provide their clients.

“Support provided on middle and back-office activities allows us to provide a high level of services to our clients,” remarked Brad Kowalczyk, Partner, Ascent Wealth Advisors. “Mark and I have been good friends with Shirl for a long time and it was clear we all wanted to find a path to partnership again to give us leverage to better care for clients and continue to build a better business.”

“Dynasty is thrilled to welcome back Brad, Mark, Scott and the entire Ascent team to the Dynasty Network. Our platform and products have grown and evolved tremendously since Ascent originally joined the Network ten years ago. They will now have access to the latest – cutting-edge technology, intellectual capital, integrations and capabilities to support their business,” commented Dynasty CEO, Shirl Penney. “The Ascent team members are wonderful client advocates and are always looking for ways to add more value to their client relationships; at the same time the wealth management industry has evolved significantly over the last ten years and the clients that Ascent serves have become increasingly more complex. Like many RIAs that have joined our network, we appreciate that the partners at Ascent recognize the value of outsourcing many of the core middle office service offerings so they can continue to serve their increasingly sophisticated client base.”

Ascent’s three founding partners collectively hold more than 70 years of experience providing financial advisory services to high-net-worth clients with sophisticated needs. The firm’s client base consists of high-net-worth individuals and families, small corporations, family-owned businesses, foundations, and endowments.

About Dynasty

Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty’s technology, tools and services provide advisory firms the supported independence to launch their business, scale their operations and grow their firms — both organically and inorganically — while also allowing them to be more focused on and better equipped to serve their clients. Dynasty’s platform and offering have won multiple awards in recent years.

For more than a decade, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and has contributed to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to the independent channels of wealth management. As Dynasty is becoming a recognized industry leader, Dynasty has differentiated itself by developing competitive strengths, including a deep understanding of and strong relationship with its clients, a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions, the ability to leverage its size and breadth to invest, the flexibility and seamlessness enabled by a modular technology solution, the entrepreneurial culture and experienced and committed management team. Dynasty is committed to continually growing its business by facilitating existing advisory firm clients’ growth, onboarding new clients, increasing the clients’ use of its broader capabilities, launching additional solutions and carrying out complementary acquisitions.

