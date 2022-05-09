Beam Suntory Signs Multiyear Agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits for Distribution in All U.S. Control States

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that it has signed a four-year distribution agreement with Beam Suntory, a world leader in premium spirits, covering all U.S. Control States. This represents Southern Glazer’s and Beam Suntory’s first multiyear agreement across all Control States.

Beam Suntory and Southern Glazer’s have a long-standing 35-year relationship. Working together on joint business objectives, as well as aligning on key corporate social and sustainability initiatives, the organizations have realized both commercial success and positive community impact. With these strong ties as a foundation, this latest agreement builds upon a previous national distribution agreement announced in 2020 that aligned the two organizations across Open States in the U.S. With a full national alignment now across 43 Open and Control markets, the two companies have strengthened their relationship and Beam Suntory will be able to achieve even greater success as it continues to tap into growing consumer interest in premium brands.

“After we embarked on a national alignment in Open States with Beam Suntory, we’ve seen improved commercial performance and realized enhanced synergies across our network,” said Tony Truzzolino, Executive Vice President and Managing Director for Beam Suntory, Southern Glazer’s. “By expanding in a similar approach with Control markets, we can continue to make the right long-term investments that drive mutual success across both of our businesses.”

“Southern Glazer’s has been a trusted partner for more than three decades,” commented Carlo Coppola, Chief Commercial Officer, U.S., Beam Suntory. “We are thrilled to be formalizing our connection in these markets and continuing to strengthen the collaborative relationship we have built together for our joint success.”

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2022, Southern Glazer’s was listed as one of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company’s brands, including the iconic Jim Beam® and Maker’s Mark® bourbon brands and Courvoisier® cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden®, Knob Creek®, and Legent™ bourbon; Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™ Japanese whisky; Teacher’s, Laphroaig® and Bowmore® Scotch whisky; Canadian Club® whisky; Hornitos® and Sauza® tequila; EFFEN®, Haku® and Pinnacle® vodka; Sipsmith® and Roku™ gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good, which now includes its transformative sustainability strategy, Proof Positive. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.