VNTANA Partners with ByondXR to Instantly Create Interactive 3D Virtual Showrooms in the Metaverse

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VNTANA, the industry leader in 3D eCommerce technology today announces its partnership with ByondXR, a retail tech company which provides brands and retailers with 3D digital showrooms to help them take a step towards the metaverse. The partnership is founded on an integration of VNTANA’s 3D CMS technology, allowing ByondXR customers to create interactive 3D virtual showrooms instantly from existing design files.

This new integration allows brands to upload their existing 3D designs from programs like Browzwear, Clo, Keyshot, Modo and more to instantly create interactive 3D digital showrooms in ByondXR. There is no additional work needed as VNTANA’s patented algorithms automatically optimize and convert files to meet varying online and game engine standards, including those required for the metaverse.

Before this integration, design files required manual work from 3D artists to reduce file size and polygon count in order to work on the web and in game engines. This quickly becomes unmanageable as brands scale from hundreds to thousands of designs. VNTANA’s automated software saves days of manual work and enables brands to go from design to sales and marketing seamlessly. This partnership comes as brands are recognizing the benefits of providing their eCommerce and B2B customers with immersive 3D, AR and metaverse shopping experiences.

“Retail brands continue to look for new ways to improve their eCommerce and B2B sales storefronts to create an engaging experience for customers,” says Ashley Crowder, co-founder and CEO of VNTANA. “The integration of VNTANA’s API into ByondXR’s system makes creating and integrating 3D assets into their immersive showrooms quick and seamless. Brands utilizing 3D, in turn, see a boost in sales and a significant reduction in costs by replacing physical prototypes.”

ByondXR creates virtual environments that mimic real-life showrooms and stores for brands and retailers for an immersive customer experience. The ByondXR platform will connect with VNTANA’s 3D cloud to display optimized 3D versions of each asset within the virtual storefront.

“With the integration and usage of VNTANA we are enabling our customers to streamline their 3D digital workflow to easily transform their 3D assets to a light-weight part of our virtual showroom without losing any of the quality,” says Noam Levavi, co-founder and CEO of ByondXR. “Customers like Agron (Adidas US) and Group Dynamite are using the VNTANA collaboration and integration in order to create an efficient end-to-end process from asset creation to the XR showroom on our cross-functional platform.”

For more information about VNTANA, visit www.VNTANA.com and access imagery via this link.

About VNTANA

VNTANA is a 3D Commerce Platform that helps brands, manufacturers, and retailers deploy immersive online experiences for e-commerce, B2B sales, social media, and the metaverse. Our fully-automated, patented 3D optimization reduces file size by up to 99% without any human effort involved so you instantly have the file types and size you need for the web, social media and virtual worlds. Built atop the industry’s first purpose-built 3D CMS, VNTANA provides infinite, automated scale that allows brands to deploy 3D assets for commerce through the highest-quality, fastest-loading 3D web viewer with built-in AR. Bolstered by a team of technical experts and the highest level of 3D and AR expertise in the industry, VNTANA is the single solution today’s brands need to quickly and easily deploy 3D assets at scale for any commerce need.

About ByondXR

ByondXR is a retail-tech company that developed a proprietary commerce platform to help retailers create and manage virtual showrooms. ByondXR helps transform your sales and marketing process and showcase your products and collections like never before! The platform turns business offers into a lively story with realistic 3D products that can be interacted with and provide the most comprehensive details in every step of your buyer’s journey. 360 environments, realistic fixtures and interactive reach media run seamlessly on all browsers and can be measured with behavioral analytics. ByondXR helps retailers build a lively shopping adventure, create special deals and bundles, presenting new product collections with multiple data layers in the highest level of photorealism, and make it interactive with dynamic media placements and 3D product interactions that are seamlessly integrated with the product catalog. To find out more, please visit https://www.byondxr.com/.