Plexus Capital Raises More Than $200 Million for Inaugural Buyout Equity Fund

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plexus Capital (“Plexus”) announced today that it has successfully raised $204 million for its inaugural private equity fund. Plexus Equity Fund I (“Plexus Equity”) secured commitments from leading institutional investors, family offices and high net worth individuals. Plexus is a multi-strategy private investment firm based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Founded in 2005, Plexus has a long history of providing capital to small businesses in the United States. Plexus remains focused on the lower middle market and the team has invested in a variety of industries across multiple economic cycles. The firm is led by a multi-generational team with decades of experience together.

“This is an important milestone for Plexus. We are grateful to have the support of our longstanding limited partners and are pleased to welcome several new institutional investors to the Plexus family,” said Jay Jester, Plexus Partner.

Plexus Equity makes equity investments in U.S.-based lower middle market companies with up to $100 million in revenue and up to $12 million in EBITDA. Plexus Equity is typically the first institutional capital to invest in these small businesses. The firm partners with management teams and experienced operators to help small companies grow and continue to thrive.

About Plexus Capital:

Since its 2005 inception, Plexus has raised $1.7 billion across five credit-led funds (all SBICs), and one private equity fund (non-SBIC). The Plexus team has invested $1.5 billion in more than 140 lower middle market companies. Plexus is managed by six Partners and the full team consists of 36 professionals.

For further information, please refer to www.plexuscap.com.