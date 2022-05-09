CACI Awarded $138 Million Task Order to Provide Engineering and Maintenance Support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it won a $138 million single-award mission expertise task order to continue to provide Tactical Communications (TACCOM) engineering and maintenance support services to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The TACCOM program provides critical voice communications capabilities for the ICE mission. Awarded under the TACCOM II indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract, this task order significantly expands both the scope and size of the company’s support to ICE.

Under this task order, awarded in the first quarter of CACI’s fiscal year 2022, CACI will provide system lifecycle development and maintenance activities, in accordance with the Department of Homeland Security’s system engineering lifecycle. As part of this effort, CACI will provide preventative and corrective maintenance for fixed infrastructure sites throughout the U.S. and rapid response for any outages affecting portable and mobile radios used by ICE personnel. CACI will also support the agency’s modernization efforts through financial and program management support.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI is committed to supporting our federal law enforcement officers and first responders who protect our national security. Decades developing and supporting tactical communications enables us to deliver the most advanced technology and capability to those who dedicate their lives to this important mission.”

